Coming with HyperBoost Gaming engine, is OnePlus 11R 5G a good choice?

Want to play endless rounds of online games on your smartphone without experiencing lag in a single move, or without the phone becoming too hot to even hold at the end of a long session? If yes, then OnePlus 11R 5G is an option that you can consider buying.

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with an expansive 6.7-inch Super Fluid Display. There is a HyperBoost Gaming engine feature on the phone for gaming abilities. The handset houses a 5,000 mAh battery. All of these features together make OnePlus 11R 5G a powerful smartphone to take your gaming experience a few notches higher.

OnePlus phones are known for the fast and smooth experience that they offer but this model, we experienced, comes as an upgrade to that as well. Whether it was the 5v5 Control Point Clashes or the 5V5 Deathmatch mode, the device could go on playing – and winning – non-stop, while the phone ‘smartly’ blocked off notifications from other apps running in the background.

The server-level memory management system allows the OnePlus 11R 5G to prioritise what is important to users. With 16 GB RAM and an advanced RAM management system, it can keep as many as 44 applications active in the background as you concentrate on the game at hand, just like we did.

OnePlus 11R 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform which offers up to 3.0 GHz peak CPU speed, and translates to a 30 per cent improvement in CPU power efficiency. This chipset also supports HDR gaming, which is enabled by an improved Qualcomm Adreno GPU with a 30 per cent improvement in GPU power efficiency, which increases clock speed by up to 10 per cent. A 4th Gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System is also fitted into the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which supports 5G speed of up to 10 Gbps1, along with more networks, frequencies, and bandwidth, no matter which part of the world you are in.

The expansive 6.7-inch screen with Super Fluid Display on OnePlus 11R 5G made playing even more fun. The OnePlus 11R 5G brings a 120Hz Super Fluid Display with a resolution of 2772x1240 and a 450 PPI. As for brightness, it displays a typical 500 nit, with a peak of 1450 nit. This screen support comes with a variety of customizable features such as HDR 10+, 100% DCI P3, and SGS Low Blue Light Ex Certification. Every tap on the screen ensures that we do not miss a single point in the game with the HyperTouch Engine feature. This enabled the display to offer the best possible response latency, accuracy, and stability.

The OnePlus 11R 5G utilises HyperBoost Gaming Engine with a General Performance Adapter 4.0 (GPA 4.0) to taper the fluctuation of frame rate when gaming so that you get a near-real experience with improved graphics and overall gameplay. This also translates into stable graphics processing, low response latency, precise scrolling, and a smoother, more immersive gaming experience. In addition, the GPA 4.0 technology is able to improve power efficiency by 5 per cent so that your gaming sessions can go on and on with one single battery charge.

OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with the best cooling system yet – an industry-leading Cryo-velocity VC and a Super Graphite structure that provides better heat dissipation through a built-in cooling system. The latest Phase Change Material is made of graphene slice and paraffin, which enables it to store instant heat and slowly release, and restrain any instant temperature increases.

