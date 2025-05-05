CMF Phone 2 Pro goes on sale in India today: 5 alternatives to consider under ₹20,000

Nothing's new CMF Phone Pro 2 is going on sale in India today but before you buy the new mid-ranger, let's take a look at the other phones in the sub- ₹20,000 price segment that you can consider.

Advertisement

5 CMF Phone 2 Pro alternatives under ₹ 20,000: 1) Infinix Note 50s 5G: Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The phone comes with a slim build with a thickness of just 7.6mm, which makes it the slimmest phone in this category.

infinix

Also Read | Infinix Note 50x 5G Review: A budget beast with one glaring flaw

The Note 50s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a dual camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary shooter and a 2MP depth shooter. There is also a 13MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Advertisement

The Note 50s packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging and 10W of reverse wireless charging. It runs on Infinix's own XOS 15 based on Android 15 with support for 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

2) Oppo K13 5G: Oppo K13 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The phone has a boxy design with a thickness of 8.45 mm and a weight of 208 grams.

In terms of water and dust resistance, the K13 5G comes with an IP65 rating, which means that it can handle a little splash and even light rainfall, but not full submersion under water.

Advertisement

The Oppo K13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the K13 5G comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Just like any other recent Oppo phone, the K13 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and the company promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches It packs a massive 7,100 mAh battery with support for 80W of fast charging.

3) Realme P3 5G: Realme P3 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and ProXDR support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

It runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on the latest Android 15. The Realme mid-ranger packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

As for optics, the Realme P3 includes a 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP secondary sensor. Both models are equipped with a 16MP front camera for high-resolution selfies and video calls.

One area where P3 comes ahead of the competition is its IP68 and IP69 rating, meaning it can handle being submerged in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

4) Poco X7 5G: Poco X7 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victurs 2 protection on top.

Under the hood, the Poco X7 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor and is paired with LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage. The phone is powered by a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Advertisement

In terms of photography, the Poco X7 5G boasts a 50MP primary camera with OIS and EIS. It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view, and a 20MP front camera for selfies.

5) iQOO Z10 5G: iQOO Z10 features a 6.77-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5000 nits peak brightness (1300 nits in high brightness mode). The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone. It also has MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and IP65 certification for water and dust resistance.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with the Adreno 720 graphics processor. It comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Advertisement

On the software front, the Z10 runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The phone packs the largest battery ever for an Indian smartphone at 7,300mAh with support for 90W fast charging.