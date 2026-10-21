Dell's latest 14-inch laptop brings 120Hz screen and long battery life at lower starting price — details here

Dell has begun shipping the new Dell 14S DS14270 laptop worldwide, powered by Intel's new Wildcat Lake processors, expandable memory and an Intel-proclaimed battery life of up to 21 hours. The laptop will be available for purchase in the US from October 2026, at a price of $649 (around ₹57,500).

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The new Dell 14S comes with various storage and memory options and also with an optional display refresh rate of 120 Hz. According to CNET, which reported the laptop’s global availability, the device weighs 1.15 kg and packs a 61.2 Wh battery. Dell has also launched the laptop in other countries such as Australia, Canada, the UK and the Eurozone, where the price differs.

Dell 14S DS14270 price and availability Dell has priced the 14S DS14270 at $649 in the US. The laptop costs AUD 1,271.60 in Australia, CAD 899.99 in Canada, €821 in the Eurozone and £721.20 in the UK.

Dell 14S DS14270 launched globally.

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The new model is based on the Dell 14S DS14260 that debuted in May 2026. Dell revealed the revamped DS14270 in September but initially did not disclose its pricing. The company has now started selling the laptop without a prior announcement.

DS14270 will cost a lot less than its previous model. The lower-tier version, however, has less memory and storage, partly accounting for the difference in cost.

Dell 14S DS14270 specifications and features The Dell 14S DS14270 will use Intel Wildcat Lake processors, from the Core 5 320 to the Core 7 350. These processors can also power Dell's lower-priced XPS 13 models.

The base model comes with 8GB of LPDDR5x-7467 RAM and a 256GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. There are also options available for customers that have 16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage. For all of the configurations, the memory works in single- channel mode.

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Dell's standard 1200p IPS panel is provided with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness for the display. Consumers can choose between a higher resolution 1800p IPS screen with 450 nits brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Dell claims up to 21 hours of battery life All laptop models have a 3-cell 61.2Wh battery. Dell says it can stream the video content of Netflix and get up to 21 hours of battery life at 150 nits brightness on the 1200p display.

Actual battery life may vary depending on usage, display settings and configuration. The Dell 14S DS14270's lightweight design and long battery life are features that may appeal to students and professionals who require a portable laptop for daily use.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.