NEW DELHI: Increasing demand for larger screen sizes, coupled with the influx of premium features such as Dolby support, have led to a rise in the average selling price of television sets in India. Talking to Mint, Anshika Jain, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research, said while average prices of TVs in India was around ₹26,000 in Q1 last year, the same saw a 27% year-on-year (YoY) increase to be around ₹33,000 in the first three months of 2022.

