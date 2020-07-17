Demand for UV-based disinfectants on the rise

Godrej Security Solutions has created a UV Case which comes in three sizes—15 litres, 30 litres and 54 litres. Users can place newspapers, mobile phones and other objects in the case for a few minutes to sterilize them. Mehernosh Pithawalla, vice-president of Godrej Security Solutions, said the UV Case is certified by the Central Scientific Instrument Organisation (CSIR), which is a body approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for certifying such devices. Chhabra of IoTfy said the company has applied for certification for its GoCo bags, too. The company is working on integrating UVC cleaning in air conditioners (ACs) next and expects many ACs next season to come with such technology built-in.