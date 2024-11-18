Conquer the pollution crisis: Must-know air purifier maintenance tips for a healthier and cleaner home
This comprehensive guide on air purifier maintenance offers expert tips to maximise performance, extend lifespan, and ensure clean air at home. Learn essential maintenance practices like cleaning filters and optimising device functionality to maintain top air quality.
Air purifiers play a crucial role in improving indoor air quality, especially as air pollution levels continue to rise. In North India, especially Delhi, where air pollution has reached alarming levels, having an air purifier is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Proper maintenance is essential to keep your air purifier working efficiently so that the air inside your home is always safe and healthy. If you already own an air purifier, you must try to elongate its life. This guide offers expert tips on how to maximise performance, extend lifespan, and maintain optimal air quality. In case you don’t already own an air purifier, we’ve included our top picks in this article to help with your purchase.