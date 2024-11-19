Delhi pollution crosses the danger mark: Can air purifiers help combat high AQI levels?
Can an air purifier make your home a safe haven amidst such alarming pollution levels in Delhi-NCR? Let’s dive into how air purifiers function, their effectiveness during pollution spikes, and whether they are the solution to safeguarding your family’s health in these challenging times.
Have you stepped outside recently and felt the thick, choking air? The air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram has hit “alarmingly high" levels, with AQI readings touching the 500-mark, classified as "severe plus." A dense layer of smog has enveloped the National Capital Region (NCR) for many days, creating what experts are calling a "medical emergency."