DailyObjects POP GaN Charger Review: Can this ₹2,999 adapter replace all your chargers?

With smart devices everywhere around us, the biggest problem these days is carrying multiple chargers to power up these devices: one for the laptop, another for your Android phone, and probably another one if you quickly want to power up your iPhone or Galaxy device. This is where Gallium Nitride technology comes in, which reduces the need to carry multiple charging devices in favour of one brick that can power all these devices.

I’ve been using three GaN5 (fifth-generation Gallium Nitride technology) based DailyObjects Pop GaN adapters in 33W, 45W and 67W brackets, and here’s how these accessories performed in the real world.

Design DailyObjects seems to be focusing majorly on the design element of these adapters in order to reach consumers. The new Pop adapters come in five attractive colour variants: Red, Yellow, Blue, Black and White, offering a clear contrast from the black-and-white adapters you typically see in the market.

Since these are GaN5-based adapters, they are also significantly smaller and lighter compared to similar wattage adapters I have used in the past. For instance, I have a Realme 67W adapter which almost feels like double the weight of the Pop adapter of the same wattage. Specifically, the 67W adapter weighs 127g, while the 45W and 33W adapters weigh just 84g and 74g respectively.

The adapters come in a rectangular shape with the small yet elegant Daily Objects branding in the middle. They employ a foldable pin mechanism which I really liked, since it helps them occupy even less space and makes them ideal for travel or just carrying in the backpack.

Functionality The 67W adapter comes with three ports — a USB-A type port along with two USB Type-C ports. The A-type port is capable of charging at a maximum of 18W, while the Type-C ports share the remaining output, and naturally, the total wattage is distributed among the ports when charging multiple devices.

DailyObjects claims that the 67W adapter can charge the iPhone 16 up to 50 percent in just 25 minutes and the 14-inch MacBook Pro to 50 percent in just 35 minutes. While I didn’t have any Apple devices handy to check that claim, I can comfortably say that the charger was able to quickly power up my OnePlus 13 in about an hour, while the OnePlus Pad 3, which I currently use as my daily driver, took about two hours. I also tried charging my laptop with this adapter, and I am happy to report that it not only keeps the power from draining but also charges almost as well as my bulky laptop charger.

As for the 45W and 33W variants, they come with two charging ports, both of the USB Type-C variety. In case you are charging multiple devices, both adapters support 15W charging speeds on a single port.

For practical usage, I think most people using an Apple or Samsung flagship device would find the 45W adapter handy, given that is the maximum charging speed supported on both these devices. Moreover, this adapter could also come in handy for charging a secondary device when travelling. Just don’t expect it to quickly power up your MacBook or Windows laptop — it could still be useful in keeping them from dying.

The 33W adapter seems suited to someone who is on an older generation of flagship devices that supported lower charging speeds. Other than that, it is hard to find a use case for these adapters, especially given that most Android devices these days support 45W of fast charging or more.

As for thermals, the adapters remained pretty cool even during the relatively hotter months — which is to be expected with GaN5 technology.

Verdict The 67W Daily Objects Pop adapter is priced at ₹2,999, while the 45W and 33W ones are placed at ₹2,499 and ₹1,499 respectively. Out of these, I believe the 67W variant offers the most value for money, given that most other commercial GaN chargers also come at a similar price point. I would even go on to say that this is a steal deal if you find the adapter under ₹2,000 during festive sales or discounts.

The 45W adapter offers decent value, especially to Samsung and Apple flagship users, but the pricing from Daily Objects could be a barrier for many, given that the 67W adapter is just ₹500 higher.

