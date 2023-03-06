Coming with HyperBoost Gaming engine, is OnePlus 11R 5G a good choice?3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:23 PM IST
- The all-new OnePlus 11R 5G comes loaded with top specifications and features to offer a smooth gaming experience. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. It features a 6.7-inch screen with Super Fluid Display and boasts of features like a HyperBoost Gaming Engine, and a 3D cooling system. Read on to know more.
Want to play endless rounds of online games on your smartphone without experiencing lag in a single move, or without the phone becoming too hot to even hold at the end of a long session? If yes, then OnePlus 11R 5G is an option that you can consider buying.
