Coronavirus has changed our lives in more ways than one. Disinfecting accessories one uses all the time such as wallets, smartphones, ear pods or watches has become a part of our daily life. However, sanitising car keys or earphones is not an easy job. Rising to the need of the hour, the Messy Corner, an e-commerce site has launched a portable 'UV Care Sterilizer' than can kill germs that live on the surface of your phones, earphones, watches, and other daily accessories and gadgets, according to the company.

The UV sterilizer is big enough to hold a phone of 6.5 inch screen size. One needs to plug in the device, open the lid and put the smartphone and other small accessories inside, close the lid and press the button to sanitise the products. The multi-functional sterilizer can kill 99.9% of germs in just 3 minutes, the company said in a statement. This product can also double up as a wireless charger, the Messy Corner added.

UV Care Sterilizer can disinfect various things such as rings, keys, masks, sunglasses, wallets, pens, currency, other than phones. One can also add a few drops of perfume in the space given inside the box to add a subtle fragrance to the accessories. Priced at ₹3,999, the UV Sterilizer box comes with a warranty of 6 months for any kind of manufacturing defect.

“Our product will be an essential part of people’s everyday lives – now and even in the post-COVID period," says Aayush Poddar, co-founder, and marketing head, The Messy Corner.

The company has already launched re-usable cotton masks in the safety line of products besides the UV sterilizer. “After all responsible is the new fashionable," Aayush added.

Similarly, Faridabad-based APL Machinery Private Ltd has recently introduced a range of UV disinfection machines — APL UV Disinfection Systems. The company has launched five products ranging from a hand-held device to disinfect files and papers, a household UV sanitisation box for groceries, vegetables and packaged food to bigger devices for hotels and airports, C P Paul, chief managing director, APL Machinery told.

APL Machinery plans to sell 25,000 units of the 35-litre disinfection box for household usage.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated