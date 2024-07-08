CMF Phone 1 by Nothing offers a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 50MP primary camera, and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, starting at ₹ 15,999.

After starting off with wearables and audio products, CMF has launched its first ever smartphone in India. The CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display, 33W fast charging and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, all under the price of ₹15,999. With the new phone, Nothing is certain to rake up competition in the budget smartphone market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CMF Phone 1 specifications: CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The phone comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 960Hz PWM dimming and HDR10+ support.

The first ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on 4nm process and is paired with Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. Nothing is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the latest device.

For optics, there is a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary portrait lens. Moreover, there is a 16MP shooter to the front for taking selfies and making video calls. The front camera can shoot a maximum of 1080p videos at 30fps while the rear camera is capable of capturing 4k videos at 30fps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It supports 13 5G bands, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. The CMF Phone 1 has a 5,000 mAh batterywith support for 33W fast charging.

CMF Phone 1 price: CMF Phone is priced at ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at ₹17,999. It can be bought from Flipkart, CMF India website and the company's retail outlets.

CMF is offering a discount of ₹1,000 during the first sale, which takes the effective price of the smartphone to ₹14,999 and ₹16,999, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the replaceable back case can be bought for ₹1,499 each, while the 33W charger can be purchased for ₹799 when buying with the CMF Phone 1.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!