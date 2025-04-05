Coolest Deals of the Year! Min 40% off on best selling air coolers, fans, mixer grinders – Limited-time Amazon deals

Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto FillView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible
Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler For Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Elegant White)
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1
USHA Thunderbolt Pro 1000W with 3 Jars, 100% Copper Ball-Bearing Motor, Handsfree operation, 3 Jars, 3-Speed Setting with Inching option, 5 Years Warranty on Motor (Red)
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India's #1 Water Purifier
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
COOKWELL Cold Press Slow Juicer And Ice Cream Maker, 500 Watt, Stainless Steel
Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White)
Bajaj Shield Series Arteon 55L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Dual Side Water Inlet | Inverter Compatible | 60Ft Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White).
Bajaj DMH90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (75L, White)
Crompton Surebreeze Desert Air Cooler-95L; Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads.
Symphony Sumo 115XL Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan and Cool Flow Dispenser (115L, White)
Bajaj Frore 1200 MM (48) 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Rust Free Coating For Long Life | High Air Delivery | 2-Yr Warranty 【Brown】
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown
Orient Electric 1200 mm Pacific Air Déco| Decorative ceiling fan | Powerful airflow| BEE Star Rated | 2-year warranty | Ivory Gold, pack of 1
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White)
atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Mount Fan | Wall Fans for Home | Silent BLDC Wall Fan | Remote with Timer & Sleep Control | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black)
Crompton Wave Star 400MM High Speed Table Fan | High Air Delivery| Smooth Oscillation |2 Year Warranty | Cool Grey
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | Light Blue
atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black)
Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades|
Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W Mixer Grinder | Mixie For Kitchen | 3 SS Mixer Jars For Heavy Duty Grinding | Adjustable Speed Control | Multifunctional Blade System | 2 Yr Warranty By Bajaj 【Purple】
Butterfly Hero 500 Watts Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars | Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars | ABS Body | Motor Overload Protection | 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty | Grey
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor
Sujata MG 01 The New Generation Mixer Grinder (3 Jars) ABS, Black, 1000 WattsView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W Turbo Motor, 4 Jars (Black), Quick cool ventilation for longer motor lifeView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Butterfly Jet Elite 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Sturdy Polycarbonate Juicer Jar | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | GreyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 400 mlView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
AQUAULTRA Dolphin 5 Stage Purification 9 Liter Ro + Active Copper + B12 Alkaline Water Purifier Filter For Home Office White And BlueView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service NetworkView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal WaterView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka ForbesView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The CounterView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Havells Fab Water Purifier (White & Grey), RO+UV, Filter alert, Patented corner mounting, Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Minerals, 7 stage Purification, 7L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer JarView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Nutribullet PRO 900W, 12 Pcs Set, USA #1 Mixer/Grinder/Smoothie Maker, The Original Nutribullet, Food Processor, Best Blender, 3 Unbreakable Jars, 2 Blade Set - Wet & Dry (900W Jade)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Lifelong Cold Press Juicer Blender 200 Watts, Slow Juicer Cold Pressed-Fruit&Vegetable Juicer Machine For Home With Compact Design-Single On/Off Button With Reverse Function (Llsj02)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
InstaCuppa Portable Blender for Smoothies and Juices, Mixer Juicer that Crushes Ice, Electric Shaker USB Rechargeable Battery with 4000 mAh 230 Watts Motor, 500 ML Juice Maker for Busy MomsView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
INALSA Hand Blender 1500 W|Silent DC Copper Motor|European Stepless Variable Speed Design| X.Large 1L Chopper|Unique Potato Masher| Detachable| Stainless Steel-Robot INOX 1500 StepUpView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer, Compact Design, Less Oxidation, For Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, 130 WView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 500 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer, 1.25 L Pulp Collector, 64 mm Feed Chute, SilverView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Kilig H01B Countertop Ice Maker Machine | 9 Bullet Ice Cubes in 6 Min| Portable Ice Maker Machine with Self-Cleaning| Kilig Ice Maker for Home/Kitchen/Office/Party -BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
The Better Home Fumato Ice Cream Maker For Home 1.5 Litres|Slushy Maker,Sorbet,Frozen Yogurt And Ice Cream Machine With Lcd Display- WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Kitchenif Digital Ice Cream Sorbet Slush & Frozen Yoghurt Maker (1.5 Ltr), WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Kitchenif Ice Cream, Sorbet, Slush & Frozen Yoghurt Maker Capacity (1.5 Ltr), WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream MakerView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
HAZEL Aluminium Kulfi Mould |Kulfi Moulds Set of 6 with Stand & 12 Ice Cream Sticks DIY Kit |Reusable Ice Cream Maker Popsicle MouldView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
