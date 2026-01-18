Croma Republic Day Sale: Top deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and more

Updated18 Jan 2026, 07:04 PM IST
Croma has kicked off its Republic Day Sale, rolling out wide-ranging discounts across smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances and audio products.

By Govind Choudhary

Croma has kicked off its Republic Day Sale, rolling out wide-ranging discounts across smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances and audio products. The sale is currently live across Croma stores nationwide and will run until January 26.

Republic Day Sale now live at Croma

The retailer is offering a mix of bank cashbacks, exchange bonuses, EMI plans and special student pricing during the sale period. Offers vary by brand, product, city and store, and are subject to bank and finance partner terms. Customers using the HDFC Tata Neu card can also receive savings of up to 10% on select Apple products.

Major savings on Apple iPhones

Apple smartphones are among the biggest highlights of the sale. The iPhone 17, which launched at 82,900, can be bought at an effective price of 47,990. This price is achievable by exchanging an eligible old smartphone for up to 23,500, availing a 2,000 bank cashback and receiving an additional 8,000 exchange bonus.

The iPhone 15 is also heavily discounted. From a listed price of 59,900, it can be purchased for an effective 31,990. This includes an exchange value of up to 14,000, a 1,000 bank cashback and a 4,000 exchange bonus.

Samsung flagship deals attract attention

Croma is also promoting aggressive exchange offers on Samsung smartphones. The Galaxy S25 can be purchased at 50,499 by exchanging a Galaxy S24, subject to condition. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available at 79,999 with an exchange of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be bought at 1,09,999 by exchanging a Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available at 79,999 with an exchange of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be bought at 1,09,999 by exchanging a Z Fold 6.
Laptop offers include student pricing

In the laptop segment, the MacBook Air M4 is available at a special student price of 55,911. This includes a bank cashback of 10,000, an exchange value of up to 13,000 on an old laptop or PC and an additional 10,000 exchange bonus.

The HP OmniBook 5 with a 13th Gen processor is also part of the sale. Originally priced at 80,067, it can be bought at an effective price of 48,130 through a combination of exchange value, bank cashback and exchange bonus.

Discounts on TVs and home appliances

Croma’s Republic Day Sale extends beyond personal devices. The Samsung Neo QLED 65-inch television, originally priced at 1,75,000, is now available at 98,990. The TCL 55-inch QLED TV is being offered at 38,990, down from 98,990.

Fully automatic 9kg front-load washing machines are priced from 31,290, while Marshall Bluetooth speakers are available with discounts of up to 35%. Customers purchasing select air conditioners can also receive assured freebies worth up to 11,500.

Key Takeaways
  • Croma's Republic Day Sale offers significant discounts across various tech categories.
  • Customers can leverage exchange offers to maximize savings on popular smartphones and electronics.
  • The sale includes additional bank cashback and special pricing for students, enhancing affordability.

