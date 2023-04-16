Digital Cameras Are Popular Again: Do You Really Need another Camera

For similar reasons, some young people say they’re shooting more frequently with more traditional film cameras—purchased new, found on eBay or even rescued from a parent’s junk drawer. “The feeling of little fiddly buttons, the plastic snapping of the back case after loading in film—all of that just satisfies something in me that desires clicky haptic feedback," said Boston-based writer Alex Weliever, 24, who has acquired old film cameras, like an Ansco box camera, over the past few months. She still uses her phone on occasion, but says she’s finding more reason to use other cameras. “For photos of my friends, pretty landscapes and weird moments in my neighborhood, film [captures] the feeling a lot more," she said.