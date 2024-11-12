Complete guide to geyser maintenance: Tips for regular care and lowering energy costs
Have you started using the geyser without servicing it? You might be making a mistake! Check out maintenance and servicing tips to extend your geyser’s lifespan and lower your electricity bills.
Many people start using their geysers as soon as the season begins, thinking they don’t need to service them beforehand. However, this common misconception can lead to problems. Like other home appliances, a geyser needs regular maintenance, especially after being unused for months. Ignoring servicing can lead to issues such as reduced heating efficiency, higher electricity bills, and even potential safety hazards.