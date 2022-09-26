Croma Diwali Sale: Deals on iPhone 13, Apple Watch SE and more

Croma’s teaser page for the Diwali sale reveals that the iPhone 13 would be selling at a price of ₹51,990. The official price of the device is ₹69,900. This means that the platform is offering a discount of ₹17,910 on iPhone 13.
Croma has announced a Diwali festival sale on its platform and it is offering big discounts on smartphones and other electronics. Interestingly, the iPhone 13 would again be available at the lowest prices online. Those who could not purchase it earlier through Flipkart, will now have a chance to get it.
Croma’s teaser page for the Diwali sale reveals that the iPhone 13 would be selling at a price of ₹51,990. The official price of the device is ₹69,900. This means that the platform is offering a discount of ₹17,910 on iPhone 13. However, Croma has not mentioned how long the deal will continue. The sale page says that the iPhone 13 deal will go live today at 4:45PM. The price cut would likely be based on bank cards, prepaid orders and there will also be some flat discount, similar to what Flipkart offered to users.
Additionally, the Apple SE will also be on sale at a discounted price and the sale page claims that the smartwatch will be available at an effective price of ₹19,990. Moreover, those who are interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy FE 5G smartphone will be able to purchase it for less than ₹30,000. The premium device will be listed at an effective price of ₹26,999.
The sale teasers also reveal that the platform will offer up to 10 per cent discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, but this might be available on select products, which is something that Croma’s sale page is suggesting. The 43-inch Full HD Smart TV from OnePlus will be priced effectively at ₹19,999.
To recall, the iPhone 13 is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of ₹57,900 which is for the 128GB storage model. If you want to avail the exchange offer of up to ₹16,900, then customers will likely be able to buy the device for around ₹50,000. Notably, the exchange amount is calculated on the basis of a user’s current phone’s working condition and its age. At the moment, Amazon is offering the iPhone 12 with a price tag of ₹42,999.
