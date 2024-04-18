Comprehensive buying guide for ACs: How to choose the right cooling companion this summer
Discover how to choose the perfect AC for your home with our comprehensive guide. Learn about types, capacity, energy efficiency, smart features and installation. Stay cool and comfortable all summer long
Buying a new air conditioner (AC) for your home or workplace is no longer a mammoth task in the present-day due to easy availability of products on e-commerce websites. You can check the basic specifications like the AC type, brand, tonnage, and features to get the best option. However, since technology is advancing at such a fast pace, it is not easy to keep up with all the new features coming out. Modern ACs are Wi-Fi enabled to control them with your smartphone or simply your voice. We're here to add to that convenience by helping you understand everything about ACs before making a purchase.