Crompton table fan: 7 choices for versatile cooling solutions

Are you looking for a new table fan for your home or workplace? Dive into our diverse array of Crompton table fans with 7 distinct choices tailored to cater to a myriad of cooling requirements for your home or office needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crompton fans are crafted for adaptability. These fans ensure efficient airflow and customisable settings, guaranteeing optimal comfort in any setting for all users. Whether you're looking for a compact powerhouse for your office desk or a portable breeze partner for your bedside cooling needs, Crompton's lineup has you covered, and our 7 choices will help you make your decision.

Crompton fans are equipped with cutting-edge features and sturdy constructions, with each fan promising unwavering performance and longevity. There’s something for everyone here - from contemporary chic to timeless classic options, Crompton table fans politely integrate into any decor scheme while delivering consistent cooling all day and night.

Buyers can embark on an exploration through our top 7 picks to discover the perfect fusion of functionality and ease, taking your indoor cooling experience to new heights.

Crompton Wave Plus Oscillating Table Fan

The Crompton Wave Plus 400-mm (16 inch) high speed oscillating table fan is designed for home and kitchen use. This fan can keep you cool with its oscillating feature and sleek design in white. Stay cool with this Crompton fan that offers efficient cooling performance for versatile indoor environments. Buyers can experience optimal airflow with the Crompton Wave Plus table fan so that every room turns into a comfortable oasis. Its oscillating feature ensures widespread cooling, making it a great option for various indoor settings.

Specifications of Crompton Wave Plus Oscillating Table Fan

Size: 400-mm (16 inch)

400-mm (16 inch) Speed: High-speed oscillating functionality

High-speed oscillating functionality Colour: White

White Application: Suitable for home and kitchen use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed oscillating feature for efficient cooling Limited colour options may not suit all decor preferences Suitable size for home and kitchen use May be priced higher compared to basic models

2. Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo Table Fan

The Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm table fan, currently available in black, is a beautiful addition to your workspace or your bedside table. This powerful table fan is also compact in design. Users can be assured of efficient airflow for versatile indoor cooling needs, making this fan a robust choice if you want an option that seamlessly blends into any space with its modern aesthetic. This fan is ideal for smaller spaces, but its compact build doesn't compromise on power. With this table fan, users get effective airflow wherever you place it for convenient and reliable long-term cooling.

Specifications of Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo Table Fan

Size: 400 mm

400 mm Colour: Black

Black Speed: High-speed operation

High-speed operation Design: Torpedo design for enhanced airflow

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed operation for efficient cooling Limited colour options may not match all decor styles Sleek torpedo design enhances airflow May have a higher price point compared to basic models

3. Crompton Hiflo Neo Table Fan

The Crompton Hiflo Neo 16-Inch table fan with a diameter of 400mm is a powerful option in white. This fan is built with an efficient design and powerful airflow, allowing users to enjoy effective cooling for various indoor spaces so that no compromises are made in terms of comfort and convenience. The fan's sturdy construction and adjustable settings ensure optimal airflow distribution, considerably adding to the user’s comfort and making it an ideal choice for any household setting.

Specifications of Crompton Hiflo Neo Table Fan

Model: Crompton Hiflo Neo

Crompton Hiflo Neo Size: 16-Inch (400mm diameter)

16-Inch (400mm diameter) Colour: White

White Type: Table fan

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful airflow suitable for various spaces Limited colour options may not suit all settings Convenient size and design for table placement May be relatively expensive compared to others

4. Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo Table Fan

The Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400-MM table fan is a gorgeous option in White. With a power rating of 125 Watts, this fan from Crompton delivers efficient cooling performance and comes in a compact size and a sleek design for various indoor spaces. Buyers get to enjoy powerful airflow and reliable operation with this stylish and functional table fan from the house of Crompton, ensuring comfortable cooling throughout the day.

Specifications of Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo Table Fan

Model: Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo

Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo Size: 400-MM (16 inches)

400-MM (16 inches) Power: 125 Watts

125 Watts Colour: White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance Relatively high power consumption Sleek and stylish design May produce noticeable noise at high speeds

5. Crompton Gale Plus Table Fan

The Crompton Gale Plus High-Speed 400 mm table fan equipped with double ball bearings and a synchronous motor, making it a worthy choice in terms of reliable performance and durability. This fan comes with high-speed operation and delivers efficient cooling to your space. Owing to the double ball bearings, this fan has a longer lifespan and reduced friction, while the synchronous motor ensures consistent long-term performance. Buyers can experience optimal airflow and lasting comfort with this sleek and powerful table fan from Crompton.

Specifications of Crompton Gale Plus Table Fan

Model: Crompton Gale Plus High Speed 400 mm Table Fan

Motor type: Synchronous motor

Size: 400 mm

Bearing type: Double ball bearing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed operation for efficient cooling May be relatively noisy at higher speed settings Double ball bearing and synchronous motor for durability May have a higher initial cost compared to basic models

6. Crompton Cito Table Fan

The Crompton Cito high speed personal 225 MM table fan in White offers efficient cooling in a small package. This Cromptom fan runs on a powerful motor, so that every breeze feels refreshing in your room. Its sleek and modern appearance complements any decor. In addition, the fan’s portability makes it convenient for use in various settings - both indoors and outdoors. Buyers can enjoy personalised comfort and reliable performance with this versatile table fan from Crompton.

Specifications of Crompton Cito Table Fan

Model: Crompton Cito Highspeed Personal 225 MM Table Fan

Crompton Cito Highspeed Personal 225 MM Table Fan Size: 225 mm

225 mm Colour: White

White Motor type: High speed

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size suitable for personal use Limited airflow compared to larger table fans High-speed motor for efficient cooling in small spaces May produce more noise at higher speed settings

7. Crompton High Flo Neo Table Fan

The Crompton High Flo Neo Table Fan in 400 mm size and white colour is designed for long-term efficiency. This fan’s powerful motor and aerodynamically designed blades mean exceptional airflow throughout different settings. In addition, the fan's adjustable tilt angle allows for customised cooling while its sleek design complements different types of decor. Buyers can enjoy reliable performance and comfort with this versatile table fan from Crompton, making it a great choice for homes, offices, and other indoor settings.

Specifications of Crompton High Flo Neo Table Fan

Model: Crompton High Flo Neo Table Fan

Crompton High Flo Neo Table Fan Size: 400 mm

400 mm Colour: White

White Blade design: Aerodynamic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient cooling May be relatively noisy at higher speed settings Adjustable tilt angle for customized airflow direction May require frequent cleaning due to dust accumulation

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Size Colour Portable Crompton Wave Plus 400-mm High Speed Oscillating Table Fan 16 inch KD White Yes Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Table Fan 400 mm Black No Crompton Hiflo Neo 16-Inch Table Fan 400 mm KD White No Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400-MM 125 Watts Table Fan 400-MM KD White No Crompton Gale Plus High Speed 400 mm Table Fan 400 mm Black No Crompton Cito Highspeed Personal 225 MM Table Fan 225 MM White Yes Crompton High Flo Neo Table Fan 400 mm White No

Best value for money

When seeking the best value for money, consider the Crompton Hiflo Neo 16-Inch Table Fan. With its efficient performance and affordable price, it offers excellent value. This fan provides reliable cooling with its 16-inch size, making it suitable for various spaces. Additionally, its KD White colour complements any decor. With Crompton's reputation for quality and durability, you can trust in its long-term performance. Invest in the Crompton Hiflo Neo Table Fan for a cost-effective cooling solution that doesn't compromise on quality, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking reliability and efficiency.

Best overall product

The Crompton Wave Plus 400-mm High Speed Oscillating Table Fan is a standout choice for overall excellence. With its powerful performance and oscillating function, it ensures efficient air circulation in both home and kitchen spaces. Its 16-inch size provides ample coverage, while the KD White colour adds a touch of elegance to any setting. The fan's oscillating feature enhances air distribution, creating a comfortable environment. With Crompton's commitment to quality and innovation, the Wave Plus Table Fan stands out as a reliable and versatile option, making it the perfect choice for those seeking optimal airflow and functionality.

How to find the right Crompton table fan To find the ideal Crompton table fan, consider your specific needs and preferences. Start by assessing the size of the space where the fan will be used and determine the airflow required. Look for features such as oscillation, adjustable speeds, and energy efficiency ratings. Consider the design and colour options to ensure it complements your decor. Reading customer reviews and comparing specifications can also help narrow down your choices. Lastly, check for warranty coverage and after-sales service to ensure long-term satisfaction. By carefully evaluating these factors, you can find the perfect Crompton table fan that meets your cooling needs and preferences.

FAQs Question : What is the ideal table fan size for small rooms? Ans : For small rooms, a table fan with a blade size ranging from 12 inches to 16 inches is typically suitable. Question : How can I clean my Crompton table fan effectively? Ans : To clean your Crompton table fan, first, unplug it from the power source. Use a soft brush or cloth to remove dust from the blades and grill. You can also use a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment for thorough cleaning. Question : Can I adjust the speed of my Crompton table fan? Ans : Yes, most Crompton table fans come with multiple speed settings, allowing you to adjust the airflow according to your preference. Question : Is it safe to leave my Crompton table fan running overnight? Ans : While Crompton table fans are designed for safety, it's generally advisable to turn off electrical appliances when not in use, especially while sleeping, to reduce the risk of accidents. Question : What should I do if my Crompton table fan stops working suddenly? Ans : If your Crompton table fan stops working suddenly, first check if it's plugged in properly and if the power source is functioning. If the issue persists, contact Crompton's customer service for assistance or take it to an authorised service center for repair.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!