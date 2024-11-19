Have you stepped outside recently and felt the thick, choking air? The air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram has hit “alarmingly high" levels, with AQI readings touching the 500-mark, classified as "severe plus." A dense layer of smog has enveloped the National Capital Region (NCR) for many days, creating what experts are calling a "medical emergency."

So, what does this smog mean for your health? This toxic air is not sparing anyone, children, adults, or the elderly. From breathing difficulties and chronic coughing to worsening asthma, the health risks are immense. In such hazardous conditions, how can you protect yourself and your family? While the authorities are urging immediate action to protect public health, do you think it’s enough to combat the pollution?

The most important thing to do right now is avoid outdoor exposure, but let's be honest, the air inside your home too might not be as safe as you think. This is where air purifiers come into play. But can they really shield you from harmful pollutants and improve indoor air quality? Let’s explore how they work, their benefits, and whether they’re the solution we need in these challenging times.

How do air purifiers work?Let’s understand step-by-step working of an air purifier:

Air intake: The air purifier draws in polluted air through an intake vent, starting the filtration process.

Pre-filtration: Large particles such as dust, hair, and lint are filtered out by the pre-filter before the air reaches the main filters.

Filtration process: The air passes through HEPA and activated carbon filters, which capture dust, allergens, and harmful gases like smoke or odours.

UV-C light: If the purifier has UV-C light, it kills bacteria, viruses, and mould spores, helping disinfect the air.

Ionisation: Ionisers release negative ions that attach to airborne pollutants, making them heavier and easier to trap or settle.

Clean air exits: The purified air is released back into the room through an outlet vent, improving indoor air quality.

Continuous circulation: The purifier continues to circulate air, ensuring a constant flow of clean air throughout the room.

Check out these air purifiers on Amazon:

Air purifier filters: Types and functions of each

Air purifiers are powerful devices designed to improve indoor air quality by removing harmful pollutants and allergens. Here’s how they function and the key technologies they use:

1. HEPA filters: For capturing microscopic particles

The core component in most air purifiers is the HEPA filter (High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter). These filters trap tiny particles like dust, pollen, pet dander, and PM2.5—pollutants that can penetrate deep into your lungs and cause serious health problems. A HEPA filter captures up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, making it incredibly effective for improving indoor air.

2. Activated carbon filters: For eliminating odours and gases

To tackle unpleasant odours and harmful gases, air purifiers often use activated carbon filters. These filters are highly porous, absorbing chemicals from cleaning products, smoke, cooking fumes, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

3. UV-C Light: For fighting germs and bacteria

Some advanced air purifiers feature UV-C light technology to destroy bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. By disrupting their DNA, UV-C light prevents these harmful agents from multiplying, adding an extra layer of protection for your home.

4. Ionisers: For reducing airborne contaminants

Ionisers release negatively charged ions that attach to pollutants in the air. These charged particles then clump together and fall out of the air or stick to surfaces, reducing airborne contaminants and enhancing air quality.

Also read: Conquer the pollution crisis: Must-know air purifier maintenance tips for a healthier and cleaner home

Can air purifiers combat high AQI: Facts, myths, and limitations

Air purifiers can be highly effective in reducing indoor pollution, especially during times of high AQI levels. While they cannot directly improve outdoor air quality, they work to eliminate the harmful particles that enter your home from the polluted air outside. By trapping allergens, dust, smoke, and PM2.5 particles, air purifiers provide much-needed relief in areas affected by poor air quality.

Air purifier myths

There are some common myths about air purifiers. For instance, many believe that air purifiers do not work in large, open spaces. Contrary to popular belief, air purifiers can still work effectively even if doors and windows are open.

While closed spaces improve their efficiency, fresh air circulation can help eliminate particles faster. In fact, real-world tests reveal that air purifiers can reduce particulate pollution levels by up to 60%, even with some ventilation.

These devices are designed to handle typical household scenarios like cooking and cleaning, where keeping doors and windows closed at all times isn’t practical. Additionally, shutting windows for extended periods can cause harmful indoor air to accumulate. Thus, air purifiers ensure cleaner air, whether the room is sealed or ventilated.

Also read: Keep pollution out and tackle worsening AQI with the best room air purifier: Top 9 options to survive in impure air

Choosing the right air purifier

Convinced to buy one? Here are some factors you must consider before choosing the right air purifier for smog:

Room size: Ensure the air purifier is suitable for the size of your room. Check the square footage it can cover, as using a smaller purifier in a larger room reduces efficiency.

Type of filter: Look for a purifier with a HEPA filter to capture dust, allergens, and PM2.5 particles. For odours and harmful gases, choose one with an activated carbon filter. These filters ensure better indoor air quality.

CADR rating: The Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) measures how quickly a purifier can clean the air. A higher CADR means faster purification and better performance in removing pollutants.

Noise levels: Air purifiers can be noisy, especially at higher fan speeds. Choose a model with quiet operation if you plan to use it in your bedroom, living room, or office.

Energy efficiency: Since air purifiers often run for long hours, energy-efficient models help save electricity without compromising performance. Look for devices with energy certifications.

Additional features: Consider purifiers with extra features like UV-C light for killing bacteria, smart sensors for monitoring air quality, and Wi-Fi controls for remote operation.

Maintenance costs: Regular filter replacements are necessary for optimal performance. Check the cost and availability of replacement filters to avoid high maintenance expenses.

Also read: Best air purifiers of 2024: Expert picks for allergen control, odour removal, and better air quality

Best air purifiers for smog

Check out these air purifiers on Amazon that can help you breathe clean air indoors

FAQs

Question : How often do I need to change the filters?

Ans : Filter replacement typically depends on usage, but most filters need changing every 6-12 months. Check the manufacturer's guidelines.

Question : Can air purifiers remove viruses and bacteria?

Ans : Yes, models with UV-C light or HEPA filters can help remove harmful microorganisms like viruses and bacteria from the air.

Question : Will an air purifier help with odours?

Ans : Air purifiers with activated carbon filters are effective in removing odours, such as cooking smells, smoke, and pet odours.

Question : Can I use an air purifier in any room?

Ans : Choose an air purifier based on the size of your room. Make sure the purifier covers the room’s square footage for optimal performance.

