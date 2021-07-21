OnePlus is gearing up for one of its biggest launches in a while for its latest offering - the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The original OnePlus Nord smartphone was launched in 2020 and now, the company is all set to follow-up with an upgraded variant. While the smartphone may look similar to the OnePlus 9, the company says it is unique in its own way.

The launch event, which will be a virtual affair, will be broadcast live and it can be viewed by all on the YouTube link here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqVwL8z68TY). The event will be held on July 22 and the time is 7:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the launch, the company has teased some of the specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone and here we provide a glimpse:

At the outset, the price, which is always on the top of the mind of most consumers. The company has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be its cheapest 5G-supporting smartphone and left it at that.

The company says that the smartphone will change the user experience across various touchpoints and for that, it has collaborated with MediaTek. The result is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, which is an improved version of the already released MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and it gave special focus to its AI and AI-based features.

The display itself is quite large at 6.43-inches. The Full HD+ display is HDR10+ certified. It provides users a qualitatively improved viewing experience even when 1080p and 4k videos are being watched and that too without putting excessive strain on the eyes. Also, the smartphone's 90Hz refresh rate promises to provide a better scrolling experience while on social media.

For the shutterbugs, the smartphone offers a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera along with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). That is expected to translate into crisp daylight photos and improved low-light performance.

The Nord 2 runs on a custom OS, OxygenOS 11.3, which is based on Android-11. It is expected to get two major Android updates and three years of security updates to ensure it stays current even after years of use.

As far as RAM and storage are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard.

Also, as mentioned above, OnePlus Nord 2 is a 5G smartphone. This functionality is not available in India yet, however, the company says that once 5G is rolled out here, the phone will provide its users a faster performance.

