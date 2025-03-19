Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
INALSA Hand Blender 1000 Watts with Chopper, Whisker| Variable Speed & Turbo Speed Function|100% Copper Motor|1Liter|Low Noise |Anti-Splash Technology|Home&kitchen|2 Year Warranty (Robot Inox 1000E)View Details
₹2,395
Best Value For MoneyKENT SS Hand Blender 450W | Variable Speed Control | Turbo Switch For Fast Blending | Detachable Shaft For Easy Cleaning | Hot & Cold Blending | Low Noise Dc Motor - Stainless Steel, 450 Watts, SilverView Details
₹1,567
Rico Heavy Duty Portable Hand Blender For Kitchen | 2 Years Replacement Warranty | 5 Blades for Making Juice, Chutney, Smoothie, Whipping & Chopper for Easy Cutting | Non Seed Crushing Juicer BladeView Details
₹1,999
INALSA Hand Blender Robot Inox 1000 ES-1000 Watts| Super Silent DC Motor| Variable 20 Speed Control| Detachable Stem for Cleaning & Storage|(Black/Silver), Stainless Steel,PlasticView Details
₹1,874
Best Overall ProductINALSA Hand Blender 1500 W|Silent DC Copper Motor|European Stepless Variable Speed Design| X.Large 1L Chopper|Unique Potato Masher| Detachable| Stainless Steel-Robot INOX 1500 StepUpView Details
₹2,995
Cordless hand blenders have become an essential kitchen tool, allowing for convenient and efficient blending without the hassle of cords. With a wide variety of options available in the market, choosing the right cordless hand blender can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 6 best cordless hand blenders available in 2025, each with its own unique features and specifications. Whether you're looking for a powerful blending performance, versatile attachments, or user-friendly design, our comprehensive guide has got you covered.
The Inalsa Robot 1000 is a powerful 800-watt blender that offers exceptional blending performance. With a detachable stainless steel shaft, variable speed settings, and a 600ml beaker, this cordless hand blender is perfect for a wide range of blending tasks. Its ergonomic design and easy-to-clean detachable parts make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.
Powerful 800-watt motor
Variable speed settings
Easy-to-clean detachable parts
Limited battery life
INALSA Hand Blender 1000 Watts with Chopper, Whisker| Variable Speed & Turbo Speed Function|100% Copper Motor|1Liter|Low Noise |Anti-Splash Technology|Home&kitchen|2 Year Warranty (Robot Inox 1000E)
The BlenderX Cordless Home is a versatile blending solution designed for everyday use. With its 5-speed variable control, detachable cleaning brush, and 20oz jar, this cordless hand blender is perfect for smoothies, shakes, and more. Its sleek design and powerful performance make it a great addition to any kitchen.
Versatile 5-speed variable control
Sleek design
Easy-to-clean detachable parts
Lower power compared to other models
KENT SS Hand Blender 450W | Variable Speed Control | Turbo Switch For Fast Blending | Detachable Shaft For Easy Cleaning | Hot & Cold Blending | Low Noise Dc Motor - Stainless Steel, 450 Watts, Silver
The Rico Hand Blender is a heavy-duty cordless blender with a powerful motor and durable construction. With a 1-year replacement warranty and heavy-duty blending capability, this cordless hand blender is ideal for both home and professional use. Its ergonomic design and durable build make it a reliable choice for any blending task.
Heavy-duty blending capability
Durable construction
1-year replacement warranty
Limited speed control options
Rico Heavy Duty Portable Hand Blender For Kitchen | 2 Years Replacement Warranty | 5 Blades for Making Juice, Chutney, Smoothie, Whipping & Chopper for Easy Cutting | Non Seed Crushing Juicer Blade
The Inalsa Robot 1000 Pro is a stainless steel cordless hand blender with a powerful 1000-watt motor and a range of attachments. With an ergonomic design and detachable parts, this cordless hand blender offers convenience and versatility for all blending needs. Its durable construction and powerful performance make it a top choice for any kitchen.
Powerful 1000-watt motor
Durable stainless steel construction
Ergonomic design
Higher price compared to other models
INALSA Hand Blender Robot Inox 1000 ES-1000 Watts| Super Silent DC Motor| Variable 20 Speed Control| Detachable Stem for Cleaning & Storage|(Black/Silver), Stainless Steel,Plastic
The 1500 European Cordless Hand Blender is a premium blending solution with a powerful 1500-watt motor and detachable stainless steel shaft. With a range of attachments and a sleek design, this cordless hand blender offers exceptional performance and versatility for all blending tasks. Its European design and durable construction make it a top-of-the-line choice for any kitchen.
Powerful 1500-watt motor
European design
Durable construction
Higher price compared to other models
INALSA Hand Blender 1500 W|Silent DC Copper Motor|European Stepless Variable Speed Design| X.Large 1L Chopper|Unique Potato Masher| Detachable| Stainless Steel-Robot INOX 1500 StepUp
The Cordless Electric Immersion Blender is a convenient and portable blending solution with an adjustable speed control and USB rechargeable design. With a detachable stainless steel shaft and ergonomic handle, this cordless hand blender is perfect for on-the-go blending. Its compact design and rechargeable battery make it an ideal choice for travel and outdoor use.
Portable and convenient
Adjustable speed control
USB rechargeable
Limited power compared to other models
Cordless Immersion Blender: Cordless Hand Blender USB Rechargeable, 21-Speed & 3-Angle Adjustable with 304 Stainless Steel Blades for Milkshakes | Smoothies | Soup| Puree | Baby Food (Black)
|Best cordless hand blenders
|Power
|Speed Settings
|Attachments
|Warranty
|Inalsa Robot 1000
|800 Watts
|Variable
|Detachable stainless steel shaft, 600ml beaker
|1 year
|BlenderX Cordless Home
|300 Watts
|5-speed variable control
|Detachable cleaning brush, 20oz jar
|2 years
|Rico Hand Blender
|1000 Watts
|2-speed control
|Heavy-duty blending capability, 1-year replacement warranty
|1 year
|Inalsa Robot 1000 Pro
|1000 Watts
|Variable
|Stainless steel construction, detachable parts
|2 years
|1500 European Cordless Hand Blender
|1500 Watts
|Variable
|Detachable stainless steel shaft, European design
|3 years
|Cordless Electric Immersion Blender
|Rechargeable
|Adjustable
|Detachable stainless steel shaft, USB rechargeable
|1 year
