Croma Independence Day Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones, laptops, and more2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Croma Independence Sale offers discounts on smartphones, laptops, and more until August 16.
Croma Independence Sale offers discounts on smartphones, laptops, and more until August 16.
The Croma Independence Sale has kicked off, featuring a multitude of discounts on smartphones, laptops, speakers, and various other electronics. This special sale in honor of Independence Day will be available until August 16.
The Croma Independence Sale has kicked off, featuring a multitude of discounts on smartphones, laptops, speakers, and various other electronics. This special sale in honor of Independence Day will be available until August 16.
In addition, Croma is presenting an array of bundled deals through exchange and payment options, in addition to the markdowns. Customers with ICICI Bank credit cards have the opportunity to acquire a 10 per cent discount (capped at ₹750) for a minimum transaction worth Rs. 10,000. For smartphone purchases, AU Small Finance Bank credit card holders can enjoy an immediate five per cent discount (up to ₹750).
In addition, Croma is presenting an array of bundled deals through exchange and payment options, in addition to the markdowns. Customers with ICICI Bank credit cards have the opportunity to acquire a 10 per cent discount (capped at ₹750) for a minimum transaction worth Rs. 10,000. For smartphone purchases, AU Small Finance Bank credit card holders can enjoy an immediate five per cent discount (up to ₹750).
If you are in the market for a new smartphone, we have got you covered. Below are some of the best deals on smartphones and laptops.
If you are in the market for a new smartphone, we have got you covered. Below are some of the best deals on smartphones and laptops.
The vivo V27 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB is available during the sale for ₹32,999.The device boasts a generous 6.78-inch (17.22cm) AMOLED display. Its memory configuration comprises 8GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB ROM. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Octa-Core processor, the smartphone delivers impressive performance. The camera setup features a triple rear arrangement with 50 MP + 8MP + 2MP lenses, while the front camera stands at an impressive 50 MP. The device is equipped with a 4600 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.
The vivo V27 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB is available during the sale for ₹32,999.The device boasts a generous 6.78-inch (17.22cm) AMOLED display. Its memory configuration comprises 8GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB ROM. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Octa-Core processor, the smartphone delivers impressive performance. The camera setup features a triple rear arrangement with 50 MP + 8MP + 2MP lenses, while the front camera stands at an impressive 50 MP. The device is equipped with a 4600 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.
The oppo Reno 8T 5G comes at a price of ₹29,999. This device features a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) display and an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz and 2.2 GHz, the device ensures smooth performance. The camera setup boasts a triple rear configuration comprising a 108 MP main lens accompanied by 2 MP + 2 MP lenses, while the front camera boasts a 32 MP sensor. The device's 4800 mAh battery supports extended usage.
The oppo Reno 8T 5G comes at a price of ₹29,999. This device features a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) display and an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz and 2.2 GHz, the device ensures smooth performance. The camera setup boasts a triple rear configuration comprising a 108 MP main lens accompanied by 2 MP + 2 MP lenses, while the front camera boasts a 32 MP sensor. The device's 4800 mAh battery supports extended usage.
The Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB) is priced at ₹13,499. This device showcases a 6.79-inch (17.24 cm) FHD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Its memory configuration includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Octa-Core processor, running at 2.2GHz, ensures responsive performance. The camera system consists of a 50 MP + 2MP AI Dual Camera on the rear and an 8MP front camera. Powered by a substantial 5000 mAh battery, the device comes with a 22.5W Type-C fast charger.
The Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB) is priced at ₹13,499. This device showcases a 6.79-inch (17.24 cm) FHD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Its memory configuration includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Octa-Core processor, running at 2.2GHz, ensures responsive performance. The camera system consists of a 50 MP + 2MP AI Dual Camera on the rear and an 8MP front camera. Powered by a substantial 5000 mAh battery, the device comes with a 22.5W Type-C fast charger.
Laptops
Laptops
The Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13.3 Inch, 8GB, 256GB, macOS Big Sur, Space Grey) is priced at ₹79,990 during the Croma sale. Customers can avail an instant discount Rs.5000 on HDFC Bank credit card.
The Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13.3 Inch, 8GB, 256GB, macOS Big Sur, Space Grey) is priced at ₹79,990 during the Croma sale. Customers can avail an instant discount Rs.5000 on HDFC Bank credit card.
The HP Victus fb0053AX AMD Ryzen 7 (15.6 inch, 16GB, 512GB, Windows 11 Home, MS Office 2021, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, IPS Display, Mica Silver, 6F9U1PA#ACJ) laptop is priced at ₹77,399.
The HP Victus fb0053AX AMD Ryzen 7 (15.6 inch, 16GB, 512GB, Windows 11 Home, MS Office 2021, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, IPS Display, Mica Silver, 6F9U1PA#ACJ) laptop is priced at ₹77,399.