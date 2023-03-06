Coming with HyperBoost Gaming engine, is OnePlus 11R 5G a good choice?

OnePlus 11R 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform which offers up to 3.0 GHz peak CPU speed, and translates to a 30 per cent improvement in CPU power efficiency. This chipset also supports HDR gaming, which is enabled by an improved Qualcomm Adreno GPU with a 30 per cent improvement in GPU power efficiency, which increases clock speed by up to 10 per cent. A 4th Gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System is also fitted into the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which supports 5G speed of up to 10 Gbps1, along with more networks, frequencies, and bandwidth, no matter which part of the world you are in.