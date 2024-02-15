Curved monitors: Top 10 considerations for an engaging viewing experience

If you’re looking for a more engaging viewing experience, curved monitors are worth considering. These monitors are built with a curved shape that wraps around your field of view to give you a more natural and immersive feel, similar to how your eyes perceive the world. Such monitors are great for gaming, watching films, designing, and just getting your daily stuff done. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this guide, we’ve put together 10 best options that are currently available to purchase on Amazon. Pick out a curved monitor based on your needs, including specifications, special features, and your budget. We’ll discuss the screen size of each monitor, how curved it is, its picture quality, its refresh rate, and the type of panel it uses. In addition, we’ll highlight how it connects to other devices, how comfortable and easy it is to use for casual buyers, and whether it fits in with your home or office setup.

Whether you’re into gaming, streaming, creating content, or simply want to experience your favourite films with a curve, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list of the top 10 curved monitors below and make a purchase decision quickly.

1. BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R QHD 31.5"(81cm) VESA DisplayHDR400 VA Curved Gaming Monitor with Remote-1000R,90% DCI-P3,165Hz,1ms MPRT,AMD FreeSync Premium Pro,treVolo Speakers,HDMI,DP,USB 3.0Hub(Metallic Grey)

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R QHD 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor is a worthy choice if your basic need is playing video games. This monitor is equipped with a VESA DisplayHDR400 VA panel with a 1000R curvature - you’ll feel the impact of each frame as you play using this monitor. If you decide to purchase this monitor, you’ll be able to enjoy fluid gameplay with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT response time, powered by AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Lifelike sound is within reach with the monitor’s treVolo speakers. With HDMI, DP, and USB 3.0 hub connectivity, this metallic grey monitor is a perfect fit for any gaming setup.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 1000R curvature High price point High refresh rate of 165Hz Limited connectivity options

2. LG 49 Inch Ultrawide Dual Qhd Nano 144Hz IPS Curved Monitor(5120X1440) Expanded Workstation,Vesa Displayhdr 400,USB Type-C,Dual Controller,Nvidia G-Sync,AMD Freesync Premium Pro-49Wq95C-W,White

The LG 49 Inch Ultrawide Dual QHD Nano Curved Monitor is an all-rounder and can be the workstation upgrade you’ve been yearning for. This curved monitor by LG comes with 5120x1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It features VESA DisplayHDR 400, USB Type-C, and dual controller support. In addition, it offers Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility for smooth performance and gaming. The curved IPS panel is ideal for total immersion, regardless of the media type. Even then, its large size may not be suitable for all setups, and it comes at a premium price point.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultrawide aspect ratio provides expansive workspace. High price compared to standard monitors. High-resolution display for crisp image quality. Requires significant desk space due to size.

3. Lenovo Gaming G-Series Curved 27Inch (68.58Cm) FHD LCD Monitor |165Hz| 99% sRGB, 1ms, AMD Freesync Premium| 2X3W Speakers, 2XHDMI 2.0|DP 1.4, Height Adjust Tilt Stand, Black, G27C-30

Lenovo Gaming G-Series curved 27-inch FHD LCD monitor is bound to take your gaming visuals to the next level with its 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium technology for tear-free gameplay. Its 99% sRGB colour gamut ensures popping visuals, complemented by a quick 1ms response time. In addition, this monitor has built-in 2x3W speakers and an adjustable stand so that users enjoy customised convenience. There’s also support for multiple connectivity options, including 2x HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.4. Upgrade your gaming/work setup today with this sleek monitor by LG.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High Refresh Rate (165Hz): Provides smoother gaming experience with reduced motion blur. Limited Resolution: Full HD resolution may not be sufficient for users seeking higher detail. AMD FreeSync Premium: Helps eliminate screen tearing and stuttering for seamless gaming. Limited Connectivity: While it has HDMI and DisplayPort, it lacks additional ports like USB-C for broader connectivity options.

4. LG Electronics 34Wq60C Curved Ultrawide Monitor, 34 Inch (86.7 Cm) IPS Qhd, Multitasking with Ease, Color Calibrated - Display Port, Hdmi X 2, Black Color

The LG Electronics 34WQ60C Curved Ultrawide Monitor comes with a spacious 34-inch IPS QHD display that provides ample screen real estate for multitasking. With colour calibration, users get to experience accurate visuals that pop. Connectivity options include DisplayPort and HDMI ports, giving users an added advantage. With its curved design, users get viewing comfort and total immersion. In addition, the black colour scheme adds a sleek and modern aesthetic to your workspace.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive viewing experience due to ultrawide curved display Limited port selection may not meet all connectivity needs High-resolution QHD display for crisp and detailed visuals Higher price point compared to standard monitors

5. Samsung 32-inch(80cm) 3840 X 2160 Pixels 4K UHD, 1500R Curved Monitor, Bezel Less Design, 1 Billion Colors, 2500:1 Contrast Ratio, Game Mode (LU32R590CWWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)

The Samsung 32-inch (80cm) 4K UHD Curved Monitor comes with 1500R curvature and bezel-less design to draw you into the action, while the 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution delivers sharp and lifelike images. With a 1 billion colour palette and a 2500:1 contrast ratio, users can bring their media to life and experience deep blacks. For gamers, Samsung has built the dedicated Game Mode that makes every detail pop on this sleek and powerful monitor for your gaming or workstation.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 1500R curvature enhances viewing Limited connectivity options High-resolution 4K UHD display for crisp images Potential color accuracy issues at extreme angles

6. Acer ED240Q S3 23.6 Inch Full HD 1500R Curve VA LCD Monitor with Backlit LED I 1 MS VRB, 180Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I 2xHDMI 1xDP Ports with HDMI & DP Cable I Eye Care Features I Stereo Speakers I Black

The Acer ED240Q S3 is equipped with a captivating 23.6-inch Full HD curved VA LCD display for an impressive visual delivery. With a rapid 1ms VRB response time and a high 180Hz refresh rate, this monitor ensures smooth and blur-free gaming experiences. In addition, it also features eye care features, stereo speakers, and multiple connectivity options including 2x HDMI and 1x DP ports, making it an optimal choice for gamers. However, the 250 nits brightness might struggle in well-lit environments, and the curvature may not suit everyone's preference.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate of 180Hz Limited brightness at 250 Nits Curved VA LCD panel for immersive view Limited connectivity options with 2x HDMI

7. LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch),Qhd 3440 X 1440,5Ms,160Hz,AMD Freesync Premium,HDR 10,Srgb 99%,Height Adjust Stand,Dp,Hdmi,Speaker,Headphone Out,34Gp63A

The LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor is another solid choice, with its 86.42 cm (34-inch) QHD 3440 x 1440 display. Potential buyers can enjoy crisp visuals and realistic colours. This monitor boasts a 5ms response time and 160Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium so that your gaming never suffers. For stunning visuals, it’s equipped with HDR 10 and sRGB 99%. Also, the monitor features a height-adjustable stand, DP, HDMI, and headphone out ports to meet all your connectivity needs.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive gaming experience with QHD resolution and 160Hz refresh rate. Relatively higher response time (5ms), which may lead to slight motion blur. AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR10 support for smooth and vibrant visuals. Lack of advanced features like G-Sync compatibility for NVIDIA users.

8. MSI Optix MAG342CQR 34 Inch (86.36 cm) Curved Gaming LCD Monitor - 21:9 UWQHD 3440 x 1440 Pixels, 1ms Response Time/1500R/144Hz/Night Vision/AMD Adaptive Sync/Mystic Light RGB, Black

Enjoy gaming like never before with the MSI Optix MAG342CQR 34-inch curved LCD monitor. This monitor has a wide 21:9 UWQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels for clear and vivid visuals. Its 1ms response time, 1500R curvature, and 144Hz refresh rate make it an ideal gaming companion. Users also get the AMD Adaptive Sync technology to reduce screen tearing, while Mystic Light RGB enhances the gaming ambiance. In darker scenes, buyers can expect impressive visibility, all thanks to its Night Vision feature so that you’re always ahead of the competition.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive curved display May be expensive for budget-conscious buyers High refresh rate for smooth gaming Large size may not fit all desk setups

9. Samsung 27-Inch (68.4 cm) FHD, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LC27R500FHWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)

Visual immersion is made possible on a budget with the Samsung 27-Inch (68.4 cm) FHD Curved LED Monitor. Its 1800R curvature wraps you in stunning detail with a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. This monitor utilises a VA panel for vivid colours and a wide viewing angle. In addition, buyers will get AMD FreeSync to ensure smooth gaming, while Flicker-Free technology reduces eye strain. Additional features include HDMI and audio ports for all your multimedia needs and enjoyment. Upgrade your viewing experience with Samsung’s sleek monitor.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive curved design enhances viewing experience Limited screen size compared to larger monitors Full HD resolution provides sharp and clear images VA panel may not offer the same color accuracy as IPS

10. ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 80Cm (32") (81.28 Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor with HDMI + VGA Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness, Black

The ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved monitor boasts a 32-inch display and a full HD resolution. Its refresh rate of 75Hz provides smooth visuals for gaming and multimedia. Also, the monitor features HDMI and VGA dual input options for all your connectivity needs. Additionally, its built-in speakers eliminate the need for external audio devices. The maximum brightness of 250 nits ensures clear and vibrant images, making it suitable for multiple tasks.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Curved design enhances immersion Limited brightness (max 250 nits) Full HD resolution for clear visuals Moderate refresh rate (75Hz)

Best 3 features for you

Product name Display Refresh rate In-built speakers BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R QHD 31.5" VESA DisplayHDR400 VA Curved Gaming Monitor QHD 31.5-inch 165Hz Yes LG 49 Inch Ultrawide Dual Qhd Nano 144Hz IPS Curved Monitor Dual QHD 144Hz Yes Lenovo Gaming G-Series Curved 27Inch FHD LCD Monitor FHD 27-inch 165Hz Yes LG Electronics 34Wq60C Curved Ultrawide Monitor IPS QHD 34-inch 75Hz No Samsung 32-inch 4K UHD 1500R Curved Monitor 4K UHD 32-inch 1500R No Acer ED240Q S3 23.6 Inch Full HD 1500R Curve VA LCD Monitor Full HD 23.6-inch 180Hz Yes LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor QHD 34-inch 160Hz Yes MSI Optix MAG342CQR 34 Inch Curved Gaming LCD Monitor UWQHD 34-inch 144Hz No Samsung 27-Inch FHD, 1800R Curved LED Monitor FHD 27-inch 1800R Yes ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 32" FHD Resolution Monitor FHD 32-inch 75Hz Yes

Best value for money Among the listed options, the LG Electronics 34Wq60C Curved Ultrawide Monitor stands out as the best value for money. With its IPS QHD display, multiple connectivity options, and multitasking features, it offers an excellent balance between performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for both productivity and entertainment purposes.

Best overall product The BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R QHD 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor emerges as the best overall product. With its VESA DisplayHDR400 VA panel, high refresh rate, low response time, and built-in speakers, it delivers exceptional visual and gaming experiences, making it a top choice for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts.

How to find the right curved monitor When selecting a curved monitor, consider factors such as display size, resolution, curvature radius, refresh rate, response time, panel type, connectivity options, and additional features like HDR support, built-in speakers, and ergonomic design. Determine your usage needs, budget, and preferred specifications to narrow down options that best suit your requirements.

FAQs Question : What is the ideal size for a curved monitor? Ans : The ideal size depends on your preference and usage. However, larger sizes like 27 inches and above are often preferred for immersive experiences. Question : Do curved monitors reduce eye strain? Ans : Curved monitors can help reduce eye strain by providing a more natural viewing experience, especially for larger screens. Question : Are curved monitors suitable for gaming? Ans : Yes, curved monitors are popular among gamers for their immersive experience and enhanced field of view. Question : Do all curved monitors support wall mounting? Ans : Not all curved monitors support wall mounting. Check the product specifications for VESA mount compatibility. Question : Can curved monitors be used for productivity tasks? Ans : Yes, curved monitors can enhance productivity by providing a wider field of view and reducing distortion at the edges of the screen.

