Croma Republic Day Sale: Top deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and more

Croma has kicked off its Republic Day Sale, rolling out wide-ranging discounts across smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances and audio products. The sale is currently live across Croma stores nationwide and will run until January 26.

Republic Day Sale now live at Croma The retailer is offering a mix of bank cashbacks, exchange bonuses, EMI plans and special student pricing during the sale period. Offers vary by brand, product, city and store, and are subject to bank and finance partner terms. Customers using the HDFC Tata Neu card can also receive savings of up to 10% on select Apple products.

Major savings on Apple iPhones Apple smartphones are among the biggest highlights of the sale. The iPhone 17, which launched at ₹82,900, can be bought at an effective price of ₹47,990. This price is achievable by exchanging an eligible old smartphone for up to ₹23,500, availing a ₹2,000 bank cashback and receiving an additional ₹8,000 exchange bonus.

The iPhone 15 is also heavily discounted. From a listed price of ₹59,900, it can be purchased for an effective ₹31,990. This includes an exchange value of up to ₹14,000, a ₹1,000 bank cashback and a ₹4,000 exchange bonus.

Samsung flagship deals attract attention Croma is also promoting aggressive exchange offers on Samsung smartphones. The Galaxy S25 can be purchased at ₹50,499 by exchanging a Galaxy S24, subject to condition. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available at ₹79,999 with an exchange of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be bought at ₹1,09,999 by exchanging a Z Fold 6.

Samsung flagship deals attract attention Croma is also promoting aggressive exchange offers on Samsung smartphones. The Galaxy S25 can be purchased at ₹50,499 by exchanging a Galaxy S24, subject to condition. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available at ₹79,999 with an exchange of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be bought at ₹1,09,999 by exchanging a Z Fold 6.

Laptop offers include student pricing In the laptop segment, the MacBook Air M4 is available at a special student price of ₹55,911. This includes a bank cashback of ₹10,000, an exchange value of up to ₹13,000 on an old laptop or PC and an additional ₹10,000 exchange bonus.

The HP OmniBook 5 with a 13th Gen processor is also part of the sale. Originally priced at ₹80,067, it can be bought at an effective price of ₹48,130 through a combination of exchange value, bank cashback and exchange bonus.

Discounts on TVs and home appliances Croma’s Republic Day Sale extends beyond personal devices. The Samsung Neo QLED 65-inch television, originally priced at ₹1,75,000, is now available at ₹98,990. The TCL 55-inch QLED TV is being offered at ₹38,990, down from ₹98,990.

Fully automatic 9kg front-load washing machines are priced from ₹31,290, while Marshall Bluetooth speakers are available with discounts of up to 35%. Customers purchasing select air conditioners can also receive assured freebies worth up to ₹11,500.