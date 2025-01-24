Hello User
Croma Republic Day Sale: Get iPhone 16 under 40,000, here's how the deal works

Croma Republic Day Sale: Get iPhone 16 under ₹40,000, here's how the deal works

Livemint

Croma's Republic Day Sale from January 16 to 26, 2025, offers major discounts on electronics. Notable deals include the Apple iPhone 16 for 19,490 and Intel i3 laptops starting at 26,530, along with cashback options to enhance affordability.

Croma has launched its Republic Day Sale, running from January 16 to 26, 2025. This sale offers significant price cuts on a range of electronic products.

Croma has launched its Republic Day Sale, running from January 16 to 26, 2025. This sale offers significant price cuts on a range of electronic products. Shoppers can access these deals both online on Croma’s and Tata Neu’s official website and in-store, with discounts across popular tech categories.

Among the highlights is the Apple iPhone 16, priced at 39,490, which is available at a 50 per cent discount, bringing the price down to 19,490, inclusive of all the cashbacks and exchange offers. Additionally, Intel i3-powered laptops start from 26,530, providing an affordable option for those looking to upgrade their computing devices.

For those interested in smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 is also featured, with prices starting at 98,990, including cashback and Samsung upgrade offers. The sale offers a range of other Apple products, including the Apple iPad 10th gen at 34,900, which can be reduced to 29,150 with cashback. The Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) is available for 46,900, which can be brought down to 42,490 with the same offer.

Consumers interested in the latest laptops can find the MacBook Air M3, typically priced at 1,14,900, available for 75,490 after cashback and exchange. EMI options for these products start as low as 1,340 for the iPad and 3,354 for the MacBook Air.

The sale also features promotions on OnePlus 13 smartphones, with offers like the purchase of the OnePlus 13 along with the OnePlus Watch 2 at a significantly reduced price. Other OnePlus models come with exchange values of up to 7,000.

Additional savings are available through special bank offers, with up to 26,000 instant cashback from select financial institutions. Cashback options are also available through various consumer finance providers, enhancing the affordability of these high-tech products.

