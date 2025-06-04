Dashcam buying guide: 5 things to know before making a purchase in 2025

A dashcam isn’t just a gadget stuck to your windshield, it’s your silent eyewitness. From handling accident disputes to catching odd moments on the road, the right dashcam does more than record. But don’t pick one on impulse. Here are five things to consider before you spend the money.

1. Video quality Is non-negotiable Look for Full HD (1080p) at the very least. Clarity matters when zooming in on number plates or details during an incident. If your budget allows, go for 2K or 4K. Night vision is equally important. Grainy footage in low light won’t help your case.

2. Field of view: Avoid the tunnel vision The dashcam’s field of view (FOV) decides how much of the road it captures in a single frame. A sweet spot lies between 140° to 160°. Wide enough to record multiple lanes and peripheral action, but not so wide that the footage becomes warped around the edges. Too narrow (below 120°), and you risk missing vital side collisions, road signs, or vehicles merging into your lane. Too wide (above 170°), and you get a fisheye effect, which may distort objects and compromise clarity.

3. Storage and loop recording You don’t need endless storage, just smart storage. Most dashcams come with loop recording, which means they overwrite the oldest footage once the memory fills up. What really counts is support for high-capacity microSD cards (128 GB or more), so you can retain several hours of footage. Also, ensure your dashcam can automatically lock and protect videos during incidents, so crucial evidence isn’t accidentally erased in the recording cycle.

4. Parking mode: Watch your car when you're away If your car is often parked on the street or in a shared parking space, parking mode becomes an essential feature. It allows the dashcam to remain on standby when the engine is off, activating automatically if it detects motion or an impact. This ensures that any suspicious activity, like a hit-and-run, vandalism, or attempted theft, is captured on video, providing crucial evidence even when you're not around.

