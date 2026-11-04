Dell 14S laptop debuts in India with Intel Core 5, Core 7 processors: Price, features, specifications

Dell has introduced the new Dell 14S laptop with its lightweight design and various colours in India to add more diversity to its notebook offerings. Announced in India on 4 November, the laptop targets younger consumers looking for a portable device with performance-focused features. It starts at ₹79,990 and comes in four colour options.
The Dell 14S has an aluminium body and the Intel Series 3 CPUs and up to 16GB RAM. It also has two display modes – a 120Hz panel with higher-end variants. Dell says it can get up to 21 hours of video streaming per charge.
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The Dell 14S has an aluminium chassis that is 13.5mm thick and 1.15kg. It features a 180-degree hinge, one-touch lid opening and a backlit keyboard. The Dell laptop comes in four colours – Linen, Dusty Rose, Washed Denim and Velvet Green.
On the display side, the buyer can choose between a 2K IPS panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 300-nit brightness or a higher-end 2.8K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450-nit brightness. The displays are 16:10 in aspect ratio.
There are also stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
The Dell 14S features Intel Series 3 processors (Core 5 and Core 7). It is also capable of delivering up to 17 TOPS of NPU performance for on-device AI workloads.
The basic variant has 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage. More expensive models have up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
The laptop offers up to 21 hours of battery life when streaming video, according to Dell. However, the company has not disclosed its charging speeds.
The Dell 14S has two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports for connectivity, as well as an HDMI port and a universal audio jack. It also has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 capabilities. There are other features, such as support for Windows Hello and a 2 MP Full HD webcam.
The Dell 14S starts at ₹79,990 in India. It can be purchased from Dell's official website and authorized retail partners.
Dell's India launch announcement states that customers will also be eligible for a discount of up to ₹10,000 through eligible bank offers, subject to applicable terms & conditions.