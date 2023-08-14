Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Croma Independence Day Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones, laptops, and more

Croma Independence Day Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones, laptops, and more

2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:20 AM IST Livemint

Croma Independence Sale offers discounts on smartphones, laptops, and more until August 16.

iPhone 14 (For representation purposes)

The Croma Independence Sale has kicked off, featuring a multitude of discounts on smartphones, laptops, speakers, and various other electronics. This special sale in honor of Independence Day will be available until August 16.

The Croma Independence Sale has kicked off, featuring a multitude of discounts on smartphones, laptops, speakers, and various other electronics. This special sale in honor of Independence Day will be available until August 16.

In addition, Croma is presenting an array of bundled deals through exchange and payment options, in addition to the markdowns. Customers with ICICI Bank credit cards have the opportunity to acquire a 10 per cent discount (capped at 750) for a minimum transaction worth Rs. 10,000. For smartphone purchases, AU Small Finance Bank credit card holders can enjoy an immediate five per cent discount (up to 750).

In addition, Croma is presenting an array of bundled deals through exchange and payment options, in addition to the markdowns. Customers with ICICI Bank credit cards have the opportunity to acquire a 10 per cent discount (capped at 750) for a minimum transaction worth Rs. 10,000. For smartphone purchases, AU Small Finance Bank credit card holders can enjoy an immediate five per cent discount (up to 750).

If you are in the market for a new smartphone, we have got you covered. Below are some of the best deals on smartphones and laptops.

If you are in the market for a new smartphone, we have got you covered. Below are some of the best deals on smartphones and laptops.

Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 (128GB, Blue) is priced at 69,990 instead of 79,900. Customers can avail an instant discount Rs.4000 on HDFC Bank credit card. They can even further reduce the price by exchanging their old smartphones.

Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 (128GB, Blue) is priced at 69,990 instead of 79,900. Customers can avail an instant discount Rs.4000 on HDFC Bank credit card. They can even further reduce the price by exchanging their old smartphones.

vivo V27 5G

The vivo V27 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB is available during the sale for 32,999.The device boasts a generous 6.78-inch (17.22cm) AMOLED display. Its memory configuration comprises 8GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB ROM. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Octa-Core processor, the smartphone delivers impressive performance. The camera setup features a triple rear arrangement with 50 MP + 8MP + 2MP lenses, while the front camera stands at an impressive 50 MP. The device is equipped with a 4600 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

vivo V27 5G

The vivo V27 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB is available during the sale for 32,999.The device boasts a generous 6.78-inch (17.22cm) AMOLED display. Its memory configuration comprises 8GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB ROM. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Octa-Core processor, the smartphone delivers impressive performance. The camera setup features a triple rear arrangement with 50 MP + 8MP + 2MP lenses, while the front camera stands at an impressive 50 MP. The device is equipped with a 4600 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

oppo Reno 8T 5G

The oppo Reno 8T 5G comes at a price of 29,999. This device features a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) display and an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz and 2.2 GHz, the device ensures smooth performance. The camera setup boasts a triple rear configuration comprising a 108 MP main lens accompanied by 2 MP + 2 MP lenses, while the front camera boasts a 32 MP sensor. The device's 4800 mAh battery supports extended usage.

oppo Reno 8T 5G

The oppo Reno 8T 5G comes at a price of 29,999. This device features a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) display and an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz and 2.2 GHz, the device ensures smooth performance. The camera setup boasts a triple rear configuration comprising a 108 MP main lens accompanied by 2 MP + 2 MP lenses, while the front camera boasts a 32 MP sensor. The device's 4800 mAh battery supports extended usage.

Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB) is priced at 13,499. This device showcases a 6.79-inch (17.24 cm) FHD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Its memory configuration includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Octa-Core processor, running at 2.2GHz, ensures responsive performance. The camera system consists of a 50 MP + 2MP AI Dual Camera on the rear and an 8MP front camera. Powered by a substantial 5000 mAh battery, the device comes with a 22.5W Type-C fast charger.

Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB) is priced at 13,499. This device showcases a 6.79-inch (17.24 cm) FHD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Its memory configuration includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Octa-Core processor, running at 2.2GHz, ensures responsive performance. The camera system consists of a 50 MP + 2MP AI Dual Camera on the rear and an 8MP front camera. Powered by a substantial 5000 mAh battery, the device comes with a 22.5W Type-C fast charger.

Laptops

Laptops

Apple MacBook Air 2020

The Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13.3 Inch, 8GB, 256GB, macOS Big Sur, Space Grey) is priced at 79,990 during the Croma sale. Customers can avail an instant discount Rs.5000 on HDFC Bank credit card.

Apple MacBook Air 2020

The Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13.3 Inch, 8GB, 256GB, macOS Big Sur, Space Grey) is priced at 79,990 during the Croma sale. Customers can avail an instant discount Rs.5000 on HDFC Bank credit card.

HP Victus fb0053AX

The HP Victus fb0053AX AMD Ryzen 7 (15.6 inch, 16GB, 512GB, Windows 11 Home, MS Office 2021, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, IPS Display, Mica Silver, 6F9U1PA#ACJ) laptop is priced at 77,399.

HP Victus fb0053AX

The HP Victus fb0053AX AMD Ryzen 7 (15.6 inch, 16GB, 512GB, Windows 11 Home, MS Office 2021, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, IPS Display, Mica Silver, 6F9U1PA#ACJ) laptop is priced at 77,399.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.