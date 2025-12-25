Croma December sale slashes prices on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 15 and iPhone 16: How much you can save

India’s leading electronics retailer Croma has kicked off its Cromtastic December Sale, bringing significant price cuts on flagship smartphones from Apple and Samsung. The festive sale runs from 15 December to 4 January 2025 and is available across Croma’s physical stores nationwide. Offers on the brand’s online platform may vary.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Sees Major Price Cut One of the biggest highlights of the sale is the reduced pricing on Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The device, which carries a listed in-store price of ₹1,29,999, can be purchased at an effective price of ₹69,999 through exchange-based offers.

Croma is offering exchange benefits of up to ₹45,000 depending on the condition and model of the old device, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000. Together, these offers make the premium smartphone considerably more affordable for buyers looking to upgrade.

iPhone 15 Available at a Lower Effective Price Apple’s iPhone 15 has also received a substantial price reduction during the sale. The smartphone is listed at ₹56,490 in-store, but customers can bring down the effective cost to ₹36,490 through a combination of bank offers and exchange benefits.

The deal includes a cashback of ₹2,000 on select bank cards, along with exchange value of up to ₹14,000 and an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹4,000, depending on the device being traded in.

iPhone 16 Gets Significant Discounts The newly launched iPhone 16 is also part of the Cromtastic December Sale. The handset is available at an effective price of ₹40,990, compared to its in-store price of ₹65,990.

Croma is offering a ₹3,000 cashback on eligible bank cards, along with exchange benefits of up to ₹16,000 and an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹6,000. These combined offers make the latest iPhone considerably more accessible during the festive period.

Sale Validity and Availability The Cromtastic December Sale runs until 4 January 2025 and is available across Croma’s offline retail network. Customers are advised that final prices may vary depending on exchange eligibility, device condition, and applicable bank offers.