Croma Diwali Sale: Deals on iPhone 13, Apple Watch SE and more

Croma’s teaser page for the Diwali sale reveals that the iPhone 13 would be selling at a price of ₹51,990. The official price of the device is ₹69,900. This means that the platform is offering a discount of ₹17,910 on iPhone 13. However, Croma has not mentioned how long the deal will continue. The sale page says that the iPhone 13 deal will go live today at 4:45PM. The price cut would likely be based on bank cards, prepaid orders and there will also be some flat discount, similar to what Flipkart offered to users.