Confused between Core i5 and Ryzen 5 laptops under ₹60000? Consider these picks for high performance

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.
Laptops powered by Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 5 processors have become popular choices for users who want dependable performance without stretching their budget. Under ₹60000, both processor families can comfortably handle everyday work, online classes, multitasking, and entertainment.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallLenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-glare, FHD 15.6"(39.6cm), Win 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.62Kg, 83ER00MDIN, Thin & Light, Backlit KB LaptopView Details
₹49,990
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop (12GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare,Micro-Edge,15.6''/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365,Office24, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fd0575TUView Details
₹51,990
Trusted brandDell 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, Microsoft Office Home 2024, Silver, 1.62kg, 12 Month McAfee, Thin & Light, Backlit Keyboard LaptopView Details
Thin and lightLenovo V15 G4 15.6" FHD Business Laptop Computer, 13th Gen Intel 8-Core i5-13420H (Beat i7-1355U), 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, RJ-45, Type-C, HDMI, Windows 11 Pro, WendboView Details
Most affordableacer TravelLite Smart FHD TL04-51M Laptop, Intel Core i5 1334u 13th Gen 8 Core with 16GB Ram / 512GB NVMe SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 / MS-Office / 14 Inch / 3 Year Brand WarrantyView Details
₹52,110
While both options are capable, each processor line tends to suit slightly different needs:
In this guide, we look at some of the best Core i5 and Ryzen 5 laptops available under ₹60000 that suit your daily needs and budget.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (83ER00MDIN) is designed for students and professionals looking for a reliable everyday laptop. Powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12450H processor with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, it handles multitasking, productivity work, and casual entertainment with ease. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display ensures comfortable viewing during long work sessions. With Windows 11, Office Home 2024, WiFi 6 connectivity, and a lightweight design, the laptop provides a balanced mix of performance and portability for daily computing tasks.
Strong multitasking performance
Lightweight design for portability
TN panel display quality is average
Speaker quality receives mixed feedback
Buyers appreciate the laptop’s performance, stylish design, and value for money. However, some users mention that the sound output is average.
You should choose this laptop because it delivers solid multitasking performance, modern connectivity, and a lightweight design suitable for students and professionals.
The HP 15 fd0575TU Laptop is built for productivity and everyday computing tasks. Equipped with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, the laptop offers smooth performance for office work, browsing, and media consumption. Its 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display reduces reflections for comfortable viewing. Additional features such as a backlit keyboard, WiFi 6 connectivity, and a 1080p webcam with privacy shutter make it suitable for remote work, online classes, and everyday productivity needs.
Good performance for work and study
Includes modern connectivity features
Display brightness and colour quality are average
Battery life feedback is inconsistent
Buyers say the laptop is suitable for students and office users with good value for money. However, many mention weak sound output and average display quality.
You should choose this laptop because it balances performance, storage, and productivity features for everyday work and study needs.
The Dell 15 Laptop (i5‑1334U) focuses on productivity with strong storage and memory capacity. It features a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 16GB RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD, allowing smooth multitasking and quick access to files. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers smoother visuals during browsing and entertainment. Its thin design and backlit keyboard improve usability for daily work. With Windows 11 and Office pre-installed, the laptop is ready for professional tasks immediately.
Large RAM and storage capacity
Smooth 120Hz display
Battery life reported to be weak
Some users report overheating issues
Buyers like the laptop’s performance and storage capacity for work tasks. however, several mention overheating, noisy fans, and poor battery backup.
You should choose this laptop because it offers strong multitasking capabilities with 16GB RAM and a large 1TB SSD for heavy everyday workloads.
The Lenovo V15 G4 Business Laptop is built for office productivity and business users. Powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13420H processor and 16GB RAM, it can handle spreadsheets, presentations, and multitasking workloads efficiently. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display improves visibility during long work sessions. Windows 11 Pro provides additional security and management features. With WiFi 6, multiple USB ports, and Ethernet connectivity, the laptop offers flexible connectivity options for professional environments.
Strong processor for productivity tasks
Business-focused connectivity options
Display panel quality is average
Design feels basic compared with consumer laptops
You should choose this laptop because it delivers reliable business performance with a powerful processor and Windows 11 Pro features.
The Acer TravelLite TL04‑51M Laptop is designed for professionals who require portability and reliability. It runs on a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor paired with 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB NVMe SSD. The 14-inch Full HD IPS display provides clear visuals and better colour reproduction than standard TN panels. Lightweight construction and a three-year brand warranty make it suitable for business travel and daily commuting. With Windows 11 and Microsoft Office included, it is ready for productivity tasks immediately.
Compact and lightweight design
Long warranty support
Smaller display compared with 15-inch laptops
Integrated graphics limit heavy workloads
You should choose this laptop because it combines portability, solid performance, and long warranty coverage for professionals and frequent travellers.
The Acer Aspire Lite AL15‑41 is a budget-friendly laptop built for everyday computing. It uses an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, providing smooth performance for office tasks and multitasking. The 15.6-inch Full HD display ensures comfortable viewing for work and entertainment. With a lightweight metal body and Windows 11 support, the laptop is suitable for students and professionals. Expandable RAM and storage options also allow future upgrades.
Excellent value for money
Upgradeable RAM and storage
Battery life is average
Speaker quality is not very strong
Buyers like the laptop’s fast startup and strong value for daily work tasks. However, some mention average display quality and weak sound output.
You should choose this laptop because it offers strong performance and upgrade options at an affordable price.
The HP 15 255R G10 Laptop is a lightweight laptop designed for everyday work and study. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7535U processor with integrated Radeon graphics, it delivers reliable performance for office tasks, browsing, and media streaming. The 15.6-inch display provides adequate screen space for productivity, while its slim design makes it easy to carry. With Windows 11, SSD storage, and modern connectivity ports, the laptop is suitable for users seeking an affordable productivity device.
Lightweight and portable
Good processor for everyday tasks
RAM capacity is limited
Display resolution and brightness are average
You should choose this laptop because it provides reliable everyday performance with a lightweight design suitable for students and office users.
The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 E1504FA‑NJ132WS is a thin and lightweight laptop aimed at students and casual users. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, it handles browsing, office applications, and multimedia tasks efficiently. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display provides comfortable viewing, while the laptop meets military-grade durability standards for better reliability. With Windows 11 and Office pre-installed, it offers ready-to-use productivity features. Its sleek design and portable build make it ideal for daily commuting and study use.
Lightweight and durable build
Good value for students
RAM cannot be upgraded easily
No keyboard backlighting
Buyers like the laptop’s design and price. However, some report mixed performance, average display quality, and the absence of a backlit keyboard.
You should choose this laptop because it provides decent performance and portability for everyday study and productivity tasks.
The Lenovo V15 G4 Ryzen 5 Laptop is designed for everyday productivity with strong memory performance. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor and 16GB DDR5 RAM, the laptop handles multitasking and office applications smoothly. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display reduces eye strain during long work sessions. Dolby Audio speakers enhance the multimedia experience, while WiFi 6 connectivity ensures faster internet speeds. With a thin and lightweight design, the laptop is suitable for students and professionals who need portable performance.
Fast DDR5 memory improves multitasking
Lightweight design for portability
Battery life may be inconsistent
Display brightness could be better
Buyers say the laptop works well for everyday tasks and students. However, some report short battery life and average display quality.
You should choose this laptop because it combines strong memory performance with a lightweight design for everyday productivity.
The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 E1504FA‑NJ1505WS offers a balance between performance and portability for everyday computing. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and quick system responsiveness. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display provides clear visuals, while the thin and lightweight design makes it easy to carry. Windows 11 and Office Home 2024 come pre-installed, allowing users to start working immediately after setup.
Higher RAM improves multitasking
Slim and portable design
Keyboard lacks backlighting
Performance suited mainly for everyday workloads
You should choose this laptop because it offers higher memory capacity and smooth everyday performance in a portable thin-and-light design.
Both processors offer strong everyday performance in this price segment. Core i5 laptops are often preferred for consistent productivity performance and wide software compatibility. Ryzen 5 laptops, on the other hand, tend to offer stronger multi-core performance and integrated graphics, which can be useful for light creative work and casual gaming.
For most users, 8GB RAM is suitable for tasks such as web browsing, office work, online classes, and streaming. However, if you frequently run multiple applications at the same time, choosing a laptop with upgradeable RAM can help extend the device’s usability.
Yes, laptops powered by Core i5 or Ryzen 5 processors under ₹60000 are generally capable of handling common productivity applications, video conferencing, research tasks, and everyday computing needs.
|Laptops under ₹60000
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
|i5-12450H
|16GB
|512GB SSD
|HP 15
|i5-1334U
|12GB
|512GB SSD
|Dell 15
|i5-1334U
|16GB
|1TB SSD
|Lenovo V15 G4
|i5-13420H
|16GB
|512GB SSD
|Acer TravelLite
|i5-1334U
|16GB
|512GB SSD
|Acer Aspire Lite
|Ryzen 5 5625U
|16GB
|512GB SSD
|HP 15 255R
|Ryzen 5 7535U
|8GB
|512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook Go 15
|Ryzen 5 7520U
|8GB
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo V15 G4 Ryzen
|Ryzen 5 7520U
|16GB
|512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (16GB)
|Ryzen 5 7520U
|16GB
|512GB SSD
