Croma has launched its Republic Day Sale, running from January 16 to 26, 2025. This sale offers significant price cuts on a range of electronic products. Shoppers can access these deals both online on Croma’s and Tata Neu’s official website and in-store, with discounts across popular tech categories.

Among the highlights is the Apple iPhone 16, priced at ₹39,490, which is available at a 50 per cent discount, bringing the price down to ₹19,490, inclusive of all the cashbacks and exchange offers. Additionally, Intel i3-powered laptops start from ₹26,530, providing an affordable option for those looking to upgrade their computing devices.

For those interested in smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 is also featured, with prices starting at ₹98,990, including cashback and Samsung upgrade offers. The sale offers a range of other Apple products, including the Apple iPad 10th gen at ₹34,900, which can be reduced to ₹29,150 with cashback. The Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) is available for ₹46,900, which can be brought down to ₹42,490 with the same offer.

Consumers interested in the latest laptops can find the MacBook Air M3, typically priced at ₹1,14,900, available for ₹75,490 after cashback and exchange. EMI options for these products start as low as ₹1,340 for the iPad and ₹3,354 for the MacBook Air.

The sale also features promotions on OnePlus 13 smartphones, with offers like the purchase of the OnePlus 13 along with the OnePlus Watch 2 at a significantly reduced price. Other OnePlus models come with exchange values of up to ₹7,000.