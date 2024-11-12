Many people start using their geysers as soon as the season begins, thinking they don’t need to service them beforehand. However, this common misconception can lead to problems. Like other home appliances, a geyser needs regular maintenance, especially after being unused for months. Ignoring servicing can lead to issues such as reduced heating efficiency, higher electricity bills, and even potential safety hazards.

Regular servicing before the season begins ensures that your geyser runs smoothly, extending its lifespan and saving you on repair costs. A well-maintained geyser is also more energy-efficient, which means lower electricity bills. In this guide, we’ll walk you through essential geyser maintenance tips, from pre-season servicing to daily care and ways to cut down on energy usage.

Servicing your geyser before the season starts

How to prepare your geyser for heavy use in winter? Here are the top crucial steps to follow:

Check the heating element

Start by checking the heating element that is responsible for warming up the water. If you have access, look for any visible signs of wear or corrosion. Turn on the geyser for a few minutes, then test the water temperature. If it heats unevenly or too slowly, the heating element may need a replacement.

Inspect for sediment build-up

Minerals and sediments settle at the bottom of the tank when the geyser has been inactive for a long time, affecting heating efficiency. To clean it, you need to carefully drain the geyser. This helps flush out any sediment, making your geyser work more efficiently.

Water pressure check

High water pressure can strain your geyser. Use a pressure gauge if you have one, or check that water doesn’t spurt aggressively when turned on. If it’s too high, consider installing a pressure valve, which can be bought at any hardware store. If you don’t have proper knowledge of how to install the pressure valve, consider calling a professional.

Check the thermostat

The thermostat controls water temperature. Turn on the geyser and monitor if it reaches the desired temperature without overheating. If the water is too hot or doesn’t warm up enough, adjust the thermostat dial slightly as mentioned in the user manual. If you don’t have the manual anymore, it is advisable to call a professional.

Inspect pipes and valves

Look over the pipes and valves for any visible cracks or leaks. Make sure the fittings are tight. If there are any drips, tighten them or replace worn washers to prevent future leaks.

When to call a professional for geyser servicing?

If you notice unusual noises or excessive sediment, or if any component seems worn beyond your ability to fix, it’s best to call a professional. Besides, if you need to replace a part, it is always advisable to call the expert to ensure nothing goes wrong.

Servicing the geyser after the season ends

Just turning off the geyser isn’t enough to make sure that it functions properly in the next season. Here’s what you can do to store it well:

Step 1: Turn off the power supply

Ensure the power to the geyser is completely turned off to prevent any accidental activation. This also helps save energy when it’s not in use for months.

Step 2: Drain the tank

After turning off the geyser and letting it cool, drain the water completely. This clears out any remaining sediment and prevents rust or mould from forming inside the tank.

Step 3: Clean the exterior

Wipe down the exterior to remove any dust or grime. This simple step can prevent surface corrosion and help your geyser stay in good condition.

Step 4: Cover the unit (optional)

If possible, cover your geyser with a breathable cloth or plastic cover to protect it from dust and moisture, especially if it’s in a humid area.

Precautions while using the geyser

Taking a few safety precautions can ensure your geyser operates safely and efficiently throughout the season.

Prevent overuse and overheating

Try to avoid keeping the geyser on for extended periods. Turn it on just before use and turn it off afterwards to save energy and reduce wear on the appliance. Avoid using multiple hot water outlets simultaneously to prevent overload.

Check for leaks

A small leak can quickly lead to bigger problems, causing water damage or even electrical hazards. If you notice any leaks, tighten the connections or, if needed, replace worn-out parts.

Check for damaged cords or wires

Inspect the power cord and visible wires before each use. Damaged or frayed wires can lead to short circuits or electric shocks.

Safety valve checks

Test it by gently lifting its lever to release a bit of water. If no water flows out, the valve may be clogged or faulty.

Tips to reduce your electricity bills while using the geyser

A few smart tips can help you cut down your geyser bills:

Lower the temperature

Set your geyser’s temperature to around 50-60°C. This reduces energy usage and lowers heating costs without compromising comfort.

Install insulation

Insulate pipes and the geyser tank to retain heat longer, reducing the need to reheat the water frequently.

Upgrade to energy-efficient models

Consider switching to a new energy-efficient geyser, which can significantly cut down on electricity bills. Modern models are designed for lower energy consumption and better heat retention.

FAQs

Question : Why should I service my geyser before the season starts?

Ans : Servicing before the season ensures your geyser is safe, efficient, and free of sediment buildup, reducing the risk of malfunctions.

Question : What should I check during a pre-season geyser service?

Ans : Check the heating element, thermostat, pipes, and safety valve. Also, clean out any sediment in the tank for optimal performance.

Question : Can I service my geyser myself, or do I need a professional?

Ans : Basic checks like inspecting for leaks or damaged wires can be done yourself, but call a professional for thorough cleaning and part replacements.

Question : How often should I service my geyser after the season ends?

Ans : It’s recommended to service your geyser once the season ends to clear sediment, check parts, and safely shut it down until next use.

Question : Does post-season servicing improve my geyser’s lifespan?

Ans : Yes, regular maintenance after the season prevents corrosion and keeps the geyser in top condition, prolonging its life and efficiency.

