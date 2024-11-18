This comprehensive guide on air purifier maintenance offers expert tips to maximise performance, extend lifespan, and ensure clean air at home. Learn essential maintenance practices like cleaning filters and optimising device functionality to maintain top air quality.

Air purifiers play a crucial role in improving indoor air quality, especially as air pollution levels continue to rise. In North India, especially Delhi, where air pollution has reached alarming levels, having an air purifier is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Proper maintenance is essential to keep your air purifier working efficiently so that the air inside your home is always safe and healthy. If you already own an air purifier, you must try to elongate its life. This guide offers expert tips on how to maximise performance, extend lifespan, and maintain optimal air quality. In case you don’t already own an air purifier, we’ve included our top picks in this article to help with your purchase.

Read Less Read More Do I need to clean my air purifier? Air purifiers are designed to filter out pollutants like dust, allergens, smoke, and particulate matter (PM2.5), which are especially prevalent in areas with high pollution, such as Delhi, Chandigarh, and other parts of North India. However, without regular maintenance, even the best air purifiers will struggle to provide clean air over time.

Regular maintenance is essential not just for maintaining the device’s performance, but also for keeping your home air quality optimal. As outdoor pollution levels rise, especially during the winter months when smog and crop-burning residue peak, your air purifier works harder. Therefore, it’s crucial to ensure it remains in peak condition to battle these challenges.

Should I clean and replace my air purifier filters? The filters in your air purifier are essential for trapping harmful particles, including smoke, dust, pollen, and harmful chemicals. However, they can become clogged, reducing the purifier’s efficiency. Regularly cleaning or replacing the filters will help your air purifier maintain its maximum performance.

Pre-filters: These capture larger particles like dust and pet hair. Regularly vacuum or wash pre-filters to maintain airflow. Cleaning once a month is generally recommended.

HEPA Filters: High-Efficiency Particulate Air filters are responsible for capturing smaller particles such as pollen, smoke, and PM2.5, which are common in polluted areas like North India. HEPA filters should be replaced every 6-12 months, depending on usage and the air quality in your area.

Activated Carbon Filters: These filters remove odours and gases, which can be especially useful if you live in a city with high vehicular emissions or industrial pollutants. Replace them every 3-6 months. When pollution levels are high, your air purifier works overtime to filter the air, which is why keeping the filters in top condition is crucial.

Best air purifiers you can currently buy:

Check the air purifier’s sensor and fan Many modern air purifiers come with air quality sensors that adjust the device’s settings based on the level of pollutants in the air. However, these sensors can accumulate dust, affecting their ability to function properly. Gently wipe the sensors with a soft cloth to ensure they continue working efficiently.

The fan plays a key role in circulating air through the filters, so maintaining it is crucial. Dirty fan blades can slow down airflow, reducing the device’s overall performance. Regularly clean the fan with a vacuum or soft brush to remove any dust build-up.

How do I make my air purifier last longer? Maximising the performance of your air purifier is also about using it in the right way:

Proper placement: Ensure your air purifier is placed in an open space, preferably in the centre of a room. Avoid placing it near walls, corners, or obstructing objects that could block airflow.

Close windows and doors: During times of high outdoor pollution (e.g., smog season in North India), it’s important to keep windows and doors closed to prevent pollutants from entering and overloading your air purifier.

Use the correct mode: Many air purifiers come with different modes such as sleep mode or auto mode. When the air quality is poor, you may need to set the device to a higher fan speed to clean the air more efficiently. Should I clean the air purifier’s exterior? While the filters and internal components require the most attention, don’t forget to clean the exterior of your air purifier. Dust and dirt can accumulate on the surface, which not only affects the device’s appearance but also its functionality. Wipe the exterior with a damp cloth to keep it looking good and running smoothly.

Air purifiers that will keep your home healthy:

Monitor air quality in real time Air purifiers with smart features allow you to monitor air quality in real time. These devices send updates to your phone, allowing you to track how efficiently your air purifier is working. In areas like North India, where air pollution levels can change rapidly, keeping an eye on your air purifier’s performance is essential.

Professional servicing While routine maintenance can be handled by you, it’s a good idea to have your air purifier professionally serviced once a year. A technician can check for any underlying issues that you may not notice, such as malfunctioning sensors or dirty motors.

Why should I clean my air purifier? Investing time in air purifier maintenance is an investment in your health, as it ensures you have the best air quality possible in a world that’s increasingly affected by pollution. Keep your purifier in top condition to help fight the air pollution that impacts millions in North India every day.

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : How often should air purifier filters be cleaned or replaced? Ans : Clean pre-filters monthly; replace HEPA and carbon filters every 6–12 months for optimal performance. Question : Can air purifiers combat severe pollution in North India? Ans : Yes, high-quality air purifiers with HEPA filters can effectively reduce pollutants like PM2.5 and allergens in polluted regions. Question : What is the best way to maintain consistent air quality at home? Ans : Regularly clean filters, monitor AQI levels, and position your purifier in pollution-prone areas for maximum efficiency. Question : Do air purifiers help reduce health risks during peak pollution? Ans : Yes, they minimise exposure to harmful particles, reducing risks of respiratory issues and allergies caused by poor air quality. Question : How can I extend my air purifier's lifespan? Ans : Follow maintenance tips like timely filter replacements, device cleaning, and ensuring proper airflow to prolong its durability.