The Croma Independence Sale has kicked off, featuring a multitude of discounts on smartphones, laptops, speakers, and various other electronics. This special sale in honor of Independence Day will be available until August 16.

In addition, Croma is presenting an array of bundled deals through exchange and payment options, in addition to the markdowns. Customers with ICICI Bank credit cards have the opportunity to acquire a 10 per cent discount (capped at ₹750) for a minimum transaction worth Rs. 10,000. For smartphone purchases, AU Small Finance Bank credit card holders can enjoy an immediate five per cent discount (up to ₹750).

If you are in the market for a new smartphone, we have got you covered. Below are some of the best deals on smartphones and laptops.

Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 (128GB, Blue) is priced at ₹69,990 instead of ₹79,900. Customers can avail an instant discount Rs.4000 on HDFC Bank credit card. They can even further reduce the price by exchanging their old smartphones.

vivo V27 5G

The vivo V27 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB is available during the sale for ₹32,999.The device boasts a generous 6.78-inch (17.22cm) AMOLED display. Its memory configuration comprises 8GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB ROM. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Octa-Core processor, the smartphone delivers impressive performance. The camera setup features a triple rear arrangement with 50 MP + 8MP + 2MP lenses, while the front camera stands at an impressive 50 MP. The device is equipped with a 4600 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

oppo Reno 8T 5G

The oppo Reno 8T 5G comes at a price of ₹29,999. This device features a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) display and an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz and 2.2 GHz, the device ensures smooth performance. The camera setup boasts a triple rear configuration comprising a 108 MP main lens accompanied by 2 MP + 2 MP lenses, while the front camera boasts a 32 MP sensor. The device's 4800 mAh battery supports extended usage.

Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB) is priced at ₹13,499. This device showcases a 6.79-inch (17.24 cm) FHD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Its memory configuration includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Octa-Core processor, running at 2.2GHz, ensures responsive performance. The camera system consists of a 50 MP + 2MP AI Dual Camera on the rear and an 8MP front camera. Powered by a substantial 5000 mAh battery, the device comes with a 22.5W Type-C fast charger.

Laptops

Apple MacBook Air 2020

The Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13.3 Inch, 8GB, 256GB, macOS Big Sur, Space Grey) is priced at ₹79,990 during the Croma sale. Customers can avail an instant discount Rs.5000 on HDFC Bank credit card.

HP Victus fb0053AX

The HP Victus fb0053AX AMD Ryzen 7 (15.6 inch, 16GB, 512GB, Windows 11 Home, MS Office 2021, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, IPS Display, Mica Silver, 6F9U1PA#ACJ) laptop is priced at ₹77,399.