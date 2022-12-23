Croma New Year Sale: Best deals on BT calling smartwatch under 3,000

Croma, a Tata owned retail store, is back with its Festival of Dreams New Year Sale. The retail company is offering heavy discounts and great deals on home appliances, smartphones, TVs, laptops and more.
The Croma Festival of Dreams, a New Year sale is live now and will conclude on January 02, 2023. Customers can shop through the official website of the company or via offline retail stores of Croma. Interestingly, the retail store has introduced three new discount regimes associated with colours which are Red, Green and White.
Each colour reflects a certain discount percentage. Red means an offer up to 10 percent discount, Green stands for a five percent and White stands for a three percent discount on in-store purchases to some lucky draw winners. Notably, these colour coded offers can be redeemed only in stores in two phases from December 23 to December 25 and from December 31 to January 01, 2023. This time we have handpicked some deals for you on BT calling smartwatches under ₹3,000:
pTron Force X11s
The pTron Force X11s smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling is listed at a discounted price of ₹2,099 instead of ₹9,999. Customers can avail an additional 10 percent cashback up to Rs.1,500 on HDFC Bank Credit card EMI on this deal. This smartwatch features a 1.3- inches of full touch digital display and comes with multiple watch faces. It can measure heart rate, track sleep and monitor blood pressure along with exercise tracking.
JUST CORSECA Snugar
The JUST CORSECA Snugar smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling is listed at a discounted price of ₹2,499 instead of ₹8,999. Customers can avail an additional 10 percent cashback up to Rs.1,500 on HDFC Bank Credit card EMI on this deal. This smartwatch features a 1.69-inches of LCD colour display and comes with multiple game modes. It can measure heart rate, track sleep and monitor blood pressure along with calorie tracking.
Zebronics Fit smartwatch
The Zebronics Fit smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling comes at a discounted price of ₹2,599 instead of ₹8,499. Customers can avail an additional 10 percent cashback up to Rs.1,500 on HDFC Bank Credit card EMI on this deal. This smartwatch features a 1.69-inches of TFT colour display and supports voice assistant. It can measure heart rate, track sleep and monitor blood pressure along with calorie tracking.
Hungama HiLife G1 smartwatch
The Hungama HiLife G1 Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling is up for grab at ₹2,999.- Customers can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit card on this deal. This smartwatch features a 1.75-inches of HD display and supports multiple sports modes. It can measure heart rate and supports SPO2 monitoring.
