Coolest Deals of the Year! Min 40% off on best selling air coolers, fans, mixer grinders – Limited-time Amazon deals

Kanika Budhiraja
Published5 Apr 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Coolest Deals of the Year. Min 40% off on best-selling air coolers, fans, mixer grinders – Limited-time Amazon offers on top brands

ProductRatingPrice

Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto FillView Details...

₹9,999

...
Get This

Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter CompatibleView Details...

₹8,790

...
Get This

Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler For Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】View Details...

₹4,699

...
Get This

Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Elegant White)View Details...

₹3,449

...
Get This

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1View Details...

₹2,999

...
Get This
The biggest sale on home appliances is here! Get a minimum of 40% off on air coolers, fans, and mixer grinders in this limited-time Amazon sale. Huge discounts are also available on water purifiers, juicers and blenders, and ice cream makers.

Shop high speed fans, powerful mixer grinders for daily use, and top rated water purifiers at unmissable prices. This Amazon sale features must have kitchen and home essentials from leading brands, making it the ideal time to shop.

These Amazon home appliance deals won’t last long. Stock is running out fast, so grab your must haves before the best offers are gone!

Top deals on different types of home appliances during the Amazon Sale with limited time offers

Checkout the coolest deals of the year on air coolers on Amazon.

Amazon brings the best home appliances sale on air coolers with limited time offers and deals: Up to 51% off

Amazon’s home appliances sale is live with huge discounts on air coolers. Get desert air coolers for large rooms, personal air coolers for small spaces, and tower air coolers designed for smaller areas at unbeatable prices.

This Amazon sale includes top brands offering high airflow desert coolers, energy-saving personal coolers, and space efficient tower coolers. Do not miss out on these limited time air cooler deals. Shop now and stay cool this summer.

Top deals on air coolers during Amazon home appliances sale:

Check top deals on different types of fans during Amazon Sale on home appliances

Amazon is here with its home appliances sale on best selling fans with limited time offers: Up to 57% off

Amazon’s home appliances sale is live with huge discounts on best selling fans. Get BLDC fans that consume less power, pedestal fans for adjustable airflow, and wall mounted fans to save floor space.

This Amazon sale features top brands offering high speed BLDC fans, portable pedestal fans, and space-saving wall mounted fans. Do not miss these limited time deals on home cooling solutions. Shop now and bring home the best fans at reduced prices.

Top deals on fans during Amazon home appliances sale:

Amazon is here with its home appliances sale on top brands mixer grinders with limited time deals: Up to 52% off

Amazon’s home appliances sale brings huge discounts on top brands mixer grinders. Get high-power mixer grinders for tough ingredients, compact models for daily use, and multipurpose grinders with multiple jars for versatile kitchen tasks.

This Amazon sale features the best mixer grinders from trusted brands, offering durable blades, powerful motors, and efficient grinding. Do not miss these limited time offers on kitchen essentials. Shop now and bring home a mixer grinder at reduced prices.

Top deals on mixer grinders during Amazon home appliances sale:

Amazon is here with its home appliances sale on top brands water purifiers with limited time offers: Up to 82% off

Amazon’s home appliances sale brings top deals on water purifiers from leading brands. Choose from RO, UV, and UF water purifiers designed to remove impurities, kill bacteria, and provide clean drinking water. Get advanced filtration systems at reduced prices.

This sale includes high-capacity water purifiers for large families, compact models for small homes, and smart purifiers with mineral retention. Don’t miss these limited time offers on top brands. Shop now and bring home safe drinking water.

Top deals on water purifiers during Amazon home appliances sale:

Amazon is here with its home appliances sale on blenders and juicers with top deals on leading brands: Up to 64% off

Amazon’s home appliances sale brings exciting discounts on blenders and juicers. Need a powerful juicer for fresh fruit juice or a high-speed blender for smoothies and shakes? This sale has it all. Get top rated models with strong motors and durable blades at reduced prices.

Choose from centrifugal juicers, cold press juicers, hand blenders, and multi purpose blenders for your kitchen. These limited time deals on blenders and juicers won’t last long. Shop now and enjoy fresh, homemade beverages every day.

Top deals on juicers and blenders during Amazon home appliances sale:

Amazon is here with its home appliances sale on ice cream makers with top deals on leading brands: Up to 73% off

Amazon’s home appliances sale brings exciting discounts on ice cream makers. Make delicious homemade ice cream, gelato, and sorbet with easy-to-use machines from top brands. Get electric, manual, and fully automatic ice cream makers at reduced prices.

Choose from space saving models for small batches or larger ones for family sized treats. These limited time deals on ice cream makers won’t last long. Shop now and enjoy fresh, homemade desserts anytime.

Top deals on ice cream makers during Amazon home appliances sale:

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

FAQs
You can find air coolers, fans, mixer grinders, water purifiers, juicers, blenders, and ice cream makers at discounted prices.
Top brands like Bajaj, Havells, Usha, Orient, Crompton, and more have exciting deals on their best-selling appliances.
These are limited-time Amazon deals, so grab your favourite appliances before stocks run out.
Yes, you may get extra savings with bank offers, exchange deals, and Amazon Pay discounts.
Visit Amazon’s home appliances section to explore top offers on high-quality kitchen and cooling appliances.

Meet your Guide

Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’....Read more

First Published:5 Apr 2025, 12:00 PM IST
