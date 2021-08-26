Dell Technologies today launched laptops for both professional audiences as well as for gaming enthusiasts in India.

Dell has launched new laptops in the Alienware X-Series. The new line up comprises Alienware’s thinnest ever laptops. The company has also launched the latest Dell G15 series with improved thermals. Dell has also introduced the new XPS 15 and XPS 17 in India with upgraded specifications.

Alienware X-Series

View Full Image The new Alienware X-series

The new X-Series uses Alienware Cryo-TechTM cooling technology which introduces Element 31, a thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. Dell explained that this material exists between the CPU and their thermal elements to disperse heat and alleviates spikes in core temperatures from affecting the system’s performance.

The X-Series gets HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation for extended performance during long hours of gameplay. It also gets Alienware Quad Fan design that blows air through the system, chassis and internal hotspots to keep it cool on the go.

The X-Series gets 11th Gen Intel Core i9H-series mobile processors on x15 and i9K CPU on the x17 and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs support on both.

Thermal Control Circuit offset (TCC offset) - Lets gamers set a control limit to the CPU temperature.

The laptops will get five tailored power states - Full Speed (max power), performance mode (graphics priority), balanced mode (balanced CPU/GPU), battery saver (low temperature priority) and quiet mode (acoustics priority)

The X-Series comes with CHERRY MX keyboard with a 3.5mm ultra-low-profile design. All of the X-Series configurations include a Windows Hello IR camera for quick facial biometric logins.

Panel options include ComfortView Plus, a hardware based, low-blue-light technology to help reduce eye strain.

The evolved AlienFX stadium lighting features up to 100 micro-LEDS on the x17 (90 on the x15), designed as an independent and programmable lighting zone that gamers can personalize through the Alienware Command Center. The machines come with the first Alienware-branded 240W power adapter.

The X-Series will be available in Lunar Light colour with clear coat and silky finish.

Dell G15 series

View Full Image The new G15 series laptops

Dell claims the G15 series is built for both gaming experiences and for everyday use.

The series gets improved thermal design with copper pipes and 4 vents; SSD hard drive; 100/100 CPU-GPU TDP to provide the consistent in-game performance.

The Alienware Command Center enables control over hardware and software.

The series gets Nahimic 3D Audio for gamers. It is integrated into Alienware Command Center.

The new G15 series comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics, the new G15 offers performance options up to 115W.

Gamers will have the option to go for the Dell G15 with 11th Gen Intel TGL-H or Dell G15 Ryzen Edition with AMD Ryzen processors​.

The laptops get two-sided narrow bezel 15.6-inch Full HD display panel with 120Hz refresh rate with 250 nits brightness.

It comes in new color variants including Dark Shadow Grey, Specter Green with speckles and Phantom Grey with Speckles.

New Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17

View Full Image The Dell XPS 17 comes with extremely narrow bezels

The new XPS series gets InfinityEdge displays on the XPS 15 and XPS 17. The laptops come with 11th Gen Intel CoreTM i9H processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 Ti graphics on the XPS 15 and up to i9K and RTXTM 3060 graphics on the XPS 17.

The new laptop gets 4K Ultra HD+ display with 100% Adobe RGB and 94% DCIP 3 colour gamut offering 500-nits brightness.

Pricing and availability

The newly launched portfolio is available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail and multi brand outlets. The Alienware x15, Alienware x17, XPS 15 and XPS 17 will also be available for purchase from Dell.com from September 3, 2021.

The Alienware x15 is available at a starting price of ₹2,40,990

The Alienware x17 is available at a starting price of ₹290,990

The XPS 15 is available at a starting price of ₹2,23,990

The XPS 17 is available at a starting price of ₹2,64,490

The Dell G15 AMD will be available from September 23, 2021 at a starting price of ₹82,990

The Dell G15 Intel will be available from September 23, 2021 at a starting price of ₹94,990

