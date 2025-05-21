Cool savings for a hot season; Top 10 deals today on the best summer appliances: SAVE up to 50% on ACs, fridge and more

|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)View Details
₹43,990
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)View Details
₹35,990
Midea 592 L Side By Side,frost free Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Voice Assistant, App Control, Inverter, (MDRS791MIF28IND Jazz Black)View Details
₹55,990
LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ASCU, Scarlet Charm, Base stand with drawer)View Details
₹17,490
Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S)View Details
₹43,990
Looking for cool savings this season on the best appliances? You're in the right place! As temperatures rise, so do the chances to score big on some seriously hot deals. From refreshing appliances to home essentials, today’s top 10 picks are all about making your space cooler, comfier and smarter. Think powerful air conditioners, energy-saving refrigerators, efficient washing machines and speedy microwave ovens, all up for grabs at prices that’ll make your wallet do a happy dance.
This isn’t just another sale, it’s your golden ticket to upgrade your home without spending a fortune. Perfect time to tick off that wishlist and treat yourself to some smart, budget-friendly buys. These deals won’t stick around for long, so act fast and make the most of the season’s coolest offers. Ready to shop like a pro? Let’s dive into today’s top 10 deals that are turning up the cool and turning down the price.
When summer heat becomes unbearable, having the best AC is essential for comfort and health. Buying the best air conditioner ensures a cool, refreshing indoor environment, preventing heat-related illnesses and improving sleep quality. Additionally, the best air conditioner includes air filtration systems that remove dust and allergens, promoting better air quality indoors. Smart AC units offer remote control features, allowing you to adjust settings conveniently. Investing in the best AC for summer means choosing a reliable, efficient, and durable cooling solution that transforms your home into a haven of comfort.
If you have been considering buying a fridge for your home, this is the right time as Amazon is offering up to 45% off on the best refrigerators. Modern refrigerators come with advanced cooling technologies, energy-efficient designs, and smart features, making them convenient and cost-effective. The best fridge also helps in organising food efficiently with adjustable shelves and spacious compartments. Additionally, the best refrigerators contribute to a healthier lifestyle by keeping ingredients fresh and nutritious. Keep your food fresh, reduce waste, and enjoy convenience every day.
Laundry may not be the most exciting chore, but having the best washing machine can make all the difference. No more soaking, scrubbing, or hand-wringing—just toss in your clothes, press a button, and let technology do the hard work. Beyond convenience, modern best washing machines are built for efficiency, using less water and energy while delivering powerful results. Some models even offer smart features, letting you control settings from your phone or optimise detergent use for a perfect wash every time. In addition, Amazon offers on the best washing machines that can help you score big savings and discounts from trusted brands.
Right now, the best microwave and oven models are available at amazing discounts on Amazon, so it’s the perfect time to pick your favourite one. From reheating pizza to making instant noodles, this kitchen hero saves time and effort every single day. The best microwave lets you cook, steam, grill, and even bake with just a few simple buttons. Want golden-brown cookies or crispy fries? Choose the best oven with microwave features for that extra edge. Buying the best microwave is a smart choice for anyone who loves quick cooking and tasty results.
