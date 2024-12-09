Our Picks
Goodscity Room Heater for Home | 1500W PTC Ceramic, Fast Heating | Bedroom, Office, Indoor Use | For Small Space Upto 150SqFt | Oscillation, Fan Mode, 2 Heat Setting, Safety Protection | 1 yr Warranty
Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White
Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)
Maharaja Whiteline Lava Neo 1200-Watts Halogen Heater | 3 Heat Setting | 180 Deg Rotation | Shock Proof Body | 1 Year Warranty (White and Red)
Orient Electric Stark Quartz Room Heater | 800 W Low Power Consumption | Tip-over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 1 Year Warranty, White
COMFYHOME 78CM 2000W Room Heater for Bedroom w/Remote, 12H Timer, 2 Heat Modes & Fan Mode, Advanced Overheat Protection, ISI Approved, Low Consumption, Room Heaters Home for Winter | 1 Year Warranty
AO Smith HAS-X1-025-LHS Storage 25 Litre Horizontal Water Heater (Geyser) Rust-proof outer Body|Compact Size|Fits under false ceilings|Suitable- High-rise Buildings|8 Bar High Pressure rating
AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body|BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability w/ Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High rise Buildings
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023
Crompton InstaBliss|3L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|White|Wall Mounting
AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, High Rise Buildings, Wall Mounting
Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),Wall
Longway Superb 25 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water Heater for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating (Gray, 25 Ltr)
ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black),Wall
Thamada Mart® Handy Electric Heater, 400 Watts Heater, Plug-In Heater, Mini Heater, Portable Room, Office, Bedroom Heater/Warmer with LED Display, Set Temperature, and Stylish Design (Black)
JeoPoom by Evadely Handy Electric Heater, 400 Watts Heater, Plug-In Heater, Mini Heater, Portable Room, Office, Bedroom Heater/Warmer with LED Display, Set Temperature, and Stylish Design
YAGVIZ Handy Electric Heater, Plug-In Heater, Mini Heater, Portable Room, Office, Bedroom Heater/Warmer with LED Display, Set Temperature, and Stylish Design
LA FORTE Handy Electric Heater, 400 Watts Heater, Plug-In Heater, Mini Heater, Portable Room, Office, Bedroom Heater/Warmer with LED Display, Set Temperature, and Stylish Design
Heer Enterprises Electric New Handy Heater Turbo Wall-Outlet 800 Watts with Temperature Control Remote| Mini Heater, Portable Heater| Mini Heater for Bedroom (Office Work Room, Bathrooms, Rooms)
NEXILA Winter Electric Heater for Small Space, 800 Watt Wall Mount Portable Heaters with 12 Hour Timer & Auto Shut Off, Energy Efficient Ceramic Heater for Indoor & Outdoor, Office Lawn & Bedroom
OCOOPA Magnetic Hand Warmers Rechargeable 2 Pack, AI Electric Handwarmers, Fast Heating, 3-Settings, UL Certified, Portable Heater, Gloves Fitting, Travel Essentials, Gifts Women Men, UT3 Lite
USB Hand Warmers Rechargeable, Cat Paw Cute Handwarmer, Portable Hand Warmer USB, Reusable Hand Warmer, Winter Heater, Best Gift for Men and Women to Keep Warm (Pack of 1)
OCOOPA 2 in 1 Magnetic Rechargeable Hand Warmers, Electric Portable Handwarmers, Ergonomic Compact Pocket Heater, Long Lasting Safe Heating, Tech Gifts to Relieve Raynauds Pain & Outdoors, UT2S Mini
ARKZO Rechargeable Electric Hand Warmers, 5000mAh Portable Heat Pack with LED Display, 3 Heat Levels, Ergonomic Design, Compact Pocket Heater for Winter Travel & Outdoor Activities
MULZI Hand Warmers - Electric Hand Warmer with LED Display, Hand Warmer Rechargeable 5000mAh, 3 Levels Heating, Portable Pocket Heater, Ideal for Winter, Camping, Travel
2 Pack Hand Warmers Rechargeable, Portable Electric Hand Warmers Reusable, USB 2 in 1 Handwarmers, Outdoor/Indoor/Warm Gifts for Men Women Kids
Zippo Hand Warmer (Black)
Ubersweet® Mini Hand Warmer, Rechargeable Comfortable Hand Feel Electronic Hand Warmer Adjustable Temperature with Lanyard for Winter (Pink)
Coffee Mug Warmer, Electric Coffee Warmer Candle Warmer with Auto Shut Off, Mug Warmer for Office Desk, Temperature Settings, Cup Warmer Electric Beverage Drink Warmer for Cocoa, Milk
DOBRS Coffee Mug Warmer, 36W Coffee Cup Warmer with 3 Temperature Settings (105℉-180℉) and 4 Hours Auto Shutt-Off Function for Office Home Desk Use,Electric Beverage Warmer (BlackRound 1289)
InstaCuppa Coffee Mug Warmer for Desk with 5 Adjustable Temperature Settings - Min 45*C - Max 100*C, 8 Hour Auto Shut Off, Simple Touch Operation, Light Weight and Easy to Carry Around, 200 Watt, Black
Glen Electric Coffee Mug Warmer Plate with Auto Shut Off Function 16 Watt (SA3000WP)
HASTHIP® Electric Coffee Mug Warmer Milk Warmer with 55°C Perfect Constant Temperature Desk Mug Warmer for Glass Cup, Stainless Steel Cup, PP Milk Bottle, Ceramic Cup Gift for Men Women
Supvox® Electric Coffee Mug Warmer Milk Warmer with LCD Digital Temperature Display 55-75°C Adjustable Desk Mug Warmer for Glass Cup, Stainless Steel Cup, PP Milk Bottle, Ceramic Cup Birthday Gift
DOBROS Smart Coffee Mug Warmer, Auto Shut-Off Coffee Warmer Pad for Office Home Desk Use with 3 Temperature Settings, USB Electric Cup Warmer for Cocoa, Tea, Milk, Water, White
The cold wave is about to hit northern India in the coming weeks, and like us, you should also be getting ready for the cold weather using these gadgets. With temperatures expected to drop drastically, it’s crucial to have the right tools to stay warm and comfortable. There are different types of gadgets available to keep you warm this winter and make your space cosier.
From room heaters to hand warmers, geysers, and heated seat cushions, the options are plenty. These gadgets not only help maintain a comfortable temperature indoors but also ensure that your daily routines aren't disrupted by the chill. If you are working from home or moving out, these handy gadgets will make all the difference. Here are our recommendations that you can consider buying and getting ready for this cold wave.
Get your home or office cosy with room heaters
Room heaters are an easy solution for keeping your workplace or home warm and comfortable during this cold wave. They come in various sizes and types to suit different needs and preferences. Common types of room heaters include fan heaters, quartz heaters, and oil-filled radiators. While all types can quickly warm up your environment, choosing the right one makes all the difference.
Fan heaters are typically quick to heat up a space, but they are not very energy-efficient. If you want continuous warmth, oil-filled radiators are a better option as they retain heat for longer periods. Quartz heaters, on the other hand, are designed for small spaces, such as your desk, and are not suitable for larger rooms. Since there is no fan to circulate the heated air, objects can easily block the heat.
The price range can vary depending on the type of heater you choose. Oil-filled radiators are ideal for home or office use but tend to be more expensive. Quartz and fan heaters are more affordable but less energy-efficient. To help you make the best choice, read our comprehensive buying guide on heaters.
Check out these room heaters
Also read: Keep the cold at bay with these top selections of room heaters from Havells, Bajaj and others for home use
Heat water anytime with a geyser
A geyser is a necessity during the winter months, and with the cold wave approaching, it becomes an even more essential gadget. Geysers quickly heat water for bathing, washing, or any other needs. For smaller households or occasional use, an instant water heater is a great option for immediate access to hot water. Storage geysers, on the other hand, are ideal for families as they heat a large volume of water in advance, storing it in an insulated tank so it stays warm for longer.
There are also solar-powered geysers that use solar energy to heat water, eliminating the need for electricity and reducing electricity bills. They are an environmentally friendly option as well. The price and efficiency of water heaters depend on their power and capacity to heat water at once. For those seeking a more affordable, short-term solution, one-time-use hand warmers provide quick relief at a lower cost.
Check out best selling geysers
Also read: Looking for the best room heater for your requirement? See our top recommendations for this winter season
Portable plug-in heaters: instant warmth wherever you need it
Plug-in heaters are portable and efficient options for warming up small spaces without the need for a large, bulky heater. These compact gadgets plug directly into a wall socket and begin heating up the space quickly. With multiple heating levels available, you can easily adjust the temperature to suit your needs. Their portability makes them convenient, allowing you to move them from room to room for hassle-free warmth wherever you require it most.
Check out portable plug in heater options on Amazon
Also read: Seeking special discount on geysers? Here are our top recommendations for your bathroom and kitchen
Hand warmers: Portable comfort to beat the chill
If you commute to work during the cold mornings, your hands can become so cold that it’s difficult to even begin your tasks. A hand warmer is a quick and easy solution to help cope with this, providing instant warmth for your hands. These small, compact gadgets heat up quickly, using a built-in rechargeable battery to power the heating element inside.
Hand warmers are also ideal for when you're travelling, offering a fast way to warm up your hands on the go. Some models come with extra features like a torch and a USB port for charging your phone. Many hand warmers offer multiple heat settings for added convenience. While these gadgets can be affordable, the price typically increases with the capacity and additional features.
Check out these hand warmers on Amazon
Keep your coffee warm with coffee mug warmers
If you love sipping your coffee while working and dislike getting up multiple times to reheat it, a coffee mug warmer is the perfect gadget for you. These small heating plates stay plugged into a power source, allowing you to place your mug on top. The heating plate keeps your coffee warm, so you don’t have to worry about it getting cold every few minutes. Coffee mug warmers are also very affordable, with prices starting under ₹1,000, though the cost may increase depending on the build quality and additional features.
Check out these coffee mug warmers
Similar articles for you
Did you know that weather affects your gadgets? Here's how winter can damage your favourite devices
Busting winter water heating myths: What every Indian household should know about geysers
What’s better for you: Hot shower or cold shower? Health benefits, downsides, and expert tips
Top 3 geyser brands in India: A comparative analysis of Havells, Crompton, and Bajaj
FAQs
Question : What type of room heater is best for energy efficiency?
Ans : Oil-filled radiators are the most energy-efficient as they retain heat for longer and provide consistent warmth, making them ideal for extended use.
Question : Are solar-powered geysers worth the investment?
Ans : Yes, solar-powered geysers are environmentally friendly and reduce electricity bills, making them a cost-effective choice in the long run, especially in sunny regions.
Question : Can hand warmers be reused?
Ans : Rechargeable hand warmers are reusable and offer adjustable heat settings, while disposable ones are single-use and better for emergencies.
Question : How safe are plug-in heaters for everyday use?
Ans : Plug-in heaters are safe if used correctly. Look for models with safety features like overheat protection and ensure they’re kept away from flammable materials.
Question : Do coffee mug warmers work with all types of mugs?
Ans : Most coffee mug warmers work best with flat-bottomed mugs to ensure proper heat transfer. Check the product specifications for compatibility with your mug type.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.