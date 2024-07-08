CMF Phone 1 with 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 chip launched at ₹15,999 in India: All you need to know
After starting off with wearables and audio products, CMF has launched its first ever smartphone in India. The CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display, 33W fast charging and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, all under the price of ₹15,999. With the new phone, Nothing is certain to rake up competition in the budget smartphone market.