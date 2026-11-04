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Dell 14S laptop debuts in India with Intel Core 5, Core 7 processors: Price, features, specifications

Dell has launched the 14S laptop in India at a starting price of 79,990, with four colour options. It features Intel Series 3 Core 5 and Core 7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and a display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published4 Nov 2026, 09:59 AM IST
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Dell has launched the 14S laptop in India.
Dell has launched the 14S laptop in India.
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Dell has introduced the new Dell 14S laptop with its lightweight design and various colours in India to add more diversity to its notebook offerings. Announced in India on 4 November, the laptop targets younger consumers looking for a portable device with performance-focused features. It starts at 79,990 and comes in four colour options.

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The Dell 14S has an aluminium body and the Intel Series 3 CPUs and up to 16GB RAM. It also has two display modes – a 120Hz panel with higher-end variants. Dell says it can get up to 21 hours of video streaming per charge.

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Dell 14S design and display

The Dell 14S has an aluminium chassis that is 13.5mm thick and 1.15kg. It features a 180-degree hinge, one-touch lid opening and a backlit keyboard. The Dell laptop comes in four colours – Linen, Dusty Rose, Washed Denim and Velvet Green.

On the display side, the buyer can choose between a 2K IPS panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 300-nit brightness or a higher-end 2.8K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450-nit brightness. The displays are 16:10 in aspect ratio.

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There are also stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Also Read | Dell 14S DS14270 launched globally with Intel Wildcat Lake chips

Dell 14S processor, RAM and battery

The Dell 14S features Intel Series 3 processors (Core 5 and Core 7). It is also capable of delivering up to 17 TOPS of NPU performance for on-device AI workloads.

The basic variant has 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage. More expensive models have up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The laptop offers up to 21 hours of battery life when streaming video, according to Dell. However, the company has not disclosed its charging speeds.

The Dell 14S has two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports for connectivity, as well as an HDMI port and a universal audio jack. It also has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 capabilities. There are other features, such as support for Windows Hello and a 2 MP Full HD webcam.

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Also Read | ASUS ExpertBook P1, P3, P5 and Ultra laptops get Flipkart sale deals

Dell 14S price and availability in India

The Dell 14S starts at 79,990 in India. It can be purchased from Dell's official website and authorized retail partners.

Dell's India launch announcement states that customers will also be eligible for a discount of up to 10,000 through eligible bank offers, subject to applicable terms & conditions.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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