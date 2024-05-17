Convertible laptops: What they are, who they're for, and which ones to buy

Convertible laptops are a great way to stay engaged with work in more than one way. Use the keyboard, the touchscreen, or the stylus to find your way around your daily tasks with convertible laptops, also known as 2-in-1 laptops.

Adventure awaits those who seek it, especially in the world of technology where novel gadgets and devices are released often. It's possible to miss a stellar launch in the ocean of options that are currently available across online portals. So, what do you do? You end up settling for a safe option that pretty much replicates what your old device could do - just faster. What if we told you that it's time to break the mould? There's no better way to do that than by buying a convertible laptop that doubles as a tablet and a productivity hub.

What are convertible laptops? Enter, convertible laptops, also known as 2-in-1 laptops. Is it a laptop? Is it a tablet? It's both! With convertible laptops, users get the computing power and multi-functionality of a traditional laptop with the added benefit of a tablet. Such laptops have a touch screen that may be used in isolation if you're not in the mood to use the attached keyboard. Some convertible laptops also offer the ability to completely detach from the traditional computer paraphernalia and function as a standalone tablet whenever you need it.

This way, convertible laptops are truly 2-in-1 and have the potential to redefine the way you work or entertain yourself. Usually, people believe that convertible laptops are not as dependable or are more delicate. While the latter can be true depending on the laptop, convertible laptops are as good as traditional laptops when it comes to computing.

What can you expect in a convertible laptop? These laptops incorporate touchscreen interfaces with powerful operating systems, the latest processors, and accessories that add more value to the way you use it for a diverse set of tasks.

In the modern computing world, convertible laptops may be perceived as the epitome of versatility. 2-in-1 laptops are technologically harmonious, for they bring a laptop's productivity to the table with added portability and convenience of a tablet's touch-interface.

Who are convertible tablets suitable for? Convertible laptops either feature a 360-degree hinge or a detachable keyboard that lets users transition from laptop mode (for tasks that require a lot of typing) to tablet mode (for browsing the internet or watching a movie).

With convertible laptops, you get the full computing experience via operating systems like Windows or ChromeOS. Amazing, right? Business professionals and creative individuals will find a lot of value in convertible laptops. Naturally, for those who like trying novel technology and wish to experiment with the way they get their daily computing tasks done, convertible laptops make a formidable choice.

If you're a student, you'll find convertible laptops particularly useful owing to their multi-tasking capabilities. Take notes in tablet mode during lectures and quickly switch to laptop mode for finishing your essays and conducting research.

For professionals, convertible laptops are a great choice for many reasons. For starters, you get flexibility - use the device in tablet mode during meetings or while travelling and switch to laptop mode for more intensive work tasks that require speed and efficiency. This way, users can leverage both modes to significantly improve the way they work.

Artists and designers will love convertible laptops, especially ones that come with stylus support and high-resolution displays. Such features will let you unleash your creativity, whether you want to make precise drawings or wish to edit your pictures, making convertible laptops excellent tools for design projects and digital artwork.

Casual users who want to stay entertained will also enjoy the convenience of convertible laptops that are perfect for streaming films, browsing the internet, and playing games in tablet mode. These laptops quickly adapt to your modern needs and make for great entertainment companions. In essence, if you want the best of both worlds without any compromises, you ought to consider purchasing a convertible laptop!

Which convertible laptops should you buy? While knowing what convertible laptops are and who they're ideal for is a great way to begin your hunt to find the best option, we thought of going the extra mile and including the top options that you can currently purchase.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop

In the ever-expanding landscape of convertible laptops, the HP Envy x360 stands out as a formidable contender. This powerful laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core Evo i5 processor, allowing it to effortlessly balance performance and efficiency.

In addition, its 13.3-inch WUXGA Corning Gorilla Glass display with 400 nits of brightness, produces stunning visuals with impeccable clarity while ensuring durability of the screen.

In terms of speed, you are all set! This laptop comes with 16GB RAM and a lightning-fast 512GB SSD, making multi-tasking a breeze. Bonus? You get Intel Iris Xe Graphics for smooth graphics performance for both work and play. This convertible runs on Windows 11 and Microsoft Office and is a productivity powerhouse, weighing a mere 1.32kg!

ASUS ROG Flow X13

Gamers, you'll love this one! The ASUS ROG Flow X13 will change the way you play with its compact and powerful design. This laptop sports a 13.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz touch display, making this 2-in-1 gaming laptop capable of delivering great visual quality and responsive touch controls.

Under the hood of this laptop is the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and 4GB RTX 3050 graphics to support your gaming ambitions while making room for multi-tasking with ease.

Do you want numbers? For starters, this laptop comes with 16GB RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, which means that you have ample space for all your games and no performance compromises are made.

You get a convertible laptop with Windows 11 and Office 2021, allowing you to strike a balance between productivity and gaming. In addition, it weighs just 1.3kg, allowing you to take your virtual adventures with you!

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is designed to raise the bar for premium 2-in-1 laptops with its slim design and impressive specifications.

This laptop is powered by the Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM processor, which means you get to enjoy lightning-fast performance for both productivity and entertainment.

In terms of the screen, its 13.3-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display will always keep you thrilled with vibrant colours and crisp visuals.

With 16GB RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD, storage and multitasking capabilities are as good as it gets on a convertible laptop. For your productivity, Windows 11 and MS Office come pre-installed, along with a backlit keyboard for those late night ramblings, and a fingerprint sensor for added convenience.

This laptop weighs just 1.16kg, making it a portable computing behemoth for your diverse needs.

Dell Inspiron 7420 2-in-1 Laptop

Designed for students and professionals alike, the Dell Inspiron 7420 2-in-1 laptop exemplifies versatility and performance. With this laptop, you get the Intel Core i7-1255U processor and 16GB of RAM, making multi-tasking a breeze no matter what task you're performing.

The 14.0-inch FHD+ WVA touch display, boasting 250 nits of brightness, will bring your visuals to life while responsive touch controls will get an upgrade with the included Active Pen - so you better have fun with it!

With a generous 512GB SSD, storage and speed are never compromised on this Dell convertible laptop that also comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office '21, giving a boost to your overall productivity.

Additional features of this laptop include a backlit keyboard and 15-month McAfee subscription, making it a great purchase.

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop

The Lenovo Yoga 6 combines is the best combination of performance and portability in a convertible laptop.

This powerful 2-in-1 laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor. For the user, this means smooth multi-tasking and responsive performance.

The 13.3-inch WUXGA display will give you lifelike visuals with 300 nits of brightness, making it the perfect choice for work or entertainment.

You get 16GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD with this laptop, which means that your storage and speed needs are met comfortably.

Buyers can also enjoy the convenience of Windows 11 and Office 2021 that bring productivity straight to your fingertips.

Still want more? The inclusion of a backlit keyboard and digital pen will definitely improve your overall usage experience while features like Alexa integration and a 3-month Game Pass subscription are great value additions.

This laptop weighs just 1.37kg, making it a worthy travelling companion.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

