Convertible laptops: What they are, who they're for, and which ones to buy
Convertible laptops are a great way to stay engaged with work in more than one way. Use the keyboard, the touchscreen, or the stylus to find your way around your daily tasks with convertible laptops, also known as 2-in-1 laptops.
Adventure awaits those who seek it, especially in the world of technology where novel gadgets and devices are released often. It's possible to miss a stellar launch in the ocean of options that are currently available across online portals. So, what do you do? You end up settling for a safe option that pretty much replicates what your old device could do - just faster. What if we told you that it's time to break the mould? There's no better way to do that than by buying a convertible laptop that doubles as a tablet and a productivity hub.