Croma , an electronics retailer from the Tata Group , announced its partnership with Amazon to launch Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs, a new range of smart TVs, for customers in India. Through this strategic partnership, the brand aims to offer a simple and customized experience to the buyer.

Customers will be able to buy Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs starting at ₹17,999 across 180+ Croma stores in 60+ cities.

The new Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs come with the Fire TV built-in, which introduces streaming content from across 5000+ apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv and more. Croma Fire TV Edition also includes voice remote with Alexa. The user can even switch between DTH and OTT without the hassle of multiple remotes. The TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Speaking on the launch, Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Croma said, “The proliferation in OTT apps, and the consequent fragmentation in viewership is creating a demand for a more seamless browsing experience. The Alexa voice search and the intuitive soft-touch remote control supported by the Fire TV OS offers a different and to my mind, better browsing experience than other Smart TVs."

“Amazon and Croma have a history of working together and offering Amazon Devices to customers across India through their offline stores. Today we take this partnership to a new level. The new range of Fire Edition Smart TVs by Croma delivers an incredible user experience, excellent picture quality and immersive sound experience that gets better every day with Alexa." said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

Croma offers a zero dot replacement warranty for the 1st year, comprehensive warranty for 3 years and life-time service via the Croma chain of stores. The size of the TVs will range from 32-inch to 55-inch and in 2K and 4k variants, the 2K variants come with HD Ready and FHD picture quality. The 4K variants deliver 4K Ultra HD picture quality.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via