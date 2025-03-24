Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  CrossBeats smartwatches should be on your watchlist in 2025: 8 options for you that we recommend

CrossBeats smartwatches should be on your watchlist in 2025: 8 options for you that we recommend

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the perfect CrossBeats smartwatch? Check out our list of the top 8 CrossBeats smartwatches to buy in 2025, including their best features, pros, and cons.

Crossbeats smartwatch: Sleek design, smart features, redefine your wrist game.
CrossBeats Armour 1.43 Super AMOLED Swimproof Always ON Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor Military Standard Certified, 125+ Sports Modes, 15 Day Battery Life Smartwatch for Men (Black)

CrossBeats Everest 2.0 Smart Watch for Men 1.43 True AMOLED, Always ON Display Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor with Flash Light Upto 15 Days Battery Life Smartwatch 100+ Sports Mode (Black)

CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black)

CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)

CrossBeats Apex Regal 1.43 Super AMOLED Always On Display Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, Metal Body, Fast Charge, 466×466 Pixel 3D Glass, AOD Display (Leather Strap -Brown)

CrossBeats Ignite Atlas Smartwatch, Segment First in-Built GPS and Bluetooth Calling, 1.69” HD RealHue™ 3D Display, Smart AI Health Spo2 HR BP, 200+ Watch Faces, 30 Days Battery, Multi-Sports (Blue)

CrossBeats Aura Round 1.46 Super AMOLED Smart Watch, Always On, Advanced AI ENC Bluetooth Calling, in-Built Games, Fast Charge, Rotating Crown, 123+ Sports Modes, 454 × 454 Pixel (Silver, Silver)

CrossBeats Monarch 1.43” UHD Infinite Round Display Smart Watch for Men and Women| Advanced Bluetooth Calling| 700 Nits| 125+Sports Modes| 500+ Watchfaces| Spo2 Tracking| 360 * 360 Pixels- (Gold)

CrossBeats is a leading brand in the smartwatch industry, offering a wide range of high-quality smartwatches designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers. From swimproof designs to advanced Bluetooth calling features, CrossBeats has something for everyone. In this article, we'll take a detailed look at the top 8 CrossBeats smartwatches available on the market, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision on which smartwatch is best suited for you.

The CrossBeats Swimproof Bluetooth Certified Smartwatch is designed for active individuals who want a durable and reliable smartwatch that can keep up with their lifestyle. With a swimproof design and advanced Bluetooth connectivity, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers alike.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED
Water Resistance
50 meters
Battery Life
Up to 7 days
Fitness Tracking
Built-in GPS

Reasons to buy

Swimproof design

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

CrossBeats Armour 1.43 Super AMOLED Swimproof Always ON Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor Military Standard Certified, 125+ Sports Modes, 15 Day Battery Life Smartwatch for Men (Black)

The CrossBeats Everest Display Bluetooth Smartwatch is a stylish and versatile smartwatch that offers a vibrant display and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. With a sleek design and long-lasting battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday wear and fitness tracking.

Specifications

Display
Color touchscreen
Battery Life
Up to 10 days
Notifications
Call and message alerts
Health Monitoring
Heart rate and sleep tracking

Reasons to buy

Vibrant display

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

Limited app support

CrossBeats Everest 2.0 Smart Watch for Men 1.43 True AMOLED, Always ON Display Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor with Flash Light Upto 15 Days Battery Life Smartwatch 100+ Sports Mode (Black)

The CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT-Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch is an innovative smartwatch that leverages advanced AI technology to deliver a seamless and personalized user experience. With built-in ChatGPT support, this smartwatch offers intelligent voice assistance and real-time language translation.

Specifications

AI Technology
ChatGPT integration
Voice Assistance
Real-time language translation
Fitness Tracking
Customized workout plans
Health Monitoring
Blood oxygen level sensor

Reasons to buy

AI-powered features

Real-time language translation

Reasons to avoid

Limited third-party app integration

CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black)

The CrossBeats Women Smartwatch with Wireless Charging is designed specifically for women, offering a stylish and functional smartwatch with convenient wireless charging capabilities. With customizable watch faces and advanced health tracking features, this smartwatch is perfect for the modern woman on the go.

Specifications

Design
Slim and lightweight
Wireless Charging
Convenient and cable-free
Health Tracking
Menstrual cycle monitoring
Customization
Personalized watch faces

Reasons to buy

Stylish design

Wireless charging

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)

The CrossBeats Display Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is a feature-packed smartwatch that offers seamless Bluetooth calling and messaging capabilities. With a high-resolution display and customizable watch faces, this smartwatch is perfect for staying connected on the go.

Specifications

Calling
Bluetooth calling support
Display
HD resolution
Notifications
Message alerts and app notifications
Battery Life
Up to 5 days

Reasons to buy

Bluetooth calling feature

Customizable watch faces

Reasons to avoid

Slightly lower battery life

CrossBeats Apex Regal 1.43 Super AMOLED Always On Display Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, Metal Body, Fast Charge, 466×466 Pixel 3D Glass, AOD Display (Leather Strap -Brown)

The Crossbeats Ignite Atlas AI-Powered Smartwatch is an advanced smartwatch powered by artificial intelligence, offering personalized health tracking and smart assistance. With AI-driven insights and intuitive features, this smartwatch is perfect for tech-savvy individuals seeking a cutting-edge wearable device.

Specifications

AI Technology
Personalized health insights
Voice Assistance
AI-powered smart features
Fitness Tracking
Advanced workout analytics
Notifications
Real-time alerts

Reasons to buy

AI-powered health insights

Intuitive smart features

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

CrossBeats Ignite Atlas Smartwatch, Segment First in-Built GPS and Bluetooth Calling, 1.69” HD RealHue™ 3D Display, Smart AI Health Spo2 HR BP, 200+ Watch Faces, 30 Days Battery, Multi-Sports (Blue)

The CrossBeats Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with Rotating Bezel offers a unique and interactive user experience with its rotating bezel control and advanced Bluetooth calling capabilities. With customizable watch faces and durable construction, this smartwatch is perfect for users who prioritize style and functionality.

Specifications

Control
Rotating bezel interface
Calling
Advanced Bluetooth calling
Customization
Watch face customization
Durability
IP68 water and dust resistance

Reasons to buy

Interactive control interface

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited app compatibility

CrossBeats Aura Round 1.46 Super AMOLED Smart Watch, Always On, Advanced AI ENC Bluetooth Calling, in-Built Games, Fast Charge, Rotating Crown, 123+ Sports Modes, 454 × 454 Pixel (Silver, Silver)

The CrossBeats Infinite Advanced Bluetooth Smartwatch with Custom Watchfaces offers a high degree of customization and personalization, allowing users to create their own unique watch faces and themes. With advanced Bluetooth connectivity and long-lasting battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for users who want a truly personalized wearable device.

Specifications

Customization
Personalized watch faces
Battery Life
Up to 14 days
Notifications
App alerts and notifications
Fitness Tracking
Activity and sleep tracking

Reasons to buy

Custom watch face support

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

Limited third-party app support

CrossBeats Monarch 1.43” UHD Infinite Round Display Smart Watch for Men and Women| Advanced Bluetooth Calling| 700 Nits| 125+Sports Modes| 500+ Watchfaces| Spo2 Tracking| 360 * 360 Pixels- (Gold)

Top 3 features of the best CrossBeats smartwatches

CrossBeats smartwatchesDisplayBattery LifeFitness Tracking
CrossBeats Swimproof Bluetooth Certified SmartwatchAMOLEDUp to 7 daysBuilt-in GPS
CrossBeats Everest Display Bluetooth SmartwatchColor touchscreenUp to 10 daysHeart rate and sleep tracking
CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT-Powered Bluetooth SmartwatchChatGPT integrationCustomized workout plansBlood oxygen level sensor
CrossBeats Women Smartwatch with Wireless ChargingSlim and lightweightConvenient and cable-freeMenstrual cycle monitoring
CrossBeats Display Bluetooth Calling SmartwatchHD resolutionUp to 5 daysMessage alerts and app notifications
Crossbeats Ignite Atlas AI-Powered SmartwatchPersonalized health insightsAdvanced workout analyticsReal-time alerts
CrossBeats Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with Rotating BezelRotating bezel interfaceIP68 water and dust resistanceWatch face customization
CrossBeats Infinite Advanced Bluetooth Smartwatch with Custom WatchfacesPersonalized watch facesUp to 14 daysActivity and sleep tracking

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for CrossBeats smartwatches?

Ans : The average price range for CrossBeats smartwatches is between 5,000-15,000 INR, depending on the model and features.

Question : Do CrossBeats smartwatches support third-party app integration?

Ans : Yes, some CrossBeats smartwatches offer limited third-party app integration for added functionality and convenience.

Question : Are CrossBeats smartwatches suitable for fitness tracking?

Ans : Absolutely, CrossBeats smartwatches are designed to cater to fitness enthusiasts with built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and other advanced fitness tracking features.

Question : What are the newest releases in the CrossBeats smartwatch lineup?

Ans : The newest releases in the CrossBeats smartwatch lineup include advanced AI-powered models with personalized health insights and smart assistance features.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.