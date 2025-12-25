Croma December sale slashes prices on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 15 and iPhone 16: How much you can save

Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale brings big discounts on premium smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 15 and iPhone 16. Running until 4 January 2025, the sale offers exchange deals and bank benefits across Croma stores.

Govind Choudhary
Updated25 Dec 2025, 03:00 PM IST
iPhone 16 could be available for an effective price of under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
iPhone 16 could be available for an effective price of under ₹50,000(Unsplash)

India’s leading electronics retailer Croma has kicked off its Cromtastic December Sale, bringing significant price cuts on flagship smartphones from Apple and Samsung. The festive sale runs from 15 December to 4 January 2025 and is available across Croma’s physical stores nationwide. Offers on the brand’s online platform may vary.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Sees Major Price Cut

One of the biggest highlights of the sale is the reduced pricing on Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The device, which carries a listed in-store price of 1,29,999, can be purchased at an effective price of 69,999 through exchange-based offers.

You may be interested in

Discount

16% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • CheckTitanium Silverblue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
lipkart

₹107908

₹129999

Get This

Discount

8% OFF

Vivo X300 Pro 5G

Vivo X300 Pro 5G

  • CheckElite Black
  • Check16GB RAM
  • CheckNo Storage
mazon

₹109999

₹119999

Get This

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G

Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G

  • CheckTitanium Charcoal
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check512GB Storage
lipkart

₹109999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Apple IPhone 15

Apple IPhone 15

  • CheckBlack
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
lipkart

₹51999

₹59900

Get This

Discount

14% OFF

Apple IPhone 15 Plus

Apple IPhone 15 Plus

  • CheckBlack
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
lipkart

₹59999

₹69900

Get This

Apple IPhone 15 Pro

Apple IPhone 15 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
lipkart

₹144900

Get This

Apple iPhone 16

Apple iPhone 16

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
lipkart

₹69900

Get This

IPhone 16 Pro Max

IPhone 16 Pro Max

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
lipkart

₹134900

Get This

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
lipkart

₹109900

Get This

Discount

6% OFF

Apple iPhone Air

Apple iPhone Air

  • CheckSpace Black
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB Storage
  • Check6.5 inch Display Size
mazon

₹112900

₹119900

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

Croma is offering exchange benefits of up to 45,000 depending on the condition and model of the old device, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to 15,000. Together, these offers make the premium smartphone considerably more affordable for buyers looking to upgrade.

View full Image
One of the biggest highlights of the sale is the reduced pricing on Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

iPhone 15 Available at a Lower Effective Price

Apple’s iPhone 15 has also received a substantial price reduction during the sale. The smartphone is listed at 56,490 in-store, but customers can bring down the effective cost to 36,490 through a combination of bank offers and exchange benefits.

The deal includes a cashback of 2,000 on select bank cards, along with exchange value of up to 14,000 and an additional exchange bonus of up to 4,000, depending on the device being traded in.

Also Read | Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2025: Free games, top deals, rewards and more

iPhone 16 Gets Significant Discounts

The newly launched iPhone 16 is also part of the Cromtastic December Sale. The handset is available at an effective price of 40,990, compared to its in-store price of 65,990.

Croma is offering a 3,000 cashback on eligible bank cards, along with exchange benefits of up to 16,000 and an additional exchange bonus of up to 6,000. These combined offers make the latest iPhone considerably more accessible during the festive period.

Also Read | iQOO 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor goes on sale in India: Offers

Sale Validity and Availability

The Cromtastic December Sale runs until 4 January 2025 and is available across Croma’s offline retail network. Customers are advised that final prices may vary depending on exchange eligibility, device condition, and applicable bank offers.

Key Takeaways
  • Croma's sale runs from December 15 to January 4, 2025, offering substantial discounts on flagship smartphones.
  • Effective pricing on iPhone 15 and 16 can be significantly reduced through bank offers and device exchanges.
  • Exchange bonuses vary based on device condition and model, enhancing savings for customers.
Apple Inc
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsCroma December sale slashes prices on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 15 and iPhone 16: How much you can save
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.