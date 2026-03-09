Confused between Core i5 and Ryzen 5 laptops under ₹60000? Consider these picks for high performance

Laptops powered by Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 5 processors have become popular choices for users who want dependable performance without stretching their budget. Under ₹60000, both processor families can comfortably handle everyday work, online classes, multitasking, and entertainment.

While both options are capable, each processor line tends to suit slightly different needs:

Intel Core i5 laptops are often preferred for: Stable performance for office tasks and productivity tools

Reliable compatibility with a wide range of professional software

Efficient performance for everyday multitasking AMD Ryzen 5 laptops are commonly chosen for: Strong multi-core performance for heavier multitasking

Better integrated graphics for light creative work or casual gaming

Competitive performance at similar price points In this guide, we look at some of the best Core i5 and Ryzen 5 laptops available under ₹60000 that suit your daily needs and budget.

Intel Core i5 laptops

BEST OVERALL

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (83ER00MDIN) is designed for students and professionals looking for a reliable everyday laptop. Powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12450H processor with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, it handles multitasking, productivity work, and casual entertainment with ease. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display ensures comfortable viewing during long work sessions. With Windows 11, Office Home 2024, WiFi 6 connectivity, and a lightweight design, the laptop provides a balanced mix of performance and portability for daily computing tasks.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-12450H RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare Weight 1.62 kg Reason to buy Strong multitasking performance Lightweight design for portability Reason to avoid TN panel display quality is average Speaker quality receives mixed feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the laptop’s performance, stylish design, and value for money. However, some users mention that the sound output is average.

Why choose this product? You should choose this laptop because it delivers solid multitasking performance, modern connectivity, and a lightweight design suitable for students and professionals.

The HP 15 fd0575TU Laptop is built for productivity and everyday computing tasks. Equipped with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, the laptop offers smooth performance for office work, browsing, and media consumption. Its 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display reduces reflections for comfortable viewing. Additional features such as a backlit keyboard, WiFi 6 connectivity, and a 1080p webcam with privacy shutter make it suitable for remote work, online classes, and everyday productivity needs.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1334U RAM 12GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Graphics Intel Iris Xe Reason to buy Good performance for work and study Includes modern connectivity features Reason to avoid Display brightness and colour quality are average Battery life feedback is inconsistent

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the laptop is suitable for students and office users with good value for money. However, many mention weak sound output and average display quality.

Why choose this product? You should choose this laptop because it balances performance, storage, and productivity features for everyday work and study needs.

TRUSTED BRAND

The Dell 15 Laptop (i5‑1334U) focuses on productivity with strong storage and memory capacity. It features a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 16GB RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD, allowing smooth multitasking and quick access to files. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers smoother visuals during browsing and entertainment. Its thin design and backlit keyboard improve usability for daily work. With Windows 11 and Office pre-installed, the laptop is ready for professional tasks immediately.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1334U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 1TB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz Weight 1.62 kg Reason to buy Large RAM and storage capacity Smooth 120Hz display Reason to avoid Battery life reported to be weak Some users report overheating issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the laptop’s performance and storage capacity for work tasks. however, several mention overheating, noisy fans, and poor battery backup.

Why choose this product? You should choose this laptop because it offers strong multitasking capabilities with 16GB RAM and a large 1TB SSD for heavy everyday workloads.

THIN AND LIGHT

The Lenovo V15 G4 Business Laptop is built for office productivity and business users. Powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13420H processor and 16GB RAM, it can handle spreadsheets, presentations, and multitasking workloads efficiently. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display improves visibility during long work sessions. Windows 11 Pro provides additional security and management features. With WiFi 6, multiple USB ports, and Ethernet connectivity, the laptop offers flexible connectivity options for professional environments.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD OS Windows 11 Pro Reason to buy Strong processor for productivity tasks Business-focused connectivity options Reason to avoid Display panel quality is average Design feels basic compared with consumer laptops

Why choose this product? You should choose this laptop because it delivers reliable business performance with a powerful processor and Windows 11 Pro features.

MOST AFFORDABLE

The Acer TravelLite TL04‑51M Laptop is designed for professionals who require portability and reliability. It runs on a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor paired with 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB NVMe SSD. The 14-inch Full HD IPS display provides clear visuals and better colour reproduction than standard TN panels. Lightweight construction and a three-year brand warranty make it suitable for business travel and daily commuting. With Windows 11 and Microsoft Office included, it is ready for productivity tasks immediately.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1334U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 14-inch FHD IPS Warranty 3 years Reason to buy Compact and lightweight design Long warranty support Reason to avoid Smaller display compared with 15-inch laptops Integrated graphics limit heavy workloads

Why choose this product? You should choose this laptop because it combines portability, solid performance, and long warranty coverage for professionals and frequent travellers.

AMD Ryzen 5 Laptops

The Acer Aspire Lite AL15‑41 is a budget-friendly laptop built for everyday computing. It uses an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, providing smooth performance for office tasks and multitasking. The 15.6-inch Full HD display ensures comfortable viewing for work and entertainment. With a lightweight metal body and Windows 11 support, the laptop is suitable for students and professionals. Expandable RAM and storage options also allow future upgrades.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5625U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Weight 1.59 kg Reason to buy Excellent value for money Upgradeable RAM and storage Reason to avoid Battery life is average Speaker quality is not very strong

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the laptop’s fast startup and strong value for daily work tasks. However, some mention average display quality and weak sound output.

Why choose this product? You should choose this laptop because it offers strong performance and upgrade options at an affordable price.

The HP 15 255R G10 Laptop is a lightweight laptop designed for everyday work and study. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7535U processor with integrated Radeon graphics, it delivers reliable performance for office tasks, browsing, and media streaming. The 15.6-inch display provides adequate screen space for productivity, while its slim design makes it easy to carry. With Windows 11, SSD storage, and modern connectivity ports, the laptop is suitable for users seeking an affordable productivity device.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535U RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Weight 1.45 kg Reason to buy Lightweight and portable Good processor for everyday tasks Reason to avoid RAM capacity is limited Display resolution and brightness are average

Why choose this product? You should choose this laptop because it provides reliable everyday performance with a lightweight design suitable for students and office users.

VALUE FOR MONEY

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 E1504FA‑NJ132WS is a thin and lightweight laptop aimed at students and casual users. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, it handles browsing, office applications, and multimedia tasks efficiently. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display provides comfortable viewing, while the laptop meets military-grade durability standards for better reliability. With Windows 11 and Office pre-installed, it offers ready-to-use productivity features. Its sleek design and portable build make it ideal for daily commuting and study use.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Weight 1.63 kg Reason to buy Lightweight and durable build Good value for students Reason to avoid RAM cannot be upgraded easily No keyboard backlighting

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the laptop’s design and price. However, some report mixed performance, average display quality, and the absence of a backlit keyboard.

Why choose this product? You should choose this laptop because it provides decent performance and portability for everyday study and productivity tasks.

The Lenovo V15 G4 Ryzen 5 Laptop is designed for everyday productivity with strong memory performance. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor and 16GB DDR5 RAM, the laptop handles multitasking and office applications smoothly. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display reduces eye strain during long work sessions. Dolby Audio speakers enhance the multimedia experience, while WiFi 6 connectivity ensures faster internet speeds. With a thin and lightweight design, the laptop is suitable for students and professionals who need portable performance.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Weight ~1.65 kg Reason to buy Fast DDR5 memory improves multitasking Lightweight design for portability Reason to avoid Battery life may be inconsistent Display brightness could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the laptop works well for everyday tasks and students. However, some report short battery life and average display quality.

Why choose this product? You should choose this laptop because it combines strong memory performance with a lightweight design for everyday productivity.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 E1504FA‑NJ1505WS offers a balance between performance and portability for everyday computing. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and quick system responsiveness. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display provides clear visuals, while the thin and lightweight design makes it easy to carry. Windows 11 and Office Home 2024 come pre-installed, allowing users to start working immediately after setup.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Weight 1.63 kg Reason to buy Higher RAM improves multitasking Slim and portable design Reason to avoid Keyboard lacks backlighting Performance suited mainly for everyday workloads

Why choose this product? You should choose this laptop because it offers higher memory capacity and smooth everyday performance in a portable thin-and-light design.

Factors to consider before buying an Intel i5 or Ryzen 5 powered laptop Newer generations of Core i5 and Ryzen 5 processors usually deliver better efficiency and improved performance.

At least 8GB RAM and an SSD are recommended for smooth multitasking and faster system responsiveness.

A Full HD display provides better clarity for work, video calls, and entertainment.

Longer battery life helps support workdays, study sessions, or travel without frequent charging.

Lightweight laptops with sturdy construction are easier to carry for work, college, or daily commuting. Which processor is better under ₹ 60000: Intel Core i5 or Ryzen 5? Both processors offer strong everyday performance in this price segment. Core i5 laptops are often preferred for consistent productivity performance and wide software compatibility. Ryzen 5 laptops, on the other hand, tend to offer stronger multi-core performance and integrated graphics, which can be useful for light creative work and casual gaming.

Is 8GB RAM enough for laptops in this price range? For most users, 8GB RAM is suitable for tasks such as web browsing, office work, online classes, and streaming. However, if you frequently run multiple applications at the same time, choosing a laptop with upgradeable RAM can help extend the device’s usability.

Are these laptops suitable for both work and study? Yes, laptops powered by Core i5 or Ryzen 5 processors under ₹60000 are generally capable of handling common productivity applications, video conferencing, research tasks, and everyday computing needs.

Top 3 features of best laptops under ₹ 60,000

Laptops under ₹ 60000 Processor RAM Storage Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 i5-12450H 16GB 512GB SSD HP 15 i5-1334U 12GB 512GB SSD Dell 15 i5-1334U 16GB 1TB SSD Lenovo V15 G4 i5-13420H 16GB 512GB SSD Acer TravelLite i5-1334U 16GB 512GB SSD Acer Aspire Lite Ryzen 5 5625U 16GB 512GB SSD HP 15 255R Ryzen 5 7535U 8GB 512GB SSD ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Ryzen 5 7520U 8GB 512GB SSD Lenovo V15 G4 Ryzen Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB 512GB SSD ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (16GB) Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB 512GB SSD

