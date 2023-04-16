Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Digital Cameras Are Popular Again: Do You Really Need another Camera
Back

Digital Cameras Are Popular Again: Do You Really Need another Camera

wsj 5 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:15 AM IST The Wall Street Journal
Mumbai, India - May 21, 2017: People take selfie as Tejas train was showcased to media at CST in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 21, 2017. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times)Premium
Mumbai, India - May 21, 2017: People take selfie as Tejas train was showcased to media at CST in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 21, 2017. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times)

  • Fans of Mirrorless, point-and-shoot and instant cameras say they’re fun to use and take superlative shots. Skeptics say better cameras on phones have made anything else totally unnecessary.

IT MIGHT have seemed unlikely a decade ago—when the plummeting price of smartphones with superlative cameras had many eulogizing conventional cameras—but the standalone camera is back. Perhaps driven by many people’s desire to stop living life exclusively on screens, sales of certain kinds of cameras are on the rise. In the wild, you’ll now see people snapping photos of spring tulips with a svelte “mirrorless" frame, or congenially passing around an Instant camera at a party.

