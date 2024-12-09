The cold wave is about to hit northern India in the coming weeks, and like us, you should also be getting ready for the cold weather using these gadgets. With temperatures expected to drop drastically, it’s crucial to have the right tools to stay warm and comfortable. There are different types of gadgets available to keep you warm this winter and make your space cosier.

From room heaters to hand warmers, geysers, and heated seat cushions, the options are plenty. These gadgets not only help maintain a comfortable temperature indoors but also ensure that your daily routines aren't disrupted by the chill. If you are working from home or moving out, these handy gadgets will make all the difference. Here are our recommendations that you can consider buying and getting ready for this cold wave.

Get your home or office cosy with room heaters

Room heaters are an easy solution for keeping your workplace or home warm and comfortable during this cold wave. They come in various sizes and types to suit different needs and preferences. Common types of room heaters include fan heaters, quartz heaters, and oil-filled radiators. While all types can quickly warm up your environment, choosing the right one makes all the difference.

Fan heaters are typically quick to heat up a space, but they are not very energy-efficient. If you want continuous warmth, oil-filled radiators are a better option as they retain heat for longer periods. Quartz heaters, on the other hand, are designed for small spaces, such as your desk, and are not suitable for larger rooms. Since there is no fan to circulate the heated air, objects can easily block the heat.

The price range can vary depending on the type of heater you choose. Oil-filled radiators are ideal for home or office use but tend to be more expensive. Quartz and fan heaters are more affordable but less energy-efficient. To help you make the best choice, read our comprehensive buying guide on heaters.

Check out these room heaters

Heat water anytime with a geyser

A geyser is a necessity during the winter months, and with the cold wave approaching, it becomes an even more essential gadget. Geysers quickly heat water for bathing, washing, or any other needs. For smaller households or occasional use, an instant water heater is a great option for immediate access to hot water. Storage geysers, on the other hand, are ideal for families as they heat a large volume of water in advance, storing it in an insulated tank so it stays warm for longer.

There are also solar-powered geysers that use solar energy to heat water, eliminating the need for electricity and reducing electricity bills. They are an environmentally friendly option as well. The price and efficiency of water heaters depend on their power and capacity to heat water at once. For those seeking a more affordable, short-term solution, one-time-use hand warmers provide quick relief at a lower cost.

Check out best selling geysers

Portable plug-in heaters: instant warmth wherever you need it

Plug-in heaters are portable and efficient options for warming up small spaces without the need for a large, bulky heater. These compact gadgets plug directly into a wall socket and begin heating up the space quickly. With multiple heating levels available, you can easily adjust the temperature to suit your needs. Their portability makes them convenient, allowing you to move them from room to room for hassle-free warmth wherever you require it most.

Check out portable plug in heater options on Amazon

Hand warmers: Portable comfort to beat the chill

If you commute to work during the cold mornings, your hands can become so cold that it’s difficult to even begin your tasks. A hand warmer is a quick and easy solution to help cope with this, providing instant warmth for your hands. These small, compact gadgets heat up quickly, using a built-in rechargeable battery to power the heating element inside.

Hand warmers are also ideal for when you're travelling, offering a fast way to warm up your hands on the go. Some models come with extra features like a torch and a USB port for charging your phone. Many hand warmers offer multiple heat settings for added convenience. While these gadgets can be affordable, the price typically increases with the capacity and additional features.

Check out these hand warmers on Amazon

Keep your coffee warm with coffee mug warmers

If you love sipping your coffee while working and dislike getting up multiple times to reheat it, a coffee mug warmer is the perfect gadget for you. These small heating plates stay plugged into a power source, allowing you to place your mug on top. The heating plate keeps your coffee warm, so you don’t have to worry about it getting cold every few minutes. Coffee mug warmers are also very affordable, with prices starting under ₹1,000, though the cost may increase depending on the build quality and additional features.

Check out these coffee mug warmers

FAQs

Question : What type of room heater is best for energy efficiency?

Ans : Oil-filled radiators are the most energy-efficient as they retain heat for longer and provide consistent warmth, making them ideal for extended use.

Question : Are solar-powered geysers worth the investment?

Ans : Yes, solar-powered geysers are environmentally friendly and reduce electricity bills, making them a cost-effective choice in the long run, especially in sunny regions.

Question : Can hand warmers be reused?

Ans : Rechargeable hand warmers are reusable and offer adjustable heat settings, while disposable ones are single-use and better for emergencies.

Question : How safe are plug-in heaters for everyday use?

Ans : Plug-in heaters are safe if used correctly. Look for models with safety features like overheat protection and ensure they’re kept away from flammable materials.

Question : Do coffee mug warmers work with all types of mugs?

Ans : Most coffee mug warmers work best with flat-bottomed mugs to ensure proper heat transfer. Check the product specifications for compatibility with your mug type.

