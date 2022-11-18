Delhi pollution: Xiaomi partners with Blinkit to deliver air purifier in minutes

If you are planning to buy an air purifier for your family or workplace and have the Xiaomi brand in mind, then things just got easy for you. The company has partnered with Blinkit - the online grocery delivery platform to deliver Mi Air Purifier 3 at your doorstep in minutes. The service was announced by the company via its official Twitter handle. It will be available in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad.

