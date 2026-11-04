Dell 14S laptop debuts in India with Intel Core 5, Core 7 processors: Price, features, specifications

Dell has introduced the new Dell 14S laptop with its lightweight design and various colours in India to add more diversity to its notebook offerings. Announced in India on 4 November, the laptop targets younger consumers looking for a portable device with performance-focused features. It starts at ₹79,990 and comes in four colour options.

Advertisement

The Dell 14S has an aluminium body and the Intel Series 3 CPUs and up to 16GB RAM. It also has two display modes – a 120Hz panel with higher-end variants. Dell says it can get up to 21 hours of video streaming per charge.

Dell 14S design and display The Dell 14S has an aluminium chassis that is 13.5mm thick and 1.15kg. It features a 180-degree hinge, one-touch lid opening and a backlit keyboard. The Dell laptop comes in four colours – Linen, Dusty Rose, Washed Denim and Velvet Green.

On the display side, the buyer can choose between a 2K IPS panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 300-nit brightness or a higher-end 2.8K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450-nit brightness. The displays are 16:10 in aspect ratio.

Advertisement

There are also stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Also Read | Dell 14S DS14270 launched globally with Intel Wildcat Lake chips

Dell 14S processor, RAM and battery The Dell 14S features Intel Series 3 processors (Core 5 and Core 7). It is also capable of delivering up to 17 TOPS of NPU performance for on-device AI workloads.

The basic variant has 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage. More expensive models have up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The laptop offers up to 21 hours of battery life when streaming video, according to Dell. However, the company has not disclosed its charging speeds.

The Dell 14S has two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports for connectivity, as well as an HDMI port and a universal audio jack. It also has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 capabilities. There are other features, such as support for Windows Hello and a 2 MP Full HD webcam.

Advertisement

Dell 14S price and availability in India The Dell 14S starts at ₹79,990 in India. It can be purchased from Dell's official website and authorized retail partners.

Dell's India launch announcement states that customers will also be eligible for a discount of up to ₹10,000 through eligible bank offers, subject to applicable terms & conditions.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.