Are you ready to take over virtual worlds and beat your adversaries? We’ve picked out the best gaming laptops priced under ₹80,000 that can redefine your gaming experience. These laptops come with the best-in-class features for exceptional gaming - all supported by the best-in-class features that can significantly change your gaming experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, these laptops are equipped with powerful processors, high-end graphics cards, ample RAM, and more to ensure smooth gameplay and responsiveness even for the most demanding titles. What else do you get? Vibrant displays with high refresh rates, adaptive technologies that make your gaming experience more enjoyable and minimal screen tearing.

If you pick a gaming laptop under ₹80,000 from our list then you’ll also get powerhouse computing with advanced cooling technology that keeps temperatures in check during intense gaming sessions. Customisable RGB keyboards, a robust build quality, and more make these laptops strong enough to withstand intense gaming environments.

So, go ahead and explore new worlds with our top picks of gaming laptops priced under ₹80,000.

The Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop is a great choice for gamers who want a laptop under ₹80,000. Why, you ask? This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor and Windows 11 Home, making it a powerhouse for gaming and productivity. It also features 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD for seamless multitasking and storage. For gamers, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card ensures smooth performance. For a laptop that boasts so many features, it has a lightweight design and a 14.0-inch WUXGA display, making it a great option for gamers who are always on the move.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i7 13th Gen

Intel Core i7 13th Gen Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Storage: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4 GB)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor Relatively smaller SSD (512 GB) for gaming Ample 16 GB RAM for multitasking NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 may not handle AAA titles smoothly

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is designed for all gamers who want a powerful gaming laptop under ₹80,000. This option has the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS 120Hz display, making it ideal for long-drawn gaming sessions. You also get 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD which translates into smooth multitasking and enough storage. Also, the NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU ensures unmatched graphics performance. What else? This laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11, is built with Alexa support, and also guarantees a 3-month Game Pass subscription.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS

AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 120Hz

15.6-inch FHD IPS, 120Hz Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor Relatively heavier weight (2.32 kg) 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate Limited storage capacity (512GB SSD)

If you’ve been endlessly hunting for the best gaming laptop under ₹80,000, your search might end here, with the HP Victus Gaming Laptop. Why, you wonder? This laptop features a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor and a 4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, all included to deliver excellent gaming performance. You also get a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals no matter what you’re up to. In addition, there’s also 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it a highly responsive laptop whether you’re gaming or doing regular tasks. In addition, the backlit keyboard and B&O speakers significantly transform the gaming experience.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H

12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB VRAM) Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz refresh rate

15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz refresh rate Memory/Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor Relatively heavier weight (2.37 kg) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU for gaming performance Limited storage capacity (512GB SSD)

The Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop is loaded with the best features, including a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics with 6GB VRAM. If you’re not interested in numbers, just know that this laptop can tackle all your gaming needs effortlessly. It also has a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh that turn every game into a stunning visual experience. With 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, and Wi-Fi 6 support, this laptop is meant for buttery multi-tasking and unfettered connectivity.

Specification of Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H

13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 4050 (6GB VRAM)

NVIDIA RTX 4050 (6GB VRAM) Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz refresh rate

15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz refresh rate Memory/Storage: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor Limited information on weight and design NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM for gaming Specific details on weight and design not provided

The Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop is a performance beast and among the best gaming laptops under ₹80,000. This laptop has a range of amazing features, including an Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 which means that users get the privilege of truly unbeatable gaming performance. It also comes equipped with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB storage capacity - wow! You can fit your entire gaming catalogue on this device. In the display department, the laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Specs of Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5-13450HX

Intel Core i5-13450HX Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6) Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM

16GB DDR5 RAM Storage: 1TB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Intel Core i5-13450HX processor Relatively heavy weight (2.65kg) NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 for gaming Display brightness of 250 nits may be lower for some

The Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop is among our top picks of gaming laptops under ₹80,000 for a variety of reasons. For starters, it features an Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and a NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 that allow it to deliver a strong gaming performance. What else do you get? It comes equipped with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for fast storage. You can also expect stunning, vivid visuals with the 15.6-inch FHD display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, other features include a backlit orange keyboard, Windows 11, and Microsoft Office 2021.

Specs of Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5-13450HX

Intel Core i5-13450HX Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6) Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM

16GB DDR5 RAM Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Intel Core i5-13450HX processor Relatively heavy weight (2.65kg) NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 for gaming Display brightness of 250 nits may be low for some

Take your games with you with this top gaming laptop under ₹80,000.The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is packed with features, including a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming visuals that will transport you to a different dimension. In addition, this laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB VRAM. What does this mean? You can expect a truly excellent gaming performance. What else do you get? The laptop is equipped with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Windows 11, making it an optimal choice for multitasking and all your storage needs.

specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop

Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H

Intel Core i7-11800H Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (4GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (4GB VRAM) Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Intel Core i7-11800H processor Relatively heavy weight (2.30 kg) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB VRAM May have limited battery life due to powerful components

3 best features of best gaming laptops under ₹ 80,000

Product name Screen size Processor details Display details Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop 14.0-inch WUXGA Intel Core i7 13th Gen 512 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6-inch FHD IPS AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB 120Hz refresh rate HP Victus Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H, 4GB RTX 3050 IPS, 144Hz refresh rate Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 4050 Graphics 144Hz refresh rate, 512GB SSD Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop (1TB SSD) 15.6-inch FHD Intel Core i5-13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050 120Hz refresh rate, 1TB SSD Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop (512GB SSD) 15.6-inch FHD Intel Core i5-13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050 120Hz refresh rate, 512GB SSD ASUS TUF Gaming F15 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 144Hz refresh rate, 512GB SSD

Best value for money gaming laptop under ₹ 80,000 Value is possible for a gaming laptop under ₹80,000 with the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. This option is a lovely consideration if you’re looking for excellent value for money. Many reasons make it a top gaming laptop, including its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU, and 120Hz FHD IPS display. Also, it is equipped with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, Windows 11, and includes Alexa integration and a 3-month Game Pass subscription. What more could you possibly want in a gaming laptop for value?

Best overall gaming laptop under ₹ 80,000 You should make no compromises when it comes to buying the best gaming laptop under ₹80,000. That’s why we’ve picked out the best overall product, the Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop. Many factors make it the best overall choice, including its 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It also features a 14.0-inch WUXGA display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics for brilliant visuals all-day-long.

How to find the best gaming laptop under ₹ 80,000 To find the best gaming laptop under ₹80,000, it’s important to prioritise key specs like the processor (look for Intel Core i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7), dedicated graphics (NVIDIA GTX or RTX series), at least 8GB RAM (preferably 16GB), and SSD storage for faster load times. With all these specifications factored in, also consider display quality (FHD with high refresh rate), build quality, and battery life for a great overall gaming experience.

FAQs Question : What are the key specifications to look for in a gaming laptop under ₹80,000? Ans : Look for a powerful processor (Intel Core i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7), dedicated graphics card (NVIDIA GTX or RTX series), at least 8GB RAM (preferably 16GB), SSD storage, and a good quality display (FHD with high refresh rate). Question : Can gaming laptops under ₹80,000 run AAA games smoothly? Ans : Yes, gaming laptops in this price range with mid-range to high-end specifications can run most AAA games smoothly at moderate to high settings. Question : What display features should I prioritize for gaming? Ans : Prioritize a Full HD (1920x1080) resolution with a high refresh rate (at least 120Hz) for smooth gameplay and reduced motion blur. Question : Are gaming laptops under ₹80,000 suitable for professional tasks like video editing or 3D rendering? Ans : Yes, gaming laptops with powerful processors and dedicated graphics can handle professional tasks like video editing and 3D rendering effectively. Question : How important is cooling in a gaming laptop? Ans : Cooling is crucial for gaming laptops to maintain optimal performance and prevent overheating. Look for laptops with efficient cooling systems, such as multiple fans or vapor chamber cooling, to ensure longevity and consistent performance during gaming sessions.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!