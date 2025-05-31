Cool savings for a hot season: Top 10 deals for you on ACs, refrigerators, microwaves, and more with up to 60% off

Hot days call for smart choices that keep your home cool and your wallet happy. The top deals on air conditioners, refrigerators, microwaves, and more offer real value - appliances that work efficiently, cut down energy bills, and fit seamlessly into your daily life. These aren’t just gadgets; they’re practical helpers that make summer easier, helping you stay comfortable without constant worry about costs or maintenance. By choosing the right products, you’re investing in a smoother, more comfortable summer - one where you can focus on what matters, without worrying about rising bills or constant upkeep.

Our Picks Best fridge Top AC Wash in style Cooling in style Trusted brand Best chimney pick FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best fridge LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details ₹36,990 Get This Top AC LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details ₹45,490 Get This Wash in style Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details ₹37,990 Get This Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details ₹69,990 Get This Cooling in style Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW) View Details Get Price View More

The LG 322 L double door refrigerator balances space and smart technology to suit a busy family’s needs. Its convertible freezer adds flexibility, while multi-airflow ensures even cooling throughout. The smart inverter compressor keeps noise low and energy use efficient. Thoughtful features like an anti-bacterial gasket and deodoriser protect your food, making storage hygienic and fresh without extra fuss.

Specifications Capacity 322 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Type Smart Inverter Special Feature Convertible Freezer to Fridge Click Here to Buy LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling tailored for medium-sized rooms, combining energy efficiency with smart features. Its AI Convertible 6-in-1 mode lets you adjust cooling to your needs, saving energy without sacrificing comfort. The 100% copper condenser with ocean black protection ensures durability and uninterrupted cooling, while the HD filter with anti-virus protection keeps air fresh and healthy. With quiet operation and stabilizer-free performance, this AC is designed for hassle-free, long-term use.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Compressor Type Dual Inverter Special Feature AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Modes Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)

Samsung’s 9 kg front load washing machine takes laundry day in stride, combining smart technology with thoughtful design. The AI EcoBubble gently lifts dirt even in cold water, saving energy while protecting your clothes. Super Speed mode means you’re done in under 40 minutes, perfect for hectic schedules. With Wi-Fi control and Hygiene Steam, it keeps your laundry fresh and germ-free. The spacious drum and durable build make it a reliable choice for large families who want efficiency without compromise.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1400 RPM Special Features AI EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi Connectivity Click Here to Buy Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)

The Godrej 600 L side-by-side fridge is designed for families who need plenty of space and flexibility. Its smart convertible zones let you adjust storage to match your needs, while toughened glass shelves hold up to daily use. The frost-free inverter keeps things cool and efficient, and handy features like a door alarm and antibacterial gasket help keep your food fresh longer. Plus, it comes with a solid warranty.

Specifications Capacity 600 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Type Advanced Inverter Special Features Smart Convertible Zones, Digital LED Touch Display, Frost Free Click Here to Buy Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black)

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers flexible cooling tailored to your room’s needs with its 5-in-1 convertible modes, adjusting power smoothly for comfort and efficiency. Built to handle even the hottest days up to 52°C, it uses durable copper coils with anti-corrosion blue fins to keep performance steady over time. The PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air, while quiet, stabiliser-free operation makes it a dependable, energy-wise choice for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Compressor Type Inverter Special Feature 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

The LG 9 kg front loader takes the chore out of laundry with thoughtful features designed for busy households. Its intelligent motor adapts to different fabrics, giving your clothes the care they deserve. Steam cycles help remove stubborn allergens, while a variety of wash programmes handle everything from delicates to sportswear. With Wi-Fi control, you can start or monitor your wash from anywhere, making laundry day simpler and more efficient.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1200 RPM Special Features AI Direct Drive, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi Connectivity Click Here to Buy LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

Samsung’s 396 L Bespoke AI refrigerator blends smart technology with flexible storage to suit modern family life. Its 5-in-1 convertible modes adapt to your changing needs, from extra fridge space to holiday settings, helping save energy without fuss. The Digital Inverter compressor runs quietly and efficiently, backed by a 20-year warranty. With Wi-Fi control and Twin Cooling Plus, it keeps food fresher for longer, while the sleek black matte finish adds a touch of style to your kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 396 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Type Digital Inverter Special Features Convertible 5-in-1 Modes, AI Energy Mode, Wi-Fi Connectivity Click Here to Buy Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

The LG 8 kg front load washing machine combines smart features with gentle fabric care, making laundry easier for busy households. Its Direct Drive motor reduces noise and vibration, while 6 Motion technology adjusts wash patterns to protect different fabrics. Steam cycles cut allergens by up to 99.9%, ideal for sensitive skin. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control and monitor your wash remotely, adding convenience without compromise.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1200 RPM Special Features Direct Drive Motor, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi Connectivity Click Here to Buy LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

The IFB 30 L convection microwave oven is a versatile kitchen companion for large families. Its spacious interior handles baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting with ease. With 101 auto cook menus and convenient touch controls, meal prep becomes simpler and more precise. Safety features like a child lock provide peace of mind, while the included starter kit helps you get cooking right away. Its sleek design fits comfortably in any kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 30 L Cooking Modes Convection, Grill, Reheat, Defrost Control Type Touch Keypad Special Features 101 Auto Cook Menus, Child Safety Lock Click Here to Buy IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

The Elica 60cm kitchen chimney combines powerful twin suction inlets with filterless technology to keep your cooking space fresh and smoke-free. Its sealed motor resists oil and moisture, ensuring smooth, long-lasting performance. The auto-clean feature uses a heating pad to remove stubborn oil deposits effortlessly. Motion sensor controls add convenience, letting you operate the chimney with a simple wave of your hand. Backed by a 15-year motor warranty, it’s built to last.

Specifications Capacity 1200 m³/hr Control Type 3-Speed Touch + Motion Sensor Special Features Filterless Technology, Auto Clean Warranty 15 Years on Motor Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO

How do I choose an energy-efficient washing machine for a large family? Look for 5-star rated models with inverter or direct drive motors, like LG’s AI Direct Drive, which save energy and handle heavy loads efficiently.

What features should I consider when buying a refrigerator for a medium-sized family? Opt for convertible fridge space, digital inverter compressors, and smart modes like Samsung’s AI Energy Mode for flexible storage and energy savings.

Why is inverter technology important in air conditioners? Inverter compressors adjust cooling power based on room temperature, providing faster, quieter cooling with lower energy consumption and longer durability.

How does filterless technology in kitchen chimneys benefit Indian cooking? Filterless chimneys with sealed motors, like Elica’s twin suction model, resist oil and moisture buildup, ensuring efficient smoke removal and easy maintenance.

Can Wi-Fi connectivity improve appliance convenience? Yes, Wi-Fi-enabled appliances allow remote control, cycle monitoring, and troubleshooting via apps, enhancing user convenience and saving time in daily chores.

Similar articles for you