Digital Cameras Are Popular Again: Do You Really Need another Camera

IT MIGHT have seemed unlikely a decade ago—when the plummeting price of smartphones with superlative cameras had many eulogizing conventional cameras—but the standalone camera is back. Perhaps driven by many people’s desire to stop living life exclusively on screens, sales of certain kinds of cameras are on the rise. In the wild, you’ll now see people snapping photos of spring tulips with a svelte “mirrorless" frame, or congenially passing around an Instant camera at a party.