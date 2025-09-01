Days before iPhone 17 launch, Apple puts THE older MacBook and iPhone models on Vintage list

Apple is all set to hold its biggest hardware launch of the year in Cupertino in a few days, which could take the lid off the new iPhone 17 series models along with a couple of accessories. Ahead of the launch, however, the company has decided to move a few of its older devices to the ‘Vintage’ list.

What is Apple's Vintage list? According to Apple, a product is deemed vintage when it has been out of the sales market for more than five years but less than seven years. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service providers do not usually repair these ‘obsolete’ products. However, some MacBook models are eligible for battery replacements for up to 10 years after their distribution ended, depending on parts availability.

Which Apple products have been added to the Vintage list? Apple has added three MacBook versions to the Vintage list, including the 11-inch MacBook Air, which was discontinued in October 2016. The laptop continued to be available for sale via select resellers until some point in 2018.

The list, which was first spotted by Macrumors, also includes the MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Pro 15-inch models, both of which were discontinued back in 2017.

In terms of iPhones, Apple has added the 64GB and 256GB versions of the iPhone 8 Plus to the Vintage model list. The phone was released alongside the iPhone X back in 2017 and last received a software update with iOS 16 in 2022.

It isn't clear, however, when the 128GB variant of the iPhone 8 Plus will join its siblings on the obsolete list. If you are a user of any of these devices, it is probably the right time to upgrade to a new product, given that the supply of their parts could be in very short supply.

Products added to obsolete list by Apple:

MacBook Air (11-inch)

MacBook Pro (13-inch)

MacBook Pro (15-inch)

iPhone 8 (64GB and 256GB model)

