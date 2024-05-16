Definitive buyer’s guide to Intel Core Ultra laptops for unmatched computing

Intel Core Ultra series processor is an answer to Apple’s in house M series chips, which are efficient and powerful alternatives to the traditional mobile processors. These processors are built to give a performance boost to our laptops while being thermally stable and not consuming too much power. This setup helps the laptop to last much longer than traditional laptops with Intel Core series chipsets. While this technology is new, we already have laptops powered by Core Ultra chips from all the popular brands like Dell, Asus, Lenovo, MSI, and more.

What is the difference between Intel Core processors and Intel Core Ultra processors?

Intel’s been making Core series processors for so long, and it follows the same performance upgrade with every generation. These processors operate on high TDP, hence letting out more heat to be dealt with. This increases the need for adding large heat sinks and fans to remove that heat, which leads to a bulky design. A few brands tried making sleek laptops with Core processors, but brands had to compromise with the performance.

Intel Core Ultra chipsets on the other hand provide similar performance while consuming significantly less power. This removes the need for adding bulky heat exchangers and fans, leading to a much sleek and lightweight design. These processors are not only available in sleek work laptops but also power the gaming laptops with much better performance than Core I series processors.

What are the advantages of the Intel Core Ultra processors?

Intel Core Ultra processors are more efficient than the traditional mobile processors. There are several advantages of switching to a Core Ultra powered laptop.

Exceptional performance: These processors are built on a newer and advanced architecture to provide better performance. They feature higher clock speeds, more cores and larger cache to perform better than Core i processors.

High efficiency: Core Ultra processors are more efficient than the Core i series processors. This not only make the laptops sleek and lightweight but also makes laptops last a lot longer.

Better Multitasking: With a higher number of cores and threads, Core Ultra processors excel in multitasking environments. They can manage multiple processes simultaneously without a performance hit, which is particularly beneficial for professional applications like video editing, 3D rendering, and software development.

Superior Graphics: Intel Core Ultra processors often come with integrated graphics or are paired with high-end discrete GPUs, offering excellent graphics performance. This makes them ideal for gaming, virtual reality, and other graphics-intensive applications.

Advanced AI performance: Given the inevitability of AI, these processors are equipped with specialised features and instructions tailored for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tasks.

Are Intel Core Ultra powered laptops good for gaming?

Intel Core Ultra laptops are better at gaming and other related tasks like rendering and 3D modelling. The H series Core Ultra laptops are equipped with Intel’s latest Arc GPUs, which yields much better performance than previous generation integrated GPU’s. This GPU is far more efficient, comes with more number of cores and take advantage of the AI features to give you better frame rates in gaming.

What are the best Intel Core Ultra powered laptop to buy?

Most of the popular laptop brands have upgraded their best-selling laptops with Intel Core Ultra chipsets. You can choose from one of these top options from renowned brands.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H 14" (35.56cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Thin and Light Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win11/100% DCI-P3/Office 2021/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GIN

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is a sleek and lightweight laptop powered by top of the line Core Ultra 9 chipset. The 14 inch OLD display is there to provide vibrant visuals and it’s 2.8K resolution paired with 120 Hz refresh rate is best for all types of media consumption. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and offers a 3-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscription. With a slim 1.59 cm design, it weighs 1.46 kg, and features a backlit keyboard, precision touchpad, 84Wh battery with rapid charge, and an FHD camera with facial recognition.

2. ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2024), Intel EVO Core Ultra 5 125H, Built-in AI, 14"(35.56cm) FHD OLED, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Intel Arc/Office 2021/75WH /Blue/1.22Kg), UX3405MA-QD552WS

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is a thin and light laptop powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with built-in AI and an Intel AI Boost NPU. It features 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD for robust performance and storage. The 14-inch FHD+ OLED display boasts FHD resolution, 600 nits peak brightness, and VESA Display HDR True Black 600 certification, ensuring vibrant visuals. Weighing just 1.22 kg and measuring 1.49 cm thin, it includes a backlit keyboard, Intel Arc Graphics, and offers up to 8 hours of battery life with a 75Wh battery.

3. Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro (Moonstone Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)| 14" Dynamic AMOLED 2X Touchscreen| Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor| Windows 11 Home| MS Office 2021| Fingerprint Reader

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro is a high-performance laptop featuring a 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a QHD resolution and 500 nits HDR brightness. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, it offers speeds up to 4.5 GHz and includes 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB SSD. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and comes pre-installed with Galaxy Ecosystem Apps. It includes Intel Arc Graphics and a variety of ports including a Thunderbolt port and a microSD card reader. Weighing 1.17 kg, it features a 63Wh battery with a fast 65W USB Type-C charger to quickly top up the laptop.

4. HP Omen Transcend,Built-in Ai,Intel Core Ultra 7 155H,8Gb RTX 4060 Gpu,14-Inch (35.6 Cm),2.8K,OLED,48-120Hz,500 Nits,16Gb Lpddr5X,1Tb Ssd,RGB Backlit Kb,(Mso,Black,1.63 Kg),Fb0007Tx-Windows 11 Home

The HP Omen Transcend is a powerhouse gaming laptop designed for high performance and immersive experiences. It features an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with 16 cores and 22 threads ensuring top-tier performance. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU delivers AI-accelerated graphics and enhanced 3D rendering. With 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD, it offers seamless gaming and quick load times.

5. MSI Pulse 16 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Built-in Ai, 41CM 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/Core Black/2.8Kg), C1VFKG-030IN

The MSI Pulse 16 AI is a high-performance gaming laptop featuring the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, capable of speeds up to 4.8GHz and equipped with an integrated NPU for accelerating AI programs. It comes with 16GB DDR5 dual-channel RAM and a 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD, ensuring fast and efficient performance. The large 16 inches display with 240 Hz refresh rate is best for gaming and everyday tasks.

