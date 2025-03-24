Our Picks
CrossBeats is a leading brand in the smartwatch industry, offering a wide range of high-quality smartwatches designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers. From swimproof designs to advanced Bluetooth calling features, CrossBeats has something for everyone. In this article, we'll take a detailed look at the top 8 CrossBeats smartwatches available on the market, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision on which smartwatch is best suited for you.
The CrossBeats Swimproof Bluetooth Certified Smartwatch is designed for active individuals who want a durable and reliable smartwatch that can keep up with their lifestyle. With a swimproof design and advanced Bluetooth connectivity, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers alike.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Swimproof design
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity
Reasons to avoid
Limited color options
CrossBeats Armour 1.43 Super AMOLED Swimproof Always ON Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor Military Standard Certified, 125+ Sports Modes, 15 Day Battery Life Smartwatch for Men (Black)
The CrossBeats Everest Display Bluetooth Smartwatch is a stylish and versatile smartwatch that offers a vibrant display and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. With a sleek design and long-lasting battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday wear and fitness tracking.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant display
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Limited app support
CrossBeats Everest 2.0 Smart Watch for Men 1.43 True AMOLED, Always ON Display Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor with Flash Light Upto 15 Days Battery Life Smartwatch 100+ Sports Mode (Black)
The CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT-Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch is an innovative smartwatch that leverages advanced AI technology to deliver a seamless and personalized user experience. With built-in ChatGPT support, this smartwatch offers intelligent voice assistance and real-time language translation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI-powered features
Real-time language translation
Reasons to avoid
Limited third-party app integration
CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black)
The CrossBeats Women Smartwatch with Wireless Charging is designed specifically for women, offering a stylish and functional smartwatch with convenient wireless charging capabilities. With customizable watch faces and advanced health tracking features, this smartwatch is perfect for the modern woman on the go.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish design
Wireless charging
Reasons to avoid
Limited color options
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)
The CrossBeats Display Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is a feature-packed smartwatch that offers seamless Bluetooth calling and messaging capabilities. With a high-resolution display and customizable watch faces, this smartwatch is perfect for staying connected on the go.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bluetooth calling feature
Customizable watch faces
Reasons to avoid
Slightly lower battery life
CrossBeats Apex Regal 1.43 Super AMOLED Always On Display Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, Metal Body, Fast Charge, 466×466 Pixel 3D Glass, AOD Display (Leather Strap -Brown)
The Crossbeats Ignite Atlas AI-Powered Smartwatch is an advanced smartwatch powered by artificial intelligence, offering personalized health tracking and smart assistance. With AI-driven insights and intuitive features, this smartwatch is perfect for tech-savvy individuals seeking a cutting-edge wearable device.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI-powered health insights
Intuitive smart features
Reasons to avoid
Higher price point
CrossBeats Ignite Atlas Smartwatch, Segment First in-Built GPS and Bluetooth Calling, 1.69” HD RealHue™ 3D Display, Smart AI Health Spo2 HR BP, 200+ Watch Faces, 30 Days Battery, Multi-Sports (Blue)
The CrossBeats Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with Rotating Bezel offers a unique and interactive user experience with its rotating bezel control and advanced Bluetooth calling capabilities. With customizable watch faces and durable construction, this smartwatch is perfect for users who prioritize style and functionality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Interactive control interface
Durable construction
Reasons to avoid
Limited app compatibility
CrossBeats Aura Round 1.46 Super AMOLED Smart Watch, Always On, Advanced AI ENC Bluetooth Calling, in-Built Games, Fast Charge, Rotating Crown, 123+ Sports Modes, 454 × 454 Pixel (Silver, Silver)
The CrossBeats Infinite Advanced Bluetooth Smartwatch with Custom Watchfaces offers a high degree of customization and personalization, allowing users to create their own unique watch faces and themes. With advanced Bluetooth connectivity and long-lasting battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for users who want a truly personalized wearable device.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Custom watch face support
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Limited third-party app support
CrossBeats Monarch 1.43” UHD Infinite Round Display Smart Watch for Men and Women| Advanced Bluetooth Calling| 700 Nits| 125+Sports Modes| 500+ Watchfaces| Spo2 Tracking| 360 * 360 Pixels- (Gold)
Top 3 features of the best CrossBeats smartwatches
|CrossBeats smartwatches
|Display
|Battery Life
|Fitness Tracking
|CrossBeats Swimproof Bluetooth Certified Smartwatch
|AMOLED
|Up to 7 days
|Built-in GPS
|CrossBeats Everest Display Bluetooth Smartwatch
|Color touchscreen
|Up to 10 days
|Heart rate and sleep tracking
|CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT-Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch
|ChatGPT integration
|Customized workout plans
|Blood oxygen level sensor
|CrossBeats Women Smartwatch with Wireless Charging
|Slim and lightweight
|Convenient and cable-free
|Menstrual cycle monitoring
|CrossBeats Display Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
|HD resolution
|Up to 5 days
|Message alerts and app notifications
|Crossbeats Ignite Atlas AI-Powered Smartwatch
|Personalized health insights
|Advanced workout analytics
|Real-time alerts
|CrossBeats Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with Rotating Bezel
|Rotating bezel interface
|IP68 water and dust resistance
|Watch face customization
|CrossBeats Infinite Advanced Bluetooth Smartwatch with Custom Watchfaces
|Personalized watch faces
|Up to 14 days
|Activity and sleep tracking
FAQs
Question : What is the average price range for CrossBeats smartwatches?
Ans : The average price range for CrossBeats smartwatches is between 5,000-15,000 INR, depending on the model and features.
Question : Do CrossBeats smartwatches support third-party app integration?
Ans : Yes, some CrossBeats smartwatches offer limited third-party app integration for added functionality and convenience.
Question : Are CrossBeats smartwatches suitable for fitness tracking?
Ans : Absolutely, CrossBeats smartwatches are designed to cater to fitness enthusiasts with built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and other advanced fitness tracking features.
Question : What are the newest releases in the CrossBeats smartwatch lineup?
Ans : The newest releases in the CrossBeats smartwatch lineup include advanced AI-powered models with personalized health insights and smart assistance features.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.