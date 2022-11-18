Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Delhi pollution: Xiaomi partners with Blinkit to deliver air purifier in minutes

Delhi pollution: Xiaomi partners with Blinkit to deliver air purifier in minutes

1 min read . 11:04 AM ISTLivemint
The service will be available in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad.

  • Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 380m³/hr. The company claims that the purifier can provide clean airflow in an area of up to 484 sq.ft.

If you are planning to buy an air purifier for your family or workplace and have the Xiaomi brand in mind, then things just got easy for you. The company has partnered with Blinkit - the online grocery delivery platform to deliver Mi Air Purifier 3 at your doorstep in minutes. The service was announced by the company via its official Twitter handle. It will be available in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad.

“Tired of Pollution? #MiAirPurifier3 is the solution! Breathe healthy today and get health delivered to your doorstep in minutes with @letsblinkit at just 10,499", reads the post shared by Xiaomi India.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi Air Purifier 3 in India in 2019. It is currently listed at 9,999 on Mi.com. However, if you are buying the smart home device from Blinkit, you will have a pay an additional cost of 500 which increases the price to 10,499.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 380m³/hr. The company claims that the purifier can provide clean airflow in an area of up to 484 sq.ft. It is equipped with a Particulate Matter (PM) sensor that is said to detect particles that are as small as 0.1 microns. It can also instantly alert the users about the AQI on the OLED screen. The display is touch enabled and shows PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity and Wi-Fi connection.

The air purifier offers smart app control and can be controlled via the Mi Home app. It works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It features a centrifugal fan and a supercharged air duct to reduce wind resistance and smoothen out the airflow.

Mi Air Purifier 3 is said to keep the noise levels as low as 32dBA in the Sleep Mode. The company says that the air purifier consumes less than 1 kWh of energy each day and can be run throughout the day.

