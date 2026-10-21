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Dell's latest 14-inch laptop brings 120Hz screen and long battery life at lower starting price — details here

Dell has launched the 14S DS14270 laptop globally, with prices starting at $649 in the US. It is powered by Intel Wildcat Lake processors. The 14-inch laptop offers up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage and an optional 120Hz display, while weighing just 1.15kg.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published21 Oct 2026, 04:28 PM IST
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Dell has launched the 14S DS14270 laptop.
Dell has launched the 14S DS14270 laptop.
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Dell has begun shipping the new Dell 14S DS14270 laptop worldwide, powered by Intel's new Wildcat Lake processors, expandable memory and an Intel-proclaimed battery life of up to 21 hours. The laptop will be available for purchase in the US from October 2026, at a price of $649 (around 57,500).

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The new Dell 14S comes with various storage and memory options and also with an optional display refresh rate of 120 Hz. According to CNET, which reported the laptop’s global availability, the device weighs 1.15 kg and packs a 61.2 Wh battery. Dell has also launched the laptop in other countries such as Australia, Canada, the UK and the Eurozone, where the price differs.

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Dell 14S DS14270 price and availability

Dell has priced the 14S DS14270 at $649 in the US. The laptop costs AUD 1,271.60 in Australia, CAD 899.99 in Canada, €821 in the Eurozone and £721.20 in the UK.

Dell 14S DS14270 launched globally.
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The new model is based on the Dell 14S DS14260 that debuted in May 2026. Dell revealed the revamped DS14270 in September but initially did not disclose its pricing. The company has now started selling the laptop without a prior announcement.

DS14270 will cost a lot less than its previous model. The lower-tier version, however, has less memory and storage, partly accounting for the difference in cost.

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Dell 14S DS14270 specifications and features

The Dell 14S DS14270 will use Intel Wildcat Lake processors, from the Core 5 320 to the Core 7 350. These processors can also power Dell's lower-priced XPS 13 models.

The base model comes with 8GB of LPDDR5x-7467 RAM and a 256GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. There are also options available for customers that have 16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage. For all of the configurations, the memory works in single- channel mode.

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Dell's standard 1200p IPS panel is provided with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness for the display. Consumers can choose between a higher resolution 1800p IPS screen with 450 nits brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

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Dell claims up to 21 hours of battery life

All laptop models have a 3-cell 61.2Wh battery. Dell says it can stream the video content of Netflix and get up to 21 hours of battery life at 150 nits brightness on the 1200p display.

Actual battery life may vary depending on usage, display settings and configuration. The Dell 14S DS14270's lightweight design and long battery life are features that may appeal to students and professionals who require a portable laptop for daily use.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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